Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation

PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(SHLPH)
  Report
News 
News

FACTBOX-Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing

08/17/2020 | 12:57am EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil refiners are permanently closing processing plants in Asia and North America and facilities in Europe could be next as uncertain prospects for a recovery in fuel demand after the coronavirus pandemic triggered losses.

The pandemic initially cut global fuel demand 30% and refiners temporarily idled plants. But consumption has not returned to pre-pandemic levels and lower travel may be here to stay, leading to tough decisions for permanent shutdowns. Here are some of the plants involved:

* Royal Dutch Shell will permanently shut its 110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao facility in Philippines' Batangas province, one of only two oil refineries in the country. Shell blamed a pandemic-led slump in margins for turning the plant into an import terminal.

* Marathon Petroleum, the largest U.S. refiner by volume, plans to permanently halt processing at refineries in Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico. The larger plant in California will become an oil-storage facility and may convert to produce renewable diesel, a fuel made from industry waste and used cooking oil.

* "Around 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of shutdowns will be necessary over the next few years to underpin a meaningful refinery margin recovery," said Kostantsa Rangelova, head of downstream at JBC Energy.

"Of that, we see about 1.5 million bpd coming from Asia, with OECD and Southeast Asian refiners showing the greatest vulnerability."

* JBC Energy said it expected a strong push for consolidation in China's refining sector potentially offsetting part of the strong capacity growth expected in the country.

* Plants in Japan, Australia and New Zealand could be likely candidates for closure ahead, said Mia Geng, at consultancy FGE.

* Refining NZ said in late June it was considering shutting New Zealand's only oil refinery and turning it into a fuel import terminal in the long run, but first would reduce its operations to cut costs and break even into 2021.

* The coronavirus-driven collapse in fuel demand is also threatening Australia's oil refining industry, just as supply chain disruptions wrought by the pandemic have focused the government on the need to shore up fuel security.

* There have been no permanent plant closures in Europe due to the virus. However, Gunvor Group said in June it was considering mothballing its 110,000 bpd refinery in Antwerp as COVID-19 hurt the plant's economic viability.

* Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie separately estimated 1.4 million barrels per day, about 9%, of refining capacity in Europe is at risk of shut-downs by 2022-2023. It put plants in Netherlands, France, and Scotland on a list of potential closures. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar, Enrico Dela Cruz, Seng Li Peng, Erwin Seba, Sonali Paul and Koustav Samanta,; editing by David Gregorio and Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.22% 45.14 Delayed Quote.-31.76%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2.93% 38.35 Delayed Quote.-36.35%
OIL REFINERIES LTD. 2.72% 71.7 Delayed Quote.-58.65%
PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.72% 16.9 End-of-day quote.-48.48%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -2.42% 13.168 Delayed Quote.-49.67%
THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED -1.47% 0.67 End-of-day quote.-64.36%
WTI 0.25% 42.386 Delayed Quote.-30.82%
Financials
Sales 2020 147 B 3 032 M 3 032 M
Net income 2020 -1 012 M -20,8 M -20,8 M
Net Debt 2020 16 921 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2020 -26,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27 267 M 560 M 560 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,30x
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 676
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,00 PHP
Last Close Price 16,90 PHP
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cesar Grospe Romero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Yih Tan Chairman
Jose Jerome Rivera Pascual Treasurer, Director & VP-Finance
Cesar A. Buenaventura Independent Non-Executive Director
Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-48.48%560
CHEVRON CORPORATION-25.03%168 708
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO.,LTD.-21.75%6 619
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓLKA AKCYJNA-35.24%6 392
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED-26.38%4 576
HOLLYFRONTIER CORPORATION-48.75%4 184
Categories
