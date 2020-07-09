Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pilgrim's Pride Corporation    PPC

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

(PPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:12pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020. Pilgrim's Pride produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Pilgrim's Pride's misconduct, click here.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, throughout the relevant period, in each of its annual reports Pilgrim's Pride touted that the Company's business strategies, including its broad product portfolio and its disciplined capital allocation, had given Pilgrim's Pride competitive strengths, advantages and market positioning that accelerated the Company's growth. Each of these annual reports attested that the report did not contain "any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact." However, Pilgrim's Pride failed to disclose that its business strategies also included an illegal antitrust conspiracy to fix prices and rig bids from as early as 2012. Its true business practices were revealed on June 3, 2020, when the U.S. Department of Justice announced that a federal grand jury in the District of Colorado found four chicken industry executives, including Pilgrim's Pride current CEO and two former Vice Presidents, guilty of criminal antitrust violations. The indictment alleged these industry executives “participat[ed] in a continuing network of Suppliers and coconspirators… to suppress and eliminate competition through rigging bids and fixing prices and price-related terms for broiler chicken products sold in the United States.” On this news, Pilgrim's Pride share price fell 12.4% to close at $18.29 per share. The stock continues to decline.

If you purchased Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) securities between February 9, 2017 and June 3, 2020, you have until September 4, 2020, to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Want to be notified if a class action on behalf of Pilgrim's Pride settles? Want to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing? Sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
04:12pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) Accu..
BU
02:01pPilgrim's Pride Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on July..
GL
12:02pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
11:01aPPC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With ..
BU
09:16aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
07/08SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
07/08Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
07/08PPC INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors With ..
PR
07/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
07/07PILGRIM'S PRIDE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Actio..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 12 218 M - -
Net income 2020 291 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 886 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 935 M 3 935 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 53 300
Free-Float 19,3%
Chart PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,31 $
Last Close Price 15,95 $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 52,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Sandri President, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Gilberto Tomazoni Chairman
Wallim Cruz de Vasconcellos Independent Director
Michael L. Cooper Independent Director
Charles Macaluso Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-49.84%3 935
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION6.21%25 821
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.65.35%22 380
TYSON FOODS, INC.-36.37%21 105
WH GROUP LIMITED-9.44%13 771
JBS SA-12.33%11 211
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group