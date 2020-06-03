Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) on Behalf of Investors

06/03/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Pilgrim's Pride's Chief Executive Officer and others had been indicted "for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores."

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

If you purchased Pilgrim's Pride securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
