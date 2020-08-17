FACTBOX-Oil refiners shut plants as demand losses seen continuing

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Oil refiners are permanently closing
processing plants in Asia and North America and facilities in
Europe could be next as uncertain prospects for a recovery in
fuel demand after the coronavirus pandemic triggered losses.
The pandemic initially cut global fuel demand 30% and
refiners temporarily idled plants. But consumption has not
returned to pre-pandemic levels and lower travel may be here to
stay, leading to tough decisions for permanent shutdowns. Here
are some of the plants involved:
* Royal Dutch Shell will permanently shut its
110,000-barrel-per-day Tabangao facility in Philippines'
Batangas province, one of only two oil refineries in the
country. Shell blamed a pandemic-led slump in margins for
turning the plant into an import terminal.
* Marathon Petroleum, the largest U.S. refiner by
volume, plans to permanently halt processing at refineries in
Martinez, California, and Gallup, New Mexico. The larger plant
in California will become an oil-storage facility and may
convert to produce renewable diesel, a fuel made from industry
waste and used cooking oil.
* "Around 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of shutdowns will
be necessary over the next few years to underpin a meaningful
refinery margin recovery," said Kostantsa Rangelova, head of
downstream at JBC Energy.
"Of that, we see about 1.5 million bpd coming from Asia,
with OECD and Southeast Asian refiners showing the greatest
vulnerability."
* JBC Energy said it expected a strong push for
consolidation in China's refining sector potentially offsetting
part of the strong capacity growth expected in the country.
* Plants in Japan, Australia and New Zealand could be likely
candidates for closure ahead, said Mia Geng, at consultancy FGE.
* Refining NZ said in late June it was considering
shutting New Zealand's only oil refinery and turning it into a
fuel import terminal in the long run, but first would reduce its
operations to cut costs and break even into 2021.
* The coronavirus-driven collapse in fuel demand is also
threatening Australia's oil refining industry, just as supply
chain disruptions wrought by the pandemic have focused the
government on the need to shore up fuel security.
* There have been no permanent plant closures in Europe due
to the virus. However, Gunvor Group said in June it was
considering mothballing its 110,000 bpd refinery in Antwerp as
COVID-19 hurt the plant's economic viability.
* Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie separately estimated 1.4
million barrels per day, about 9%, of refining capacity in
Europe is at risk of shut-downs by 2022-2023. It put plants in
Netherlands, France, and Scotland on a list of potential
closures.
