Pilot Energy : Amendment - Offshore Perth Basin Exploration License Renewal

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Pilot Energy Limited ABN 86 115229 984 Level 12, 225 George Street Sydney, NSW 2000 +61 8 9480 0470 +61 9321 0320 Announcement to ASX 17 August 2020 GRANT OF OFFSHORE PERTH BASIN EXPLORATION LICENSE RENEWAL Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot Energy, or the Company) is pleased to announce that the Australian Government National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) on behalf of the Delegates of the Commonwealth-Western Australia Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority has advised the Company that Petroleum Exploration Permit WA-481-P has been renewed for a term of five years. Pilot Energy is the majority owner (60%) and operator of WA-481-P (see attached map) covers 130 graticular blocks and is the largest offshore exploration permit covering most of the offshore portion of the North Perth Basin extending from North of Oakajee, Western Australia to south of Cervantes, Western Australia covering approximately 200 km of the offshore Western Australian coast. Renewal of WA-481-P comes with a moderate 5-year work program as set out in Attachment 1 with geological and geophysical studies, 2D seismic reprocessing and 2D and 3D seismic acquisition in Permit Years 1 through 3 for a total expenditure of $5.75 million (Pilot Energy share $3.45 million) and one exploration well in Permit Year 5. WA-481-P covers a very large area over the offshore extension of the Northern Perth Basin, on trend with numerous oil and gas discoveries. The primary petroleum plays are for oil and/or gas within the Dongara Sandstone and the Irwin River Coal Measures. Both oil and gas are proven within the permit, with the Frankland gas and the Dunsborough oil discoveries representing 2C contingent resources of 41.6 Bcf gas and 6.0 MMBbls oil respectively (see Reserves and Resources Statement below). WA-481-P is well covered by both 3D and 2D seismic data, which confirms the presence of fourteen structural prospects across a variety of geological plays, three of which have been identified as priority targets for future exploration. The Frankland gas play lies on trend with the Frankland-1 gas discovery, which has estimated 2C contingent resources of 41.6 Bcf gas (see Reserves and Resources Statement below). Three further structures are located to the northeast of Frankland-1, offering the potential to increase the resource base. Importantly this play has been largely de-risked by the Frankland-1 well, and the Company will review the recently completed seismic inversion study of the Diana 3D data in order to further de-risk the prospects. In the event of future exploration success, commercialisation of two or more fields could occur as a hub, tied back to the onshore Dongara gas facility, located some 20km to the east. The Cliff Head South play incorporates two structural prospects, both of which lie to the south and west of the Cliff Head oil field. These prospects are of a comparable size to Cliff Head itself and are situated between Cliff Head and the hydrocarbon source kitchen to the west. The oil within Cliff Head would have migrated directly through this area, resulting in a high probability for oil charge into the prospects. While the prospects are large, even a small discovery could likely be developed, by tying back to the Cliff Head offshore facility approximately 10km to the northeast. (see leads and prospects map below). Note: Map insert is based on WA- 481-P area prior to the renewal. Refer "Offshore Exploration Permit WA-481- P Pilot Energy Limited (60%) and Operator" map for the revised permit area. Finally, the Leander Reef area offers potential for very large accumulations of oil. Three large structures exist to the west of Cliff Head, with a total Best estimate Prospective Resource across the 3 structures of 98 MMBbls oil (see Reserves and Resources Statement below). These estimated quantities of petroleum that may potentially be recovered by the application of future development projects(s), relate to undiscovered accumulations. These estimates have both an associated risk of discovery and a risk of development. Further exploration and appraisal and evaluation is required to determine the existence of a significant quantity of potentially moveable hydrocarbons. While the Leander Reef-1 well was drilled in the area in 1983, the structures remain untested. This is due to the fact that the well intersected a fault at a location where the Dongara reservoir target has been "faulted out" - i.e. reservoir was absent due to movement on the fault. However, oil and gas shows were encountered by the well, and while currently higher risk than the Frankland and Cliff Head plays, the Leander Reef area warrants further study as a possible future drilling target due to the huge upside potential. Business Update Pilot, consistent with its earlier announced strategy, is considering a number of corporate transactions and organic growth opportunities leveraging existing asset positions. These transactions and organic growth opportunities represent incomplete and non-binding proposals and are not in form that can either be accepted by the Pilot board or put to Pilot shareholders (if required). Pilot will continue to keep the market apprised of any developments as and when required. Reserves & Resources Statement The Reserves, Contingent Resources and Prospective Resources Statements provided above are to be found in the RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report dated May 2017 which was released on the ASX on 13 June 2017 as part of the Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum for the General Meeting of the Company held on 12 July 2017. The RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report is Appendix 3 to the Notice of Meeting and is to be found starting at page 63 and continuing through page 139 of the Notice of Meeting. A copy the RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report accompanying the Notice of Meeting i attached to this announcement as Attachment 2. As provided on page 3 and Section 9 of the attached RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report, the Contingent and Prospective Resources provided above have been prepared on a probabilistic basis. The Company also confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the attached RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report and that all the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the attached RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report continue to apply and have not materially changed' Competent Persons Statement This announcement contains information on conventional petroleum resources which is based on and fairly represents information and supporting documentation (including the RISC Independent Technical Specialist Report which accompanied the Notice of General Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum lodged with the ASX on 13 June 2017) reviewed by Dr Xingjin Wang, a Petroleum Engineer with over 30 years' experience and a Master in petroleum engineering from the University of New South Wales and a PhD in applied Geology from the University of New South Wales. Dr Wang is an active member of the SPE and PESA and is qualified in accordance with ASX listing rule 5.1. He is a former Director of Pilot Energy Ltd and has consented to the inclusion of this information in the form and context to which it appears. Pilot's Chairman, Brad Lingo, said "The Company sees the renewal of WA-481-P as highly complementary to the Company's strategy to focus on gas, storage and renewables. With the very large conventional gas discoveries made in the North Perth Basin over the last 3 years in onshore areas of the North Perth Basin and historical oil and gas discoveries made immediately adjacent to the permit this is leading to a reinvigorated focus on the overall potential of the North Perth Basin." "The permit also is very favourably located within an area with significant renewable energy potential and Pilot's existing footprint and operatorship of WA-481-P and shareholder and experience base provides a unique opportunity to participate in the energy transition focussing on both the gas potential within WA-481-P but also to combine this with a focus on the renewable energy potential of the area," Mr. Lingo added. "As the Company previously announced, we believe that the Company has the unique opportunity to bring together and integrate three critical platforms to execute the necessary energy firming solutions essential to the successful delivery of the energy transition". "Focussing on the energy transition provides the opportunity to deliver strong growth and significant shareholder value". This announcement has been authorised for release to ASX by the Board of Directors of Pilot Energy. Enquiries Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost,counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P,WA-507-P,WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit. Key to Pilot Energy's strategy is minimisation of project entry cost and work commitments, while allowing sufficient time to add value through desktop studies prior to seeking farming partners to fund seismic and/or drilling. Independent Technical Specialist Report Pilot Energy Ltd - Australian Exploration Assets May 2017 Executive Summary The Directors Mr Sherif Andrawes Pilot Energy Ltd BDO Corporate Finance (WA) Pty Ltd Level 2, 55 Carrington Street 38 Station Street Nedlands WA 6009 Subiaco WA 6008 Dear Sirs INDEPENDENT TECHNICAL SPECIALIST'S REPORT ON PILOT ENERGY'S AUSTRALIAN EXPLORATION ASSETS Pilot Energy Ltd ("Pilot") has announced a share placement to a new investor and has appointed BDO Corporate Finance (WA) Pty Ltd ("BDO Corporate Finance") as the Independent Expert to provide an opinion on the value of the company and its assets. To assist BDO Corporate Finance in preparing its valuation of the transaction, Pilot engaged RISC Operations Pty Ltd ("RISC") to prepare an Independent Technical Specialist Report (ITSR) of Pilot's interests in their Australian exploration assets located offshore in the Northern Carnarvon Basin and Northern Perth Basin, and onshore in both the South and North Perth basins. This document comprises the ITSR. The location of Pilot Energy's Australian permits and tenement details are shown in Figure 1-1and