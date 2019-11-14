Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation    PPC

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pilgrim Pride : U.S. poultry shares soar after China ends ban on imports of U.S. meat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 11:56am EST
Defense Secretary James Mattis welcomes Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe to the Pentagon

China on Thursday lifted a nearly five-year ban on poultry meat imports from the United States, a move that senior U.S. officials said would pave the way for more than $1 billion in annual poultry exports to China.

Shares of American poultry producers soared on the announcement from China's customs authority. Tyson Foods shares were up 4.6% in morning trade, Sanderson Farms rose 4.2% and Pilgrim's Pride Corp shares were up 2.2 percent, outperforming a largely flat stock market on Thursday.

China's resumption of U.S. poultry imports comes as the world's two largest economies are trying to finalize a limited trade deal that focuses largely on increased Chinese purchases of American farm products and the opening of China's financial services market.

The announcement also coincides with an unprecedented shortage of protein in China after a fatal hog disease has killed millions of pigs in the pork-loving country over the past year. China customs at the end of October lifted a three-year ban on poultry from Spain and Slovakia.

China had banned all U.S. poultry and eggs since January 2015 because of an avian influenza outbreak, and imports plummeted that year to a fifth of the $390 million worth in 2014.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the lifting of the "unwarranted" ban was good news for both American farmers and Chinese consumers.

"China is an important export market for America’s poultry farmers, and we estimate they will now be able to export more than $1 billion worth of poultry and poultry products each year to China," he said.

China's move also occurs after the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service amended the Federal Register last week to approve imports of poultry products derived from birds slaughtered in China.

The poultry approvals by each side come during ongoing negotiations between the countries to resolve a 16-month long trade war in which each has slapped tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each others' goods.

Improving access for U.S. farm products in the Chinese market has been a critical part of the negotiations, with removal of non-tariff barriers seen as key to reaching Trump's goal of doubling agricultural sales to China.

China's imports of chicken surged nearly 48% to 9.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in the first nine months of this year, including breast meat, which is normally in surplus in the country.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton and David Lawder, additional reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Steve Orlofsky)

By Dominique Patton and David Lawder
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION 1.47% 32.34 Delayed Quote.108.06%
SANDERSON FARMS, INC. 3.87% 166.37 Delayed Quote.61.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
11:56aPILGRIM PRIDE : U.S. poultry shares soar after China ends ban on imports of U.S...
RE
11:36aU.S. poultry shares soar after China ends ban on imports of U.S. meat
RE
10/31PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/31PILGRIM PRIDE : PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINA..
AQ
10/31PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10/30CORRECTION - Pilgrim's Pride Reports Q3 Net Sales of $2.78 Billion, Operating..
GL
10/30PILGRIM'S PRIDE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/30Pilgrim's Pride Reports Q3 Net Sales of $2.78 Billion, Operating Income of $1..
GL
10/30Poultry Shares Heat Up With Lifting of China Export Ban
DJ
10/28LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 223 M
EBIT 2019 745 M
Net income 2019 448 M
Debt 2019 1 833 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 7 974 M
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 33,28  $
Last Close Price 31,95  $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jayson Penn President & Chief Executive Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Fábio Sandri Chief Financial Officer
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION108.06%7 974
TYSON FOODS66.42%32 410
HORMEL FOODS-2.11%22 507
JBS SA139.34%17 171
WH GROUP LIMITED39.54%15 873
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT--.--%15 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group