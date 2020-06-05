PPC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising --Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PPC). Investors who purchased Pilgrim's Pride securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ppc.

The investigation concerns whether Pilgrim's Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that "[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens." The indicted executives included Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin. On this news, Pilgrim's Pride's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Pilgrim's Pride shares, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

