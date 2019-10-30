Log in
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
CORRECTION - Pilgrim's Pride Reports Q3 Net Sales of $2.78 Billion, Operating Income of $188 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.44, a 267% increase over the $0.12 in Q3 2018

10/30/2019 | 07:59pm EDT

In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), please note that in the second table of the release under Cash and cash equivalents, the September 29, 2019 column should read "598,054" and the December 30, 2018 column should read "338,386" instead of "338,386" and "598,054" as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

GREELEY, Colo., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) reports third quarter 2019 financial results.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net Sales of $2.78 billion.
  • Net Income of $109.8 million.
  • Operating Income margins of 6.5% in U.S., 11.5% in Mexico and 4.9% in Europe operations, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $258.4 million (or a 9.3% margin), and Adjusted EPS of $0.45.
  • U.S portfolio generated an improved performance due to our differentiated strategy. Demand in less commoditized segment remained strong while pure commodity was significantly better year on year but weaker than last quarter. We continue to evolve our well-balanced portfolio to further differentiate our products and brands, strengthen Key Customer relationships, and deliver operational improvements.
  • Q3 in Mexico was in-line with normal seasonality and stronger than last year. Growth in our branded products and prepared foods continue to create portfolio differentiation in the region.
  • European operations continuing to mitigate the impact of input cost challenges and already achieved better results than last year. Addition of Tulip team will further enhance our position as a leading global player by expanding our portfolio of prepared foods and brands in the UK, and present opportunities for synergies.
 
Unaudited, In Millions, Except Per Share and Percentages
 
            
 Thirteen
Weeks
Ended		 Thirteen
Weeks
Ended		   Thirty-
Nine Weeks
Ended		 Thirty-
Nine Weeks
Ended		  
            
 Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Y/Y
Change		 Sep 29, 2019 Sep 30, 2018 Y/Y
Change
Net Sales$2,778.0 $2,697.6 +3.0% $8,345.7 $8,281.0 +0.8%
GAAP EPS$0.44 $0.12 +266.7% $1.46 $1.03 +41.7%
Operating Income$188.2 $85.3 +120.6% $604.8 $472.1 +28.1%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$258.4 $156.0 +65.6% $812.2 $687.1 +18.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)9.3% 5.8% +3.5pts 9.7% 8.3% +1.4pts
(1) Reconciliations for non-GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release.
 

“After a challenging Q3 2018 within the U.S. pure commodity market, conditions during Q3 of this year were much improved. The environment in non-commodity chicken was in-line with seasonality and remained strong, driven by demand from retailers and QSRs. We remain committed to our Key Customer strategy, which is the basis for our growth. Revenues from Key Customers have more than doubled over the past eight years, and we will continue to support their growth. We are investing to further differentiate our portfolio, and increase our capacities and capabilities to meet customer expectations. We expect value added, differentiated products to account for a significantly larger portion of our total results over the next few years as we continue to reduce our mix of more volatile commodity sales and improve our margin profile,” stated Jayson Penn, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.

“Mexico was in-line with normal seasonality and significantly better than last year. We expect to generate improved performance for the remainder of 2019 as demand continues to grow. Our Prepared Foods have continued to increase at a double digit rate and are generating great results under both premium Pilgrim’s and Del Dia brands to drive the evolution of our Mexican portfolio towards more differentiated, higher-value products and margin expansion.”

“Our European operations have continued to make progress in mitigating input cost challenges, and are already generating better results throughout Q3. Despite seasonally cooler weather, improvements in operational efficiencies, and better integration of input costs into customer pricing models drove the improvement in performance. We expect a continuation of the momentum into Q4.”

“The addition of the Tulip team further enhances our position as a leading global player by expanding our portfolio of prepared foods and brands while strengthening our leadership position in the UK market. It aligns with our strategic priorities as we continue growing our geographical footprint and extending our global reach into attractive new markets.”

