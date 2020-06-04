Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation    PPC

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pilgrim Pride : Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation Of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation On Behalf Of Investors – PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 03:22pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) resulting from allegations that Pilgrim’s Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that "[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens." The indicted executives included Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin.

On this news, Pilgrim's Pride's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Pilgrim’s Pride investors. If you purchased shares of Pilgrim’s Pride, please visit the firm’s website at https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1869.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
06/03Pilgrim's Issues Statement on Recent DOJ Action
GL
06/03INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
06/03THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Pilgrim'..
BU
06/03GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/03Chicken Industry Executives Indicted on Price-Fixing Charges -- Update
DJ
06/03GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Invest..
BU
06/03U.S. indicts Pilgrim's Pride Corp CEO for alleged chicken price-fixing
RE
06/03Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Pilgrim's Pride Cor..
BU
06/03PILGRIM PRIDE : CEO among indicted for chicken price fixing
AQ
06/03PILGRIM PRIDE : Current and former executives at chicken producer Pilgrim's Prid..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 288 M - -
Net income 2020 452 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 513 M 4 513 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 53 300
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 27,94 $
Last Close Price 18,29 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayson Penn President & Chief Executive Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Fábio Sandri Chief Financial Officer
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-44.09%4 513
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION5.68%25 692
TYSON FOODS, INC.-33.99%21 896
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.37.44%18 208
WH GROUP LIMITED-15.53%12 593
JBS SA-20.16%10 914
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group