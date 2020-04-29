Pilgrim's Pride Reports Q1 Net Sales of $3.07 Billion, Operating Income of $84 Million and GAAP EPS of $0.27
GREELEY, Colo., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) reports first quarter 2020 financial results.
First Quarter Highlights
Net Sales of $3.07 billion.
Net GAAP Income of $67.3 million, including one-time $0.09 per share gain on case settlement.
Operating Income margins of 4.4% in U.S., -7.3% in Mexico and 2.8% in Europe operations, respectively.
Adjusted EBITDA of $165.5 million, or a 5.4% margin.
Strong focus in execution and dedication by our team members, combined with portfolio strategy of differentiated products, strong Key Customer relationships, and diversified global footprint reducing volatility of specific market conditions, especially under unprecedented Covid-19 impact at end of first quarter.
U.S. continues to improve our relative performance versus the industry across all business units, supported by our business model and agility in changing mix.
Mexico experiencing weak macro conditions persisting longer than expected, partially offset by growth in Prepared Foods.
Operating results from legacy European business (Moy Park) at strong levels with increasing operational efficiencies and input cost mitigation. Newly acquired operations continue to generate positive EBITDA, and remain on track to achieve performance comparable to leading companies with similar portfolio in next few years.
Our liquidity position remains strong, supported by our emphasis on cash flow generation, focus on working capital management, and disciplined investments in high-return projects, preserving the opportunity to maintain strategic priorities to continue strengthening our differentiated global platforms.
Unaudited (2)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
Y/Y Change
(In millions, except per share and percentages)
Net sales
$
3,074.9
$
2,724.7
+12.9
%
U.S. GAAP EPS
$
0.27
$
0.34
(20.6
)%
Operating income
$
84.4
$
137.0
(38.4
)%
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
165.5
$
204.4
(19.0
)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
5.4
%
7.5
%
-2.1
pts
(1) Reconciliations for non-U.S. GAAP measures are provided in subsequent sections within this release. (2) Comparisons include Tulip from 10/15/19 forward.
“We are grateful to our team members for their commitment, dedication, and continued hard work, in supporting our ability to keep our team members safe and healthy, while maintaining production and supply to our customers during this unprecedented crisis. Despite the volatile and challenging markets in Q1, in part due to Covid-19, our strategy has continued to achieve solid results in relative performance to industry competition, and deliver more resilient performance regardless of changes in specific market conditions. Operating results in Europe significantly improved but were more than offset by difficult market dynamics in the U.S. and Mexico. In spite of the difficult global macro conditions, our results have remained well-balanced, and are the result of our vision to become the best and most respected company, creating the opportunity of a better future for our team members. To support our vision, we are continuing our strategy of developing a unique portfolio of diverse, complementary business models, continuing to relentlessly pursue operational excellence, becoming a more valued partner with Key Customers, and creating an environment for safe people, safe products and healthy attitudes,” stated Jayson Penn, Chief Executive Officer of Pilgrim's.
“In the U.S., the market tracked normal seasonality initially during Q1 before wider implementations of travel and movement restrictions due to Covid-19 disrupted retail and foodservice channel demand. The large bird deboning market was especially volatile during the quarter and remained challenging compared to 2019. Operationally however, we continue to improve our relative performance versus the industry across all our business units, including large bird deboning. We also adapted quickly to the change in channel demand by shifting the mix of our production capabilities, supported by our close partnerships with Key Customers, strong focus in execution by our team members, the geographical diversity of our footprint, and our presence across all bird size categories.”
“Market environment in Mexico during Q1 was difficult as weak macro conditions persisted longer than expected, contributing to uncertainties in consumer spending. Prices, especially in the traditional markets, were below seasonal expectations before rebounding to reach normal levels by the end of the quarter. Our increased share of non-commodity products, strong execution, and growth in Prepared Foods, have helped to partially offset the weakness.”
“The legacy European operations once again delivered robust results in Q1, maintaining the trend achieved in the last three quarters of 2019. We generated revenue that was in-line with last year while operating income significantly improved year on year, and was 8% higher than the previous quarter. Our newly acquired European operations also performed well and continued to generate positive EBITDA. The increase in performance was driven by robust demand at retail, partially offset by a reduction in foodservice, continuing strength in pork exports especially to China, as well as the initial implementations of operational improvements.”