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss Pilgrim’s quarterly results will be held tomorrow, October 31, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9 a.m. ET). Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call using the link below. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc191031.html

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at www.pilgrims.com and clicking on the link under “Upcoming Events.”

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing +1 (844) 883-3889 within the US, or +1 (412) 317-9245 internationally, and requesting the “Pilgrim’s Pride Conference.” Please note that to submit a question to management during the call, you must be logged in via telephone.

Replays of the conference call will be available on Pilgrim’s website approximately two hours after the call concludes and can be accessed through the “Investor” section of www.pilgrims.com. The webcast will be available for replay through February 1, 2020.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs approximately 58,850 people and operates chicken processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channel, including anti-dumping proceedings and countervailing duty proceedings; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

   
Contact: Dunham Winoto
  Director, Investor Relations
  IRPPC@pilgrims.com
  (970) 506-8192
  www.pilgrims.com


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  September 29, 2019 December 30, 2018
  (Unaudited)  
  (In thousands)
Cash and cash equivalents $598,054  $338,386 
Restricted cash and cash equivalents 26,950  23,192 
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts 602,038  561,549 
Accounts receivable from related parties 1,573  1,331 
Inventories 1,261,362  1,159,519 
Income taxes receivable 16,143  38,479 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,398  112,201 
Total current assets 2,613,518  2,234,657 
Deferred tax assets 4,286  4,248 
Other long-lived assets 15,211  16,717 
Identified intangible assets, net 533,733  564,128 
Goodwill 924,766  949,750 
Operating lease assets, net 300,495   
Property, plant and equipment, net 2,211,124  2,161,702 
Total assets $6,603,133  $5,931,202 
     
Accounts payable $846,200  $830,059 
Accounts payable to related parties 5,157  7,269 
Revenue contract liability 39,743  33,328 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 494,247  386,941 
Income taxes payable 25,762  8,221 
Current maturities of long-term debt 26,636  30,405 
Total current liabilities 1,437,745  1,296,223 
Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities 231,018   
Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,279,871  2,295,190 
Noncurrent income taxes payable 7,731  7,731 
Deferred tax liabilities 235,357  237,422 
Other long-term liabilities 81,307  75,051 
Total liabilities 4,273,029  3,911,617 
Common stock 2,611  2,604 
Treasury stock (234,892) (231,994)
Additional paid-in capital 1,952,451  1,945,136 
Retained earnings 785,732  421,888 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (186,040) (127,834)
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity 2,319,862  2,009,800 
Noncontrolling interest 10,242  9,785 
Total stockholders’ equity 2,330,104  2,019,585 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $6,603,133  $5,931,202 


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
         
  Thirteen Weeks ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018
         
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $2,777,970  $2,697,604  $8,345,730  $8,280,995 
Cost of sales 2,495,773  2,527,863  7,476,731  7,549,367 
Gross profit 282,197  169,741  868,999  731,628 
Selling, general and administrative expense 94,032  84,138  264,313  257,396 
Administrative restructuring activities (20) 257  (90) 2,181 
Operating income 188,185  85,346  604,776  472,051 
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 32,028  35,334  99,184  125,901 
Interest income (4,698) (4,241) (11,481) (10,665)
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 3,027  (6,711) 7,923  (2,802)
Miscellaneous, net 1,367  653  2,521  (1,781)
Income before income taxes 156,461  60,311  506,629  361,398 
Income tax expense 46,365  30,848  142,328  106,367 
Net income 110,096  29,463  364,301  255,031 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 331  153  457  (238)
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $109,765  $29,310  $363,844  $255,269 
         
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:        
Basic 249,467  248,981  249,344  248,933 
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents 262  198  308  143 
Diluted 249,729  249,179  249,652  249,076 
         
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:        
Basic $0.44  $0.12  $1.46  $1.03 
Diluted $0.44  $0.12  $1.46  $1.03 


PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
  Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
  September 29, 2019 September 30, 2018
     