Table 1-1.Two offshore permits, WA-507-P and WA-503-P, are located in the Northern Carnarvon Basin, with a third offshore permit located in the northern Perth Basin. The onshore permits are located in the Perth Basin with the two, adjacent permits EP-416 and EP-480 in the southern Perth Basin and EP-437 in the northern Perth Basin. Figure 1-1: Location Map - Pilot's Australian permits Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page i The WA-507-P and WA-503-P offshore permits are located in the highly prospective and proven Northern Carnarvon Basin with the deep water block WA-507-P, located close to major gas discoveries at Scarborough, Thebe and Io/Jansz. The shallow water block WA-503-P is on trend with the Legendre oil field to the northeast and the Caribou gas field to the southwest. The permits are under explored with WA-507-P having one well, Dalia South-1 drilled by Woodside in 2010 and WA-503-P having two wells, Orion-1 (1990) by Woodside and Janus-1 (1997) by Apache. The WA-481-P offshore permit covers a large portion of the offshore extension of the North Perth Basin, on trend with the Cliff Head oil field and numerous onshore oil and gas discoveries. The onshore permits are also sparsely explored with three wells in the southern Perth Basin permits, Pinjara- 1(1965) and Preston-1 (1966) drilled by Wapet and GSWA Harvey-1 (2012) drilled by the Geological Survey of WA. The northern Perth Basin permit has had more drilling with over 20 wells but the vast majority of the exploration drilling was for very shallow targets of less than 1,000m, drilled in the 1960's and 1980's. The Dunnart-2 well is the most recent drilling in 2014 but again the TD of the well was less than 1,000m at 657m. Table 1-1: Pilot Energy Tenement Summary Permit Name Type Granted Date Expiry Date Area Pilot Interest Operator km2 % WA-507-P Exploration 17/11/2014 16/11/2020 1,662 80 Pilot WA-503-P Exploration 14/5/2014 13/5/2020* 80 80 Pilot WA-481-P Exploration 20/8/2012 19/8/2019 17,745 60 Pilot EP480 Exploration 6/6/2012 31/3/2020 2310 60 Pilot EP416 Exploration 14/10/2016 13/10/2021 60 Pilot EP437 Exploration 6/6/2012 13/11/2019 720 13.058 Key Petroleum Contingent Resources Pilot added Contingent Resources to its portfolio when it acquired WA-481-P from Murphy Oil in July 2016. Two discoveries have been made in the permit; the Dunsborough oil discovery and the Frankland gas discovery, neither are currently commercially viable on a standalone basis. Pilot has estimated the gas and oil Contingent Resources using probabilistic methods that RISC has reviewed and found that Pilot's estimates are reasonable. The Contingent Resource estimates are shown in Table 1-2and Table 1-3. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page ii Table 1-2: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Oil Resources as at 18 May 2017 Accumulation Contingent Resources MMbbl 1C 2C 3C Dunsborough Total Gross (100%) 3.3 6.0 9.8 Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI) 2.0 3.6 5.9 Notes: 1. "Gross" are 100% of the resources attributable to the licence. 2. "Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI)" based on Pilot's current working interest. 3. Note arithmetic aggregation of the Resources in the Dongara and IRCM reservoirs, as a result RISC cautions that the 1C aggregate quantities may be very conservative estimates and the 3C aggregate quantities may be very optimistic due to portfolio effects. Table 1-3: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Gas Resources as at 18 May 2017 Accumulation Contingent Resources Bcf 1C 2C 3C Frankland Total Gross (100%) 29.4 41.6 58.9 Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI) 17.6 25.0 35.3 Notes: 1. "Gross" are 100% of the resources attributable to the licence. 2. "Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI)" based on Pilot's current working interest. 3. Note arithmetic aggregation of the Resources in the Dongara and IRCM reservoirs, as a result RISC cautions that the 1C aggregate quantities may be very conservative estimates and the 3C aggregate quantities may be very optimistic due to portfolio effects. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page iii Prospective Resources RISC has carried out a review of the independent prospective resource estimates for the offshore Carnarvon Basin permits estimated by Gaffney Cline and Associates (GCA) and the offshore and onshore permits in the Perth Basin by Pilot Energy and we consider them to be reasonable. The Best estimate, oil prospective resources net to Pilot of 1,431 MMbbl (Table 1-4)and the Best estimate gas prospective resources net to Pilot of 8,500 Bcf (Table 1-5). The majority of the net prospective oil resources are in WA-507-P (1,265 MMbbls) which are estimated as an alternative and mutually exclusive case to the gas case in Table 1-5below. In the event that hydrocarbons are found in WA-507-P (GPOS 16-18%), RISC believes that there is likely to be a mixture of gas and oil with the majority being gas. Table 1-4: Oil Portfolio Prospective Resources as at 18 May 2017 Permit Gross (100%) MMbbl Net to Pilot MMbbl Low Best High Low Best High WA-507-P 604 1,581 3,600 483 1,265 2,880 WA-503-P 16 46 106 13 37 85 WA-481-P 120 216 374 72 130 224 EP437 0.2 1.4 6.1 0.0 0.2 0.8 Total 740 1844 4086 568 1431 3190 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. Totals may differ due to rounding. 2. For WA-507-P the quoted prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of the three prospects identified by Pilot and independently assessed by GCA as at 31 January 2015. The prospects are prospective for oil and gas, or a combination of oil and gas. 3. For WA-503-P the quoted prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of the three prospects identified by Pilot and are the estimates of a review carried out by GCA as at 30 November 2015. 4. For WA-481-P the quoted prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of six prospects identified and estimated by Pilot and provided for RISC to review for this report. 5. EP 437 Prospective Resources have been provided by the operator, Key Petroleum and RISC has not been able to verify the accuracy of these estimates. They are insignificant in the portfolio. 6. The aggregate Low estimate may be a very conservative estimate and the aggregate High estimate may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation. 7. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. 8. The volumes are rounded to the nearest million barrels Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page iv Table 1-5: Gas Portfolio Prospective Resources as at 18 May 2017 Permit Gross (100%) Bcf Net Pilot Bcf Low Best High Low Best High WA-507-P 4,030 10,047 21,099 3,224 8,037 16,879 WA-481-P 28 46 70 17 27 42 EP416/EP481 270 725 1595 162 435 957 Total 4,328 10,818 22,764 3,403 8,500 17,878 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. Totals may differ due to rounding. 2. For WA-507-P the quoted prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of the three prospects identified by Pilot and individually assessed by GCA as at 31st January 2015. The prospects are prospective for oil and gas. The gas case alternative is the most likely case. The two cases are mutually exclusive. 3. For WA-481-P the quoted prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of the two prospects with two reservoirs identified and estimated by Pilot, Frankland NE and Frankland NE2. 4. For EP-416/480 the quoted prospective resources are the arithmetic sum of the two reservoirs within the Leschenault Prospect identified by Pilot and have been audited by RISC in October 2016. 5. The aggregate Low estimate may be a very conservative estimate and the aggregate high estimate may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation. 6. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. 7. The volumes are rounded to the nearest Bcf Valuation The Pilot permits are all early stage exploration properties. RISC has therefore used notional farm-in terms by a farminee into the assets to estimate a market value under the requirements of the VALMIN code. The values have been benchmarked by comparable transactions, where they exist. Notional farm-in values are based on the promote/premium an incoming party (the farminee) is prepared to pay the farminor for their equity. For example, a promote factor of 2 for 1 implies a 100% premium on the farminor's equity share of the future exploration costs and carries the farminor through those exploration costs. The market value, therefore to the farminor, is the value of the share of its costs that are being carried by the farminee. In the current depressed market RISC has generally used a range of 1.15 - 1.75 to 1 promote on drilling expenditures (15%-75% uplift) and up to 4 to 1 for the initial lower cost exploration costs that give an option to participate in a well at 1 for 1 (no promote). The values of the permits have been determined at low, mid and high values. As the low and high values of the exploration assets portfolio are derived by the arithmetic addition of the individual asset low and high values, respectively, they represent the possible extremes of the exploration value envelop. While farminees into the individual permits could value the assets at either end of the value range assessed, it is unlikely that potential buyers of the exploration asset portfolio would value all of the assets at either all of the low or all of the high estimated extremes. Their own assessments of individual permits will span the low, mid or high outcomes based on factors including: their strategic objectives and region or geological basin focus; assessment of an asset's prospectivity and associated geological risks; the fiscal and regulatory framework applicable to the asset; accessibility of commercialisation routes, including markets and infrastructure, for Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page v each asset; equity interests, operator capability and joint venture partners in each asset. RISC has determined the low and high values of the portfolio of exploration assets at an estimated one standard deviation from the total mid value of the portfolio. Table 1-6: Valuation Summary Exploration Assets Equity Interest % Valuation (US$ million) Low Mid High WA-507-P 80% 2.9 10.0 15.0 WA-503-P 80% 0.6 1.2 9.0 WA-481-P 60% 1.2 5.1 7.7 EP416 & EP480 60% 0.7 1.2 3.6 EP437 13.058% 0.03 0.05 0.14 Total Pilot Permit Value 5.4 17.6 35.4 Pilot Early Stage Exploration Portfolio Valuation Range 12.6 17.6 22.6 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page vi Table of contents 1. Executive Summary ....................................................................................................................................... i 2. Basis of assessment ..................................................................................................................................... 