Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim’s Pride" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) securities between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pilgrim’s Pride investors have until September 4, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On June 3, 2020, The Wall Street Journal reported that Pilgrim’s Pride’s Chief Executive Officer and others had been indicted "for allegedly conspiring to fix prices on chickens sold to restaurants and grocery stores."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $2.58, or more than 12%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) that the Company received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Pilgrim's Pride securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

