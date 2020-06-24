Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation    PPC

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation - PPC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation ("Pilgrim's" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PPC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pilgrim's Pride and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 3, 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that "[a] federal grand jury in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado, returned an indictment against four executives for their role in a conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens."  The indicted executives included Pilgrim's Pride Chief Executive Officer Jayson Penn and former vice president Roger Austin

On this news, Pilgrim's Pride's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 12.36%, to close at $18.29 per share on June 3, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

 

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-pilgrims-pride-corporation---ppc-301083249.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
05:40pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pilgrim's Pr..
PR
06/23Brazil beef exporter, British pork plant halt China shipments over virus
RE
06/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Pilgrim's Pride Co..
BU
06/16Pilgrim's Pride Puts CEO on Leave Over Price-Fix Charges -- WSJ
DJ
06/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/15LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
06/15NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/15Pilgrim's Pride CEO Begins Leave to Focus on Price-Fixing Charges
DJ
06/15PILGRIMS PRIDE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial State..
AQ
06/14Pilgrim's CEO on Paid Leave of Absence
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group