1 Terms of Reference ............................................................................................................................. 1 Exploration permit valuation............................................................................................................... 1 Resource Classification ........................................................................................................................ 3 3. WA-507-P (80% WI and Operator) .............................................................................................................. 5 Overview.............................................................................................................................................. 5 WA-507-P Prospects............................................................................................................................ 8 3.2.1. Dalia Updip .......................................................................................................................................... 8 3.2.2. Beta...................................................................................................................................................... 9 3.2.3. Gamma ................................................................................................................................................ 9 WA-507-P Prospective Resources ..................................................................................................... 10 Status of Committed Program........................................................................................................... 12 Exploration Program Costs ................................................................................................................ 13 Fiscal Terms ....................................................................................................................................... 13 WA-507-P Valuation .......................................................................................................................... 13 4. WA-503-P (80% WI and Operator) ............................................................................................................ 15 Overview............................................................................................................................................ 15 WA-503-P Prospects.......................................................................................................................... 18 4.2.1. Updip Janus ....................................................................................................................................... 18 4.2.2. Updip Orion ....................................................................................................................................... 19 4.2.3. Bojangles ........................................................................................................................................... 19 WA-503-P Prospective Resources ..................................................................................................... 20 Status of Committed Program........................................................................................................... 21 Exploration Program Costs ................................................................................................................ 22 WA-503-P Valuation .......................................................................................................................... 22 5. WA-481-P (60% WI and Operator) ............................................................................................................ 24 Overview............................................................................................................................................ 24 WA-481-P Discoveries ....................................................................................................................... 26 5.2.1. Dunsborough Oil Discovery ............................................................................................................... 26 5.2.2. Frankland Gas Discovery ................................................................................................................... 27 5.2.3. Perseverance Gas Discovery.............................................................................................................. 29 WA-481-P Prospects.......................................................................................................................... 29 5.3.1. Cliff Head Prospects........................................................................................................................... 29 5.3.2. Leander Reef Prospects ..................................................................................................................... 31 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page vii 5.3.3. Dunsborough Prospects .................................................................................................................... 32 5.3.4. Frankland Prospects .......................................................................................................................... 34 WA-481-P Contingent Resources ...................................................................................................... 36 WA-481-P Prospective Resources ..................................................................................................... 37 Status of the Committed Program .................................................................................................... 38 Exploration Program Costs ................................................................................................................ 39 WA-481-P Valuation .......................................................................................................................... 39 6. EP416 and EP480 (60% WI and Operator)................................................................................................. 40 Overview............................................................................................................................................ 40 Leschenault Prospect......................................................................................................................... 41 EP416 and EP480 Prospective Resources.......................................................................................... 43 Status of Committed Program........................................................................................................... 43 Exploration Program Costs ................................................................................................................ 45 EP416 and EP480 Valuation............................................................................................................... 45 7. EP437 (13.058% WI) .................................................................................................................................. 46 Overview............................................................................................................................................ 46 EP437 Prospects ................................................................................................................................ 48 7.2.1. Wye Knot ........................................................................................................................................... 48 7.2.2. Becos.................................................................................................................................................. 50 7.2.3. Conder South Prospect...................................................................................................................... 51 EP437 Prospective Resources............................................................................................................ 52 Status of Committed Program........................................................................................................... 52 Exploration Program Costs ................................................................................................................ 52 EP437 Valuation ................................................................................................................................ 53 8. Valuation ................................................................................................................................................... 54 Methodology ..................................................................................................................................... 54 Transaction value .............................................................................................................................. 54 Notional Farm-in terms ..................................................................................................................... 54 Valuation summary ........................................................................................................................... 56 9. Declarations............................................................................................................................................... 58 Qualifications..................................................................................................................................... 58 VALMIN Code and ASIC Regulatory Guides....................................................................................... 58 Petroleum Resources Management System ..................................................................................... 59 Report to be presented in its entirety............................................................................................... 59 Independence.................................................................................................................................... 