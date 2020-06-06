Log in
Pilgrim Pride : ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TOP RANKED FIRM, Continues Investigation Of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation On Behalf Of Investors; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - PPC

06/06/2020 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues its investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) resulting from allegations that Pilgrim's Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that "[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens." The indicted executives included Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin.

On this news, Pilgrim's Pride's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Pilgrim's Pride investors. If you purchased shares of Pilgrim's Pride, please visit the firm's website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1869.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

