PPC Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With Losses Exceeding $1 Million of Class Action Against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's Pride" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PPC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Pilgrim's Pride securities between February 9, 2017, and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ppc.                  

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pilgrim's Pride and its executives had participated in an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from at least as early as 2012 and continuing through at least early 2017; (2) Pilgrim's Pride received competitive advantages, which persisted during the Class Period, from its anticompetitive conduct; and (3) as a result, the defendants' statements about the Pilgrim's Pride's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ppc or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Pilgrim's Pride you have until September 4, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppc-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-with-losses-exceeding-1-million-of-class-action-against-pilgrims-pride-corporation-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301090164.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