59 Limitations ......................................................................................................................................... 59 Consent.............................................................................................................................................. 60 10. List of terms............................................................................................................................................... 61 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page viii List of figures Figure 1-1: Location Map - Pilot's Australian permits .......................................................................................... i Figure 2-1: Resources classification framework.................................................................................................. 3 Figure 3-1: Location Map - WA-507-P ................................................................................................................ 5 Figure 3-2: 3D Seismic Line through Dalia South-1 ............................................................................................. 6 Figure 3-3:WA-507-P Leads Map........................................................................................................................ 7 Figure 3-4: Dalia Updip Prospect......................................................................................................................... 9 Figure 3-5: Beta and Gamma prospect depth map at Top Mungaroo .............................................................. 10 Figure 3-6: Comparison of Prospective Gas Resources calculated by Pilot and GCA........................................ 11 Figure 4-1: Location Map - WA-503-P .............................................................................................................. 15 Figure 4-2: Dampier Sub Basin Stratigraphic Chart ........................................................................................... 16 Figure 4-3:WA-503-P Play Diagram .................................................................................................................. 17 Figure 4-4:WA-503-P Prospects Map ............................................................................................................... 17 Figure 4-5:WA-503-P Updip Janus Prospect..................................................................................................... 18 Figure 4-6:WA-503-P Updip Orion Prospect..................................................................................................... 19 Figure 4-7:WA-503-P Bojangles Prospect......................................................................................................... 20 Figure 5-1: Location Map - WA-481-P .............................................................................................................. 24 Figure 5-2: Offshore Northern Perth Basin Stratigraphy................................................................................... 25 Figure 5-3: Dunsborough Top Dongara Sandstone Depth Map ........................................................................ 26 Figure 5-4: Dunsborough Wireline Log and Pressure Data ............................................................................... 27 Figure 5-5: Frankland Top Dongara Sandstone Depth Map.............................................................................. 28 Figure 5-6:Frankland-1 Wireline Log Data........................................................................................................ 28 Figure 5-7: Cliff Head Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone ........................................................ 30 Figure 5-8: Cliff Head Prospects, Composite Seismic Line ................................................................................ 30 Figure 5-9: Leander Reef-1, 2D Seismic Line ..................................................................................................... 31 Figure 5-10: Leander Reef Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone................................................. 32 Figure 5-11: Dunsborough Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone ................................................ 33 Figure 5-12: Dunsborough Prospects, Composite Seismic Line ........................................................................ 34 Figure 5-13: Frankland Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone ...................................................... 35 Figure 5-14: Frankland Prospects, Seismic tie line ............................................................................................ 35 Figure 6-1: Location Map - EP416 and EP480................................................................................................... 40 Figure 6-2: Southern Perth Basin Stratigraphy.................................................................................................. 41 Figure 6-3: EP416 and EP480 Leschenault Prospect ......................................................................................... 42 Figure 7-1: Location Map EP437........................................................................................................................ 46 Figure 7-2: EP437 Prospect and Lead Location Map ......................................................................................... 47 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page ix Figure 7-3: Northern Perth Basin Stratigraphy.................................................................................................. 48 Figure 7-4: Wye Knot Prospect.......................................................................................................................... 49 Figure 7-5: Becos Prospect ................................................................................................................................ 50 Figure 7-6: Conder South Prospect.................................................................................................................... 51 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page x List of tables Table 1-1: Pilot Energy Tenement Summary........................................................................................................ ii Table 1-2: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Oil Resources as at 18 May 2017......................................................... iii Table 1-3: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Gas Resources as at 18 May 2017 ....................................................... iii Table 1-4: Oil Portfolio Prospective Resources as at 18 May 2017..................................................................... iv Table 1-5: Gas Portfolio Prospective Resources as at 18 May 2017 .................................................................... v Table 1-6: Valuation Summary ............................................................................................................................ vi Table 2-1: Prospective Resources Definition....................................................................................................... 4 Table 3-1:WA-507-P Prospective Gas Resources (GCA) as at 31st January 2015................................................ 7 Table 3-2:WA-507-P Gas and Condensate Prospective Resources (GCA) as at 31 January 2015 .................... 11 Table 3-3:WA-507-P Alternative Oil case Prospective Resources (GCA) as at 31 January 2015 ...................... 12 Table 3-4:WA-507-P Permit Details and Work programme ............................................................................. 12 Table 4-1:WA-503-P Oil Prospective Resources by reservoir (GCA) as at 30th November 2015...................... 21 Table 4-2:WA-503-P Oil Prospective Resources by lead (GCA) as at 30th November 2015 ............................. 21 Table 4-3:WA-503-P Permit Details and Work programme ............................................................................. 22 Table 5-1: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Oil Resources as at 18 May 2017....................................................... 36 Table 5-2: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Gas Resources as at 18 May 2017 ..................................................... 36 Table 5-3: Pilot's WA-481-P Prospective Oil Resources as at 18 May 2017...................................................... 37 Table 5-4: Pilot's WA-481-P Prospective Gas Resources as at 18 May 2017 .................................................... 38 Table 5-5:WA-481-P Permit Details and Work programme ............................................................................. 39 Table 6-1: Pilot's EP 461 and EP480 Prospective Resources (RISC) as at 31st October 2016 ............................ 43 Table 6-2: EP416 Permit Details and Work Programme ................................................................................... 44 Table 6-3: EP480 Permit Details and Work programme ................................................................................... 44 Table 7-1: EP437 Prospective Resources for Wye Knot (Key Petroleum) as of 21st April 2017 ........................ 52 Table 7-2: EP437 Permit Details and Work programme ................................................................................... 52 Table 9-1: Valuation Summary .......................................................................................................................... 56 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page xi 2. Basis of assessment Terms of Reference RISC is acting as an independent technical specialist to BDO Corporate Finance as defined in the Code for Technical Assessment and Valuation of Mineral and Petroleum Assets and Securities for Independent Expert Reports, as amended (the VALMIN Code, 2015 Edition). BDO Corporate Finance has requested that RISC carry out the following scope of work: To review the exploration licenses and their hydrocarbon potential and form a view on the fair market value of the Assets by:

Reviewing the general prospectivity and identified leads and prospects and their prospective resources estimates and the range of uncertainty attributable to the estimates and their risking; Reviewing the status of the committed work programs, variations sought to the work programs, outstanding liabilities and farmout intentions; Reviewing exploration program costs for seismic and wells; Stating the Assets' fiscal terms.