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim’s employs approximately 58,600 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, anticipations, expectations or predictions of the future of Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation and its management are considered forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” “targets,” “will” and the negative thereof and similar words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements include: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, efforts to contain the pandemic and resulting economic downturn on our operations and financial condition, including the risk that our health and safety measures at Pilgrim’s Pride production facilities will not be effective, the risk that we may be unable to prevent the infection of our employees at these facilities, and the risk that we may need to temporarily close one or more of our production facilities; the risk that we may experience decreased production and sales due to the changing demand for food products; the risk that we may face a significant increase in delayed payments from our customers; and additional risks related to COVID-19 set forth in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC; matters affecting the poultry industry generally; the ability to execute the Company’s business plan to achieve desired cost savings and profitability; future pricing for feed ingredients and the Company’s products; outbreaks of avian influenza or other diseases, either in Pilgrim’s Pride’s flocks or elsewhere, affecting its ability to conduct its operations and/or demand for its poultry products; contamination of Pilgrim’s Pride’s products, which has previously and can in the future lead to product liability claims and product recalls; exposure to risks related to product liability, product recalls, property damage and injuries to persons, for which insurance coverage is expensive, limited and potentially inadequate; management of cash resources; restrictions imposed by, and as a result of, Pilgrim’s Pride’s leverage; changes in laws or regulations affecting Pilgrim’s Pride’s operations or the application thereof; new immigration legislation or increased enforcement efforts in connection with existing immigration legislation that cause the costs of doing business to increase, cause Pilgrim’s Pride to change the way in which it does business, or otherwise disrupt its operations; competitive factors and pricing pressures or the loss of one or more of Pilgrim’s Pride’s largest customers; currency exchange rate fluctuations, trade barriers, exchange controls, expropriation and other risks associated with foreign operations; disruptions in international markets and distribution channel, including anti-dumping proceedings and countervailing duty proceedings; and the impact of uncertainties of litigation as well as other risks described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
Trade accounts and other receivables, less allowance for doubtful accounts
754,246
741,281
Accounts receivable from related parties
743
944
Inventories
1,362,358
1,383,535
Income taxes receivable
53,495
60,204
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
152,920
131,695
Total current assets
2,860,179
2,598,236
Deferred tax assets
4,443
4,426
Other long-lived assets
34,511
36,325
Identified intangible assets, net
286,606
301,513
Goodwill
568,183
596,053
Operating lease assets, net
935,266
973,750
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,562,794
2,592,061
Total assets
$
7,251,982
$
7,102,364
Accounts payable
$
915,663
$
993,780
Accounts payable to related parties
7,998
3,819
Revenue contract liability
32,084
41,770
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
532,509
575,319
Income taxes payable
1,951
7,075
Current maturities of long-term debt
25,877
26,392
Total current liabilities
1,516,082
1,648,155
Noncurrent operating lease liability, less current maturities
219,860
235,382
Long-term debt, less current maturities
2,620,907
2,276,029
Noncurrent income taxes payable
7,731
7,731
Deferred tax liabilities
309,471
301,907
Other long-term liabilities
101,440
97,100
Total liabilities
4,775,491
4,566,304
Common stock
2,612
2,611
Treasury stock
(262,798
)
(234,892
)
Additional paid-in capital
1,955,936
1,955,261
Retained earnings
945,080
877,812
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(174,917
)
(75,129
)
Total Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stockholders’ equity
2,465,913
2,525,663
Noncontrolling interest
10,578
10,397
Total stockholders’ equity
2,476,491
2,536,060
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,251,982
$
7,102,364
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
(In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales
$
3,074,928
$
2,724,675
Cost of sales
2,897,829
2,505,736
Gross profit
177,099
218,939
Selling, general and administrative expense
92,713
81,924
Administrative restructuring activity
—
(27
)
Operating income
84,386
137,042
Interest expense, net of capitalized interest
32,688
33,562
Interest income
(1,690
)
(3,340
)
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
(18,385
)
2,636
Miscellaneous, net
(34,188
)
(357
)
Income before income taxes
105,961
104,541
Income tax expense
38,512
20,416
Net income
67,449
84,125
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
181
114
Net income attributable to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation
$
67,268
$
84,011
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
249,347
249,167
Effect of dilutive common stock equivalents
275
390
Diluted
249,622
249,557
Net income attributable to Pilgrim's Pride Corporation per share of common stock outstanding:
Basic
$
0.27
$
0.34
Diluted
$
0.27
$
0.34
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
67,449
$
84,125
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
79,773
67,182
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
17,023
(4,089
)
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase
1,740
—
Loan cost amortization
1,212
1,201
Share-based compensation
676
1,882
Gain on property disposals
(521
)
(108
)
Loss (gain) on equity-method investments
309
(16
)
Accretion of discount related to Senior Notes
246
246
Amortization of premium related to Senior Notes
(167
)
(167
)
Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) related to borrowing arrangements
—
(1,034
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts and other receivables
(26,296
)
2,381
Inventories
9,333
(1,368
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(22,419
)
(11,479