  (In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net income $364,301  $255,031 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 210,381  207,113 
Share-based compensation 7,322  9,259 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 2,396  (2,147)
Loan cost amortization 3,609  4,337 
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes 737  567 
Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes (501) (501)
Loss on property disposals (9,546) (452)
Foreign currency transaction loss related to borrowing arrangements 1,259  4,221 
Gain on equity-method investments (48) (48)
Noncash loss on early extinguishment of debt   6,037 
Asset impairment   884 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Trade accounts and other receivables (46,648) (3,437)
Inventories (108,117) 64,787 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,536  (15,428)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 67,308  78,107 
Income taxes 40,549  (175,569)
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations (1,578) (9,087)
Other operating assets and liabilities 544  1,606 
Cash provided by operating activities 535,504  425,280 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment (258,725) (231,875)
Proceeds from property disposals 15,168  2,707 
Cash used in investing activities (243,557) (229,168)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations (123,276) (1,071,441)
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings 99,638  703,090 
Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program (2,898)  
Payment of capitalized loan costs (652) (11,081)
Proceeds (payment) from equity contribution (distribution) under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (525) 5,558 
Cash used in financing activities (27,713) (373,874)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (808) 4,071 
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 263,426  (173,691)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 361,578  589,531 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $625,004  $415,840 
         

PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)

“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (i) income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) reorganization items, (iv) losses on early extinguishment of debt and (v) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the US (“GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.

 
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
    
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018
        
 (In thousands)
Net income$110,096  $29,463  $364,301  $255,031 
Add:           
Interest expense, net27,330  31,093  87,703  115,236 
Income tax expense46,365  30,848  142,328  106,367 
Depreciation and amortization71,851  71,026  210,381  207,113 
EBITDA255,642  162,430  804,713  683,747 
Add:       
Foreign currency transaction losses3,027  (6,711) 7,923  (2,802)
Acquisition charges63  16  63  320 
Restructuring activity(20) 257  (90) 2,181 
Other nonrecurring losses and expenses  164    3,462 
Minus:       
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest331  153  457  (238)
Adjusted EBITDA$258,381  $156,003  $812,152  $687,146 
                

The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended September 29, 2019 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 30, 2018 and (2) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the nine months ended September 29, 2019.

 
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
 
(Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks
Ended		 Thirteen Weeks
Ended		 Thirteen Weeks
Ended		 Thirteen Weeks
Ended		 LTM Ended
  December 30,
2018		 March 31,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 29,
 2019		 September 29,
 2019
 (In thousands)
Net income $(8,227) $84,125  $170,080  $110,096  $356,074 
Add:          
Interest expense, net 33,765  30,222  30,150  27,330  121,467 
Income tax expense (20,944) 20,416  75,547  46,365  121,384 
Depreciation and amortization 66,975  67,182  71,348  71,851  277,356 
EBITDA 71,569  201,945  347,125  255,642  876,281 
Add:          
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 19,962  2,636  2,260  3,027  27,885 
Acquisition charges       63  63 
Restructuring activities 2,584  (27) (43) (20) 2,494 
Other nonrecurring losses and expenses 16,023        16,023 
Minus:          
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (903) 114  12  331  (446)
Adjusted EBITDA $111,041  $204,440  $349,330  $258,381  $923,192 
                     

EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by Net Revenue for the applicable period.