Estimate the range of fair market value of the Company's interest in the Assets taking into account commitments, recent relevant transaction data; market factors and project risks. The data and information used in the preparation of this report were provided by Pilot and supplemented by public domain information. RISC has relied upon the information provided and has undertaken the evaluation on the basis of a review and audit of existing interpretations and assessments as supplied making adjustments that in our judgment were necessary. RISC has reviewed the prospective and contingent resources in accordance with the Society of Petroleum Engineers internationally recognised Petroleum Resources Management System (SPE-PRMS). Unless otherwise stated, all costs and values are in US$ real terms with a reference date of 1 May 2017. Exploration permit valuation The valuation is based on the concept of "market value" (Value) as defined by the VALMIN Code. The VALMIN Code defines Value as the estimated amount of money (or the cash equivalent of some other consideration) for which the Mineral Asset should exchange on the date of Valuation between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction wherein the parties each acted knowledgeably, prudently and without compulsion. For the purposes of this report, we have applied these definitions to petroleum properties. A range of oil and gas industry accepted practices in relation to petroleum properties has been considered to determine value, which are described below. Comparable transaction metrics The Value of exploration properties can be estimated using recent comparable transactions. Such transactions may provide relevant metrics such as Value per unit of reserves, contingent or prospective Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 1 resources and price paid per unit area of the permit or % interest. The VALMIN Code advises Value must also take into account risk and premium or discount relating to market, strategic or other considerations. Farm-in promotion factors An estimate of Value can be based on an estimation of the share of future costs likely to be borne by a reasonable farminee under prevailing market conditions. A premium or promotion factor may be paid by the farminee. The promotion factor is defined as the ratio of the proportion of the activity being paid for and the amount of equity being earned. The nominal permit value is defined as the amount spent by the farminee divided by the interest earned. The premium value for the permit is the difference between the nominal value and the equity share of the cost of the activity divided by the equity interest being earned. The premium or promotion factor will be dependent upon the perceived prospectivity of the property, competition and general market conditions. The premium value is equivalent to the farminee paying the farminor a cash amount in return for the acquisition of the interest in the permit and is the fair market value. Farm-in transactions may have several stages. For example, a farminee may acquire an initial interest by committing to a future cost in the first stage of the transaction, but has an option to acquire an additional interest or interests in return to committing to funding a further work program or programs. Farm-in agreements can also include re-imbursement of past costs and bonus payments once certain milestones are achieved, for example declaration of commerciality, or achieving threshold reserves volumes. Depending on their conditionality, such future payments may contribute to Value. However, they may need to be adjusted for the time value of money and probability of occurring. Work programme The costs of a future work programme may also be used to estimate Value. The work programme valuation relies on the assumption that unless there is evidence to the contrary the permit is worth what a company will spend on it. This method is relevant for permits in the early stages of exploration and for expenditure which is firmly committed as part of a venture budget or as agreed with the government as a condition of holding the permit. There may need to be an adjustment for risk and the time value of money. Expected Monetary Value (EMV) EMV is the risked NPV of a prospect. EMV is calculated as the success case NPV times the probability of success less the NPV of failure multiplied by the probability of failure. The NPV may be estimated using DCF methods. The EMV method provides a more representative estimate of Value in areas with a statistically significant number of mature prospects within proven commercial hydrocarbon provinces where the chance of success and volumes can be assessed with a reasonable degree of predictability. The EMV valuation can also be used as a relative measure for ranking exploration prospects within a portfolio to make drilling decisions, assessing commercial potential and to demonstrate the commercial attractiveness of a permit, which may influence a buyer or seller. In this report, the properties are considered too immature to be valued on a DCF basis and this valuation method is not considered. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 2 Resource Classification RISC has used the internationally recognised Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS)1 to define resource classification and volumes. The classification of resources is shown in Figure 2-1. Figure 2-1: Resources classification framework Each project is classified according to its maturity or status (broadly corresponding to its chance of commerciality) using three main classes, with the option to subdivide further using subclasses. The three classes are Reserves, Contingent Resources, and Prospective Resources. Pilot now have Contingent and Prospective Resources in their portfolio according to this classification. For projects that satisfy the requirements for Prospective Resources the terms low estimate, best estimate, and high estimate are used. Under the PRMS guidelines, the range of uncertainty in potentially recoverable volumes may be represented by either deterministic scenarios or by a probability distribution derived from the probabilistic simulation of input variables. RISC has reviewed resource volumes that were calculated probabilistically. The PRMS guidelines indicate that when the range of uncertainty is represented by a probability distribution, a low, best, and high estimate shall be provided such that: There should be at least a 90% probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered equal or exceed the low estimate;

There should be at least a 50% probability (P50) that the quantities actually recovered equal or exceed the best estimate;

There should be at least a 10% probability (P10) that the quantities actually recovered equal or exceed the high estimate. 1 SPE/WPC/AAPG/SPEE 2007 Petroleum Resources Management System Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 3 The probabilistically derived resource volumes for multiple reservoirs or multiple prospects can be combined probabilistically or, as is the case in this report can be summed arithmetically. In summing probabilistically derived resources the aggregate Low estimate may be a very conservative estimate and the aggregate high estimate may be a very optimistic estimate due to the portfolio effects of arithmetic summation. Prospective Resources can be subdivided into Prospect, Lead or Play. The definitions from the PRMS guidelines are given in Table 2-1. Table 2-1: Prospective Resources Definition Prospective Resources have both an associated chance of discovery and an additional chance of commercial development. By implication, not all discovered volumes are necessarily commercial. For the present study when evaluating the prospective resources RISC has restricted its statement to a view of the chance of discovery - equivalent to the geological probability of success (GPOS). GPOS is used to reflect the chance of encountering a significant volume of recoverable hydrocarbons. In this context, 'significant' implies that there is evidence of a sufficient quantity of petroleum to justify estimating the in-place volume demonstrated by the well(s) and for evaluating the potential for economic recovery (PRMS). Note that there is an additional chance to reach a specific volume, such as a commercial volume. Risking methodology specific to the leads is discussed further in the report. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 4 3. WA-507-P (80% WI and Operator) Overview The WA-507-P permit is located on the Exmouth Plateau, Northern Carnarvon Basin, offshore Australia and has an area of 1,662km2 (Figure 3-1). The permit is some 300km offshore Western Australia in water depths of 1,000m to 1,500m. Past exploration in the area has been successful for large, multi-Tcf gas discoveries with Scarborough (8-10 Tcf 2C contingent resource, source SubseaIQ) and Thebe (2-3 Tcf 2C contingent resource, source Australian Government, 2010 Offshore Petroleum Exploration Acreage Release) to the southwest and Io/Jansz (10 Tcf 2P reserves, source Australian Government, Australian Gas Resource Assessment 2012) and Chandon (3.5 Tcf 2C contingent resources, source Australian Government, Australian Gas Resource Assessment 2012). Figure 3-1: Location Map - WA-507-P The permit was awarded on the 17 November 2014 and through an assignment agreement with a third party, Pilot acquired an 80% interest. Pilot is partnered in the permit by Black Swan Resources Pty Ltd, which owns the remaining 20% interest in the permit and is carried for the primary term by Pilot. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 5 The only well drilled in the permit to date has been Dalia South-1 by Woodside in 2010 to a total depth (TD) of 4,685m. The well targeted a Mungaroo Fm gas play but the well was dry and was later mapped by Pilot to be drilled some 300m down dip from the crest of the structure. The purchase of the existing 3D seismic data has been acquired under a special evaluation license from TGS. Payment of US$1.2m has been made for the data as the Permit Award Fee, and an additional US$2.5m will be due upon successful farmout or on entering year 4 of the permit term. The existing, high quality 3D seismic data set (Figure 3-2)has allowed Pilot to mature three large structural prospects ranging in area from 60km2 to 280km2 (Figure 3-3). These prospects have the potential to contain significant quantities of gas in sandstones of the Mungaroo Fm (Figure 3-4). An emerging Triassic/Jurassic oil play may also exist in the permit and this new exploration opportunity has also been identified by Shell, Statoil and Eni, who are keenly pursuing the oil play in the surrounding permits but have not proven its existence to date. Results of their work will influence the value of Pilot's acreage before the well is committed in Year 6. Figure 3-2: 3D Seismic Line through Dalia South-1 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 6 Figure 3-3:WA-507-P Leads Map GCA has calculated the following prospective gas resources for the three prospects in the permit with the resources calculated only within the block boundary: Table 3-1:WA-507-P Prospective Gas Resources (GCA) as at 31st January 2015 Gross (100%) on block Net Pilot (80%) on block Prospects Bcf Bcf GPOS (%) Low Best High Low Best High Dalia Updip 1,644 4,734 9,639 1,315 3,787 7,711 18 Beta 1,010 2,436 5,674 808 1,949 4,539 16 Gamma 1,376 2,877 5,786 1,101 2,301 4,629 16 Total 4,030 10,047 21,099 3,224 8,037 16,879 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. 2. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 7 RISC believes that gas or gas and condensate are the most likely hydrocarbon phases to be discovered in the block but the potential for an oil accumulation or a combination of oil and gas cannot be ruled out. The surrounding fields are all gas fields and a gas chimney is seen on seismic on the northern extension of the Dalia prospect. Furthermore, RISC is of the opinion that CGA is optimistic in its assessment that in the event of a discovery of hydrocarbons, the oil case has a 30% chance of occurring vs the 70% chance that it will be the gas case. RISC considers the chance of the oil case being 10% as the oil play is still unproven. The volumes quoted for oil and gas are mutually exclusive, alternative outcomes for these prospects. Another risk to be considered is the varying amounts of CO2 and other inerts that have been found in the gas discoveries to date in this part of the basin. RISC believes that the gas case is still attractive for potential farminees. WA-507-P Prospects 3.2.1. Dalia Updip The Dalia Updip prospect is a northeast - southwest trending three way dip, fault bounded closure on an elongated horst block typical of all the leads in this area. The Dalia South-1 well did not intersect the top Mungaroo reservoir horizon as it came in on the downthrown side of the bounding fault and only penetrated older Mungaroo sediments well below the crest. The Jurassic Athol and Dingo Claystones of variable thickness provide the top and lateral seal to all the leads in WA-507-P and is considered the main risk for trap integrity. The reservoir is proven to be high quality sandstone with high porosities at nearby Belicose-1. Source is likely to be gas prone Triassic shales and coals which are mature for generation in this area at 3500 4000m and have provided the source of large nearby gas fields like Thebe. Evidence of local and recent gas generation is seen as gas chimneys on the seismic above structures in this area including the northern end of Dalia. There is a possibility of a more marine Triassic/ Jurassic source capable of generating oil which is being followed up by Pilot and other operators in the area, but this is yet to be proven. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 8 Figure 3-4: Dalia Updip Prospect The Updip Dalia closure extends out of the permit to the north and south to cover a maximum area of 280km2 whereas the low-side closure of the southern culmination is 60km2 which lies totally within the permit The prospective resources documented by GCA are for those within the Permit of which, Pilot has an 80% interest. The crest of the closure is at 2,120m in approximately 1,350m of water. 3.2.2. Beta The Beta prospect is the next rotated horst block to the west of Dalia Updip and also extends out of the permit to the north. Roughly 50% of the 220km2 area that it covers is within WA-507-P. The crest of the closure is at 2,300m subsea and the water depth is approximately 1500m. The trap parameters are essentially the same as Dalia Updip as are the reservoir, seal and source risks. 