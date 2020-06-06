Pilgrim Pride : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues Investigation Of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation On Behalf Of Investors; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - PPC

NEW YORK, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) resulting from allegations that Pilgrim's Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that "[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens." The indicted executives included Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin.

On this news, Pilgrim's Pride's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Pilgrim's Pride investors.

