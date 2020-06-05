Log in
PPC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/05/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PPC). Investors who purchased Pilgrim's Pride securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ppc.                  

The investigation concerns whether Pilgrim's Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that "[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens."  The indicted executives included Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin.  On this news, Pilgrim's Pride's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Pilgrim's Pride shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ppc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484. 

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppc-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-pilgrims-pride-corporation-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301070910.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