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(108,004
)
(21,968
)
Income taxes
(16
)
6,579
Long-term pension and other postretirement obligations
(6,282
)
(1,315
)
Other operating assets and liabilities
7,008
(1,683
)
Cash provided by operating activities
21,064
120,369
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
(77,168
)
(87,941
)
Business acquisition
(1,740
)
—
Proceeds from property disposals
632
539
Cash used in investing activities
(78,276
)
(87,402
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term borrowings
356,547
67,193
Purchase of common stock under share repurchase program
(27,906
)
—
Payments on revolving line of credit, long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations
(13,396
)
(62,293
)
Proceeds from equity contribution under Tax Sharing Agreement between JBS USA Food Company Holdings and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
—
(525
)
Payment of capitalized loan costs
—
(458
)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
315,245
3,917
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,193
)
429
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
255,840
37,313
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
280,577
361,578
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
536,417
$
398,891
PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
“EBITDA” is defined as the sum of net income (loss) plus interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. “Adjusted EBITDA” is calculated by adding to EBITDA certain items of expense and deducting from EBITDA certain items of income that we believe are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance consisting of: (1) income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, (2) charges or income from restructuring activities, (3) reorganization items, (4) transaction costs related to acquisitions, (5) gain on bargain purchase and (6) foreign currency transaction losses (gains). EBITDA is presented because it is used by management and we believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties, in addition to and not in lieu of results prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“U.S. GAAP”), to compare the performance of companies. We believe investors would be interested in our Adjusted EBITDA because this is how our management analyzes EBITDA. The Company also believes that Adjusted EBITDA, in combination with the Company’s financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, provides investors with additional perspective regarding the impact of certain significant items on EBITDA and facilitates a more direct comparison of its performance with its competitors. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of our operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Net income
$
67,449
$
84,125
Add:
Interest expense, net
30,998
30,222
Income tax expense
38,512
20,416
Depreciation and amortization
79,773
67,182
EBITDA
216,732
201,945
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
(18,385
)
2,636
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
215
—
Restructuring activity
—
(27
)
Minus:
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase
(1,740
)
—
Shareholder litigation settlement
34,643
—
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
181
114
Adjusted EBITDA
$
165,478
$
204,440
The summary unaudited consolidated income statement data for the twelve months ended March 29, 2020 (the LTM Period) have been calculated by subtracting the applicable unaudited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 31, 2019 from the sum of (1) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the year ended December 29, 2019 and (2) the applicable audited consolidated income statement data for the three months ended March 29, 2020.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of LTM Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
LTM Ended
June 30, 2019
September 29, 2019
December 29, 2019
March 29, 2020
March 29, 2020
(In thousands)
Net income
$
170,080
$
110,096
$
92,235
$
67,449
$
439,860
Add:
Interest expense, net
30,150
27,330
30,650
30,998
119,128
Income tax expense
75,547
46,365
18,681
38,512
179,105
Depreciation and amortization
71,348
71,851
76,849
79,773
299,821
EBITDA
347,125
255,642
218,415
216,732
1,037,914
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
2,260
3,027
(1,006
)
(18,385
)
(14,104
)
Transaction costs related to acquisitions
—
63
1,239
215
1,517
Restructuring activity
(43
)
(20
)
6
—
(57
)
Minus:
Gain on bargain purchase
—
—
56,880
(1,740
)
55,140
Shareholder litigation settlement
—
—
—
34,643
34,643
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
12
331
155
181
679
Adjusted EBITDA
$
349,330
$
258,381
$
161,619
$
165,478
$
934,808
EBITDA margins have been calculated by taking the relevant unaudited EBITDA figures, then dividing by Net Sales for the applicable period.
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Reconciliation of EBITDA Margin
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Net income
$
67,449
$
84,125
2.19
%
3.09
%
Add:
Interest expense, net
30,998
30,222
1.01
%
1.11
%
Income tax expense
38,512
20,416
1.25
%
0.75
%
Depreciation and amortization
79,773
67,182
2.59
%
2.47
%
EBITDA
216,732
201,945
7.05
%
7.41
%
Add:
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains)
(18,385
)
2,636
(0.59
)%
0.10
%
Acquisition charges
215
—
0.01
%
—
%
Shareholder litigation settlement
—
—
%
—
%
Restructuring activity
—
(27
)
—
%
—
%
Minus:
Negative adjustment to previously recognized gain on bargain purchase
(1,740
)
—
(0.06
)%
—
%
Shareholder litigation settlement
34,643
—
1.13
%
—
%
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest
181
114
0.01
%
—
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
165,478
$
204,440
5.38
%
7.50
%
Net sales
$
3,074,928
$
2,724,675
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Supplementary Selected Segment and Geographic Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 29, 2020
March 31, 2019
(In thousands)
Sources of net sales by geographic region of origin:
US
$
1,926,880
$
1,883,591
Europe
822,262
514,962
Mexico
325,786
326,122
Total net sales
$
3,074,928
$
2,724,675
Sources of cost of sales by geographic region of origin:
US
$
1,788,777
$
1,713,419
Europe
770,134
485,378
Mexico
338,942
306,963
Elimination
(24
)
(24
)
Total cost of sales
$
2,897,829
$
2,505,736
Sources of gross profit by geographic region of origin:
US
$
138,103
$
170,172
Europe
52,128
29,584
Mexico
(13,156
)
19,159
Elimination
24
24
Total gross profit
$
177,099
$
218,939
Sources of operating income by geographic region of origin: