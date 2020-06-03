Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Pilgrim's Pride's Chief Executive Officer and others had been indicted "for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores."

On this news, the Company's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

