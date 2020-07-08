Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation    PPC

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $1,000,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 01:16pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (“Pilgrim’s Pride” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: PPC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 4, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Pilgrim’s Pride and its executives engaged in an illegal conspiracy of antitrust activity including bid rigging and price fixing that ran from 2012 through at least early 2017. This illegal activity created competitive advantages for the Company. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements throughout the class period were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Pilgrim’s Pride, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
01:16pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
12:01pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
11:01aPPC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With ..
PR
07/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/07PILGRIM'S PRIDE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Actio..
BU
07/06KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Files a Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
BU
06/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pilgrim's Pr..
PR
06/23Brazil beef exporter, British pork plant halt China shipments over virus
RE
06/22SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces It Is Investigating Pilgrim's Pride Co..
BU
06/16Pilgrim's Pride Puts CEO on Leave Over Price-Fix Charges -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 297 M - -
Net income 2020 399 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 049 M 4 049 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 53 300
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,69 $
Last Close Price 16,41 $
Spread / Highest target 132%
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Sandri President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Charles Macaluso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-49.84%4 049
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.74%25 951
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.62.87%22 376
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.53%21 382
WH GROUP LIMITED-8.45%13 999
JBS SA-11.05%11 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group