 
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
 
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
 September
29, 2019		 September
30, 2018		 September
29, 2019		 September
30, 2018		 September
29, 2019		 September
30, 2018		 September
29, 2019		 September
30, 2018
                
 (In thousands)
Net income$110,096  $29,463  $364,301  $255,031   3.96% 1.09% 4.37% 3.08%
Add:                       
Interest expense, net27,330  31,093  87,703  115,236  0.98% 1.15% 1.05% 1.39%
Income tax expense46,365  30,848  142,328  106,367  1.67% 1.14% 1.71% 1.28%
Depreciation and amortization71,851  71,026  210,381  207,113  2.59% 2.63% 2.52% 2.50%
EBITDA255,642  162,430  804,713  683,747  9.20% 6.03% 9.64% 8.26%
Add:               
Foreign currency transaction losses3,027  (6,711) 7,923  (2,802) 0.11% (0.25)% 0.09% (0.03)%
Acquisition charges63  16  63  320  % % % %
Restructuring activity(20) 257  (90) 2,181  % 0.01% % 0.03%
Other nonrecurring losses and expenses  164    3,462  % 0.01% % 0.04%
Minus:               
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest331  153  457  (238) 0.01% 0.01% 0.01% %
Adjusted EBITDA$258,381  $156,003  $812,152  $687,146  9.30% 5.79% 9.73% 8.30%
                
Net sales$2,777,970  $2,697,604  $8,345,730  $8,280,995  $2,777,970  $2,697,604  $8,345,730  $8,280,995 
                                

A reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per common diluted share is as follows:

 
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings
(Unaudited)
        
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018
        
 (In thousands, except per share data)
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation$109,765  $29,310  $363,844  $255,269 
Adjustments, net of tax:           
Loss on early extinguishment of debt  903    12,679 
Acquisition charges and restructuring activities33  207  (20) 1,893 
Foreign currency transaction losses2,290  (5,077) 5,994  (2,120)
Income before loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition charges and restructuring activities, and foreign currency transaction losses$112,088  $25,343  $369,818  $267,721 
U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax  26,400    26,400 
Adjusted net income (loss)$112,088  $51,743  $369,818  $294,121 
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding249,729  249,179  249,652  249,076 
Income before loss on early extinguishment of debt, acquisition and restructuring activities and foreign currency transaction losses per common diluted share$0.45  $0.21  $1.48  $1.18 
                

A reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share (EPS) to adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is as follows:

 
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS
(Unaudited)
        
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018
        
 (In thousands, except per share data)
GAAP EPS$0.44  $0.12  $1.46  $1.03 
Adjustments, net of tax:           
Loss on early extinguishment of debt      0.05 
Foreign currency transaction losses0.01  (0.02) 0.02  (0.01)
 $0.45  $0.10  $1.48  $1.08 
U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act transition tax  0.11    0.11 
Adjusted EPS$0.45  $0.21  $1.48  $1.18 
        
Weighted average diluted shares of common stock outstanding249,729  249,179  249,652  249,076 


PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
        
 Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 September 29,
2019		 September 30,
2018
        
 (In thousands)
Sources of net sales by country of origin:               
US$1,931,657  $1,864,169  $5,732,201  $5,604,709 
Europe517,531  526,722  1,568,396  1,634,125 
Mexico328,782  306,713  1,045,133  1,042,161 
Total net sales$2,777,970  $2,697,604  $8,345,730  $8,280,995 
        
Sources of cost of sales by country of origin:       
US$1,739,474  $1,732,803  $5,123,278  $5,137,049 
Europe474,490  485,435  1,452,254  1,500,994 
Mexico281,833  309,650  901,271  911,358 
Intersegment transactions, net(24) (25) (72) (34)
Total cost of sales$2,495,773  $2,527,863  $7,476,731  $7,549,367 
        
Sources of gross profit by country of origin:       
US$192,183  $131,366  $608,923  $467,660 
Europe43,041  41,287  116,142  133,131 
Mexico46,949  (2,937) 143,862  130,803 
Intersegment transactions, net24  25  72  34 
Total gross profit$282,197  $169,741  $868,999  $731,628 
        
Sources of operating income by country of origin:       
US$125,169  $74,206  $426,968  $300,960 
Europe25,325  23,470  62,233  68,545 
Mexico37,667  (12,355) 115,503  102,512 
Intersegment transactions, net24  25  72  34 
Total operating income$188,185  $85,346  $604,776  $472,051 
                

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
