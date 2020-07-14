Log in
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
News 


Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC)

07/14/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Shareholders with losses exceeding $500,000 are encouraged to contact the firm

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming September 4, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim’s Pride" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) securities between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Pilgrim’s Pride investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On June 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Pilgrim’s Pride’s Chief Executive Officer and others had been indicted "for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.58, or more than 12%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) that the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Pilgrim’s Pride securities, you may move the Court no later than September 4, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 233 M - -
Net income 2020 291 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 007 M 4 007 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 53 300
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 23,44 $
Last Close Price 16,24 $
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Sandri President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Charles Macaluso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-49.87%4 007
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.54%25 902
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.70.86%23 532
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.27%21 138
WH GROUP LIMITED-8.94%13 921
JBS SA-13.80%11 075
