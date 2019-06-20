PILOT BAN : OTC Markets Group Welcomes Pilot Bancshares, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Pilot Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: PLBN), the parent company of Pilot Bank and National Aircraft Finance Company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Pilot Bancshares upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Pilot Bancshares begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "PLBN." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

"We are pleased to welcome Pilot Bancshares to the OTCQX Best Market," said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Established in 1987, the Florida-based bank has a more than 30-year history serving the Tampa Bay community. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market will enable Pilot Bancshares to provide a transparent public market for its new and existing shareholders."

"Trading on the OTCQX Market is another milestone in the growth and success of our Company. Since 1987, Pilot Bank has served Tampa Bay by building and strengthening relationships with our clients, employees, shareholders and the community. In the past several years our Company has experienced tremendous success in asset growth, profitability and recruitment of top tier talent. This has enabled us to further establish our Company as a premier financial institution and employer," said Roy N. Hellwege, Chairman and CEO of Pilot Bank.

FIG Partners acted as the company's Corporate Broker.

About Pilot Bancshares, Inc.

Pilot Bancshares, Inc., a Florida corporation, is a bank holding company. Its primary holdings are National Aircraft Finance Company (NAFCO) and Pilot Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank and member of the Federal Reserve System. Pilot Bank holds a five-star Bauer rating and provides a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses through its six full-service offices located in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Polk Counties, Florida. NAFCO specializes in the origination of owner-flown aircraft loans, the majority of which are purchased by Pilot Bank.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