3.2.3. Gamma The Gamma Prospect is within the fault block immediately to the west of Beta Prospect and the closure is predominantly contained within the block boundary. The crest of the closure is at 2,250m subsea and the water depth is approximately 1500m. GCA sites a lower chance of success factor for source and migration in both Beta and Gamma than Dalia, due to the increased distance from the interpreted gas chimneys on the 3D seismic data. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 9 Figure 3-5: Beta and Gamma prospect depth map at Top Mungaroo WA-507-P Prospective Resources There is uncertainty in the mapping of the top depth structure in both Beta and Gamma due to depth conversion techniques that can be employed. GCA's work did not include an evaluation of this uncertainty in the mapping and Pilot intends to carry out further investigation of depth conversion techniques and their consequence on the range of volumetrics. This is also the case for the Gamma prospect and can be seen in the comparison of prospective gas resources calculated by Pilot vs GCA in Figure 3-6.However the overriding remark is that these are potentially large gas resources that would capture the interest of major companies seeking to enhance their exploration portfolios. Pilot is in an excellent position to enhance their chance of success with further geological and geophysical studies including seismic inversion of the 3D data. This will provide the option for them to attract a farminee for, at a minimum a seismic option and at a maximum of drilling one or more wells. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 10 Comparison of Prospective Resource Estimates Pilot vs GCA Prospective Gas Resources (on block) Tcf 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Dalia (Pilot) Dalia (GCA) Beta (Pilot) Beta (GCA) Gamma (Pilot) Gamma (GCA) Axis Title Low Best High Figure 3-6: Comparison of Prospective Gas Resources calculated by Pilot and GCA Table 3-2:WA-507-P Gas and Condensate Prospective Resources (GCA) as at 31 January 2015 Gross Prospective Gas Net Prospective Gas Lead Resources on block (Tcf) Resources on block (Tcf) GPOS Low Best High Low Best High Updip Dalia 1.6 4.7 9.6 1.3 3.8 7.7 18% Beta 1.0 2.4 5.7 0.8 1.9 4.6 16% Gamma 1.4 2.9 5.8 1.1 2.3 4.6 16% Total 4.0 10.0 21.1 3.2 8.0 16.9 Gross Prospective Net Prospective Condensate Condensate Resources on Lead Resources on block (MMbbl) GPOS block (MMbbl) Low Best High Low Best High Updip Dalia 6.6 18.9 38.6 5.3 15.1 30.9 18% Beta 4.0 9.7 22.7 3.2 7.8 18.2 16% Gamma 5.5 11.5 23.1 4.4 9.2 18.5 16% Total 16.1 40.1 84.4 12.9 32.1 67.5 Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 11 Table 3-3:WA-507-P Alternative Oil case Prospective Resources (GCA) as at 31 January 2015 Gross Prospective Oil Net Prospective Oil Resources Lead Resources on block (MMbbl) on block (MMbbl) GCoS Low Best High Low Best High Updip Dalia 250 764 1743 200 611 1394 18% Beta 151 381 931 121 305 745 16% Gamma 203 436 926 162 349 741 16% Total 604 1581 3600 483 1265 2880 Status of Committed Program WA-507-P was granted on 17 November 2014 for a 6 year term. The title was transferred to Rampart Energy Limited and Black Swan Resources Pty Ltd on 8 February 2015 and Rampart Energy Limited subsequently changed their name to Pilot Energy Limited which was announced to the ASX on 14 August 2015. RISC has relied on government documentation of approvals and permit awards provided by Pilot to ascertain the permit status. The six year permit work programme details are given in (Table 3-4). The secondary work program is geological and geophysical studies with a discretionary well which is required to be drilled before the end of Year 6. Table 3-4:WA-507-P Permit Details and Work programme Permit Operator Interest Status Permit Expiry Work Commitments Date WA-507-P Pilot Pilot 80% Exploration 16 November Year 1: G&G studies, 1,587 km2 Black Swan Licence 2020 3D seismic purchase A$1.55 mill 20% Year 2: G&G studies A$0.25 mill Year 3: G&G studies A$0.25 mill Year 4: G&G studies A$0.25 mill Year 5: G&G studies A$0.25 mill Year 6: 1 well, G&G studies A$30.25 mill The permit is currently in Year 3 and geological and geophysical studies based on the licensed seismic data are ongoing. The outstanding liabilities are confined the Year 3 commitments totalling A$250,000 in studies. The commitments beyond Year 3 are discretionary however the value in the block is dependent on getting the Year 6 well drilled. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 12 Pilot and its joint venture partner are seeking to farm down either through seismic costs (US$3.8 million including farmin equity uplift payment to seismic provider) and a well; or alternatively as a staged entry through a cash payment in order to earn an option to drill a well. Exploration Program Costs Pilot will be able to manage the costs of the G&G studies to within the A$250,000 commitment as long as they remain the operator. The purchase of the existing 3D seismic data has been acquired under a special evaluation license from TGS. After a renegotiation of the original terms, payment of US$250,000 was made in December 2015 and a further US$841,500 was paid for the data in mid-2016. An additional US$2.5 million will be due upon successful farmout or on entering year 4 of the permit term. As this 3D is excellent quality and covers the entire permit it is unlikely that any new seismic will be acquired. RISC estimates the dry hole well cost for a well to 2350m in 1350m of water will be in the range of US$20 - US$25 million using a "rig of convenience" to minimise mobilisation costs at the prevailing rig rates. Fiscal Terms WA-507-P is in Australian Federal Government waters and comes under the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax Assessment Act 1987. The fiscal terms of the PRRT are a profit-based tax levied on a petroleum project. PRRT is currently applied to the recovery of all petroleum products from Australian Government waters (including crude oil, natural gas, liquid petroleum gas (LPG) condensate and ethane), except for petroleum products extracted from the North West Shelf project and the Joint Petroleum Development Area, and value added products such as liquefied natural gas (LNG). From 1 July 2012, the PRRT became a compulsory tax applied to all Australian onshore and offshore oil and gas projects, including the North West Shelf, oil shale and coal seam gas projects. PRRT is levied at a rate of 40 per cent of a project's taxable profit (that profit being calculated for PRRT purposes). Taxable profit is the project's income after all project and 'other' exploration expenditures, including a compounded amount for carried forward expenditures, have been deducted from all assessable receipts. PRRT payments are deductible for company income tax purposes. WA-507-P Valuation RISC has used the potential value to Pilot of WA-507-P being farmed out to a third party who will assume a proportion of future costs to explore the permit at a premium or promote to their earned interest cost. The premium provides the value of the permit. In the low case we have assumed that a farminee will pay a 2 for 1 (2:1) of the full cost of the seismic (US$3.6 million). This values Pilot's 80% share at US$2.9 million. In the mid case RISC has taken an estimated cost of a well in WA-507-P (US$25 million) and assumed a 1.5:1 carry. This values Pilot's 80% at US$10 million. The seismic costs which are assumed to be past costs when the well is drilled will be picked up at 1:1 by the incoming party and therefore have no premium value for Pilot. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 13 In the high case RISC has assumed a 1.75:1 carry for the well valuing Pilot's share at US$15 million. The slightly higher carries in WA-507-P versus the remaining permits in Pilot's portfolio, is justified by the size of the prospects which will potentially attract large companies willing to pay a higher premium. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 14 4. WA-503-P (80% WI and Operator) Overview The WA-503-P permit is located in the Dampier Sub Basin, offshore Australia and has an area of 80km2 (Figure 4-1). The permit is approximately 80 km offshore Western Australia in water depths of no greater than 70m. Past exploration in the area has been successful for medium sized gas discoveries with Reindeer/Caribou (446 Bcf 2P reserves, source Offshore Technology) to the southwest and oil fields at Legendre (48 MMbbl was produced, source Sub Sea IQ) and Hurricane oil and gas discovery. Figure 4-1: Location Map - WA-503-P The permit was awarded on 13 May 2014 and through an agreement with Neon Energy Ltd, Pilot acquired an 80% interest. Pilot is partnered in the permit by Black Swan Resources Pty Ltd, which owns the remaining 20% interest in the permit and is carried for the primary term by Pilot. Past exploration has seen two wells drilled in the permit with Woodside drilling Orion-1 (P&A) in 1990 and Apache drilling Janus-1 (Gas Shows) in 1998. The primary targets are the Lower Cretaceous to Upper Jurassic sandstone reservoirs within the Legendre oil trend located on the western flank of the Lewis Trough (Figure 4-2). Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 15 Figure 4-2: Dampier Sub Basin Stratigraphic Chart Existing discoveries within and adjacent to the block confirm the presence of both a Lower Cretaceous and Upper Jurassic petroleum systems. Many play types exist in the area with the most recent Hurricane oil and gas discovery being a successful combination structural/stratigraphic trap in the Eliassen Formation reservoir. Pilot has identified three exploration prospects based on the existing 3D seismic data at this play level and the shallower Angel and M. Australis sand levels. The prospects are structural plays and two are updip of the existing wells Orion-1 and Janus-1(Figure 4-3and Figure 4-4)which were drilled off structure. The Janus-1 well had 4m of oil shows in the Eliassen reservoir. The third structure is a buttress play on the down thrown side of a major fault that forms part of the Rosemary Fault system. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 16 Figure 4-3:WA-503-P Play Diagram Figure 4-4:WA-503-P Prospects Map Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 17 WA-503-P Prospects 4.2.1. Updip Janus Updip Janus is a small (2.5km2) triangular fault block dipping to the southeast and bounded to the west and north by faults. The seal at the Legendre level is an expanded Dingo Claystone section laterally juxtaposed across the bounding faults. At the Eliassen Formation level it is the Lower Muderong Shale. The existing seismic is not very clear over the crest of the structure. The reservoirs penetrated in Janus-1 have been the subject of a recent petrophysical review. The Legendre Formation was over 100m thick and between 2365m and 2465m RT had a net to gross of 64% and an average porosity of 20.4%. The Eliassen Formation encountered at 1885m RT was 67m thick with a net to gross of 42.7% and an average porosity of 16.8%. These are excellent reservoirs that produce with high recovery factors in the 50 - 80% range in nearby fields like Legendre, Saladin and Griffin. GCA estimate the best case, gross prospective resources for the Eliassen and Legendre to be 6.9MMbbls and 3.1 MMbbls respectively with a 17% GPOS for the Legendre level and 24% GPOS for the Eliassen level reflecting the occurrence of oil shows at this level in Janus-1. RISC believes that GCA has captured the range of uncertainty for the in place resources but has been conservative on the upside for recovery factors in WA-503-P prospects in comparison to nearby field analogues. Figure 4-5:WA-503-P Updip Janus Prospect Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 18 4.2.2. Updip Orion The Legendre sandstone play was not tested by Orion-1 which was terminated after testing the Eliassen Formation. Pilot have captured a wide range in structural closure uncertainty from 3.2km2 for a single fault dependent closure updip of Orion-1 to 23.6km2 for a closure that requires multiple faults to seal at a Lowest Closing Contour (LCC) of 2750m (including areas outside the block boundary). Reservoir parameter in the Legendre sandstone are taken as being similar to Janus-1. GCA's best estimate for prospective resources within the block are 25.1 MMbbls making this the largest prospect in WA-503-P with a 15% GPOS. In the Eliassen Formation in Orion-1, there is a 5m sand with a resistivity anomaly on the logs which could be oil saturation. If it is an indication of oil there is a 17% GPOS of there being an accumulation updip of Orion-1. In the Eliassen and M. Australis formation the small updip Orion-1 closures could contain 1.1 MMbbls and 2.9 MMbbls respectively (Gross Best Estimate Prospective Resources, GCA). Figure 4-6:WA-503-P Updip Orion Prospect 4.2.3. Bojangles The Bojangles prospect is a three way dip closure or "buttress" closure, on the downthrown side of the Rosemary fault trend. It is adjacent to the Updip Janus prospect. The targets are the M Australis and Angel Sandstone. The M Australis Sandstone is juxtaposed Muderong and Dingo shales as well as the dip closed Angel Sandstone on the upthrown side in the Janus prospect. The Angel Sandstone is similarly juxtaposed against the Dingo Claystone and the dip closed Eliassen Sandstone which had the oil shows in it at Janus-1. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 19 The mapped structural closure is small at both levels. GCA estimate the Best estimate Prospective Resources to be around 3.5 MMbbls in each reservoir with a 17% GPOS. RISC believes that at current oil prices this is too small to be a standalone target but new Broadband 3D may de-risk this and the other prospects and also define additional stratigraphic trapping upside to these plays. Figure 4-7:WA-503-P Bojangles Prospect WA-503-P Prospective Resources GCA has calculated the following prospective resources for the three prospects in WA-503-P: Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 20 Table 4-1:WA-503-P Oil Prospective Resources by reservoir (GCA) as at 30th November 2015 Gross Prospective Resources Net Prospective Resources Prospects Reservoir (MMbbl) (MMbbl) GPOS Low Best High Low Best High Updip Janus Legendre 3 6.9 13.5 2.4 5.5 10.8 17% Eliassen 1.5 3.1 6.2 1.2 2.5 5.0 24% Updip Orion Legendre 7.6 25.1 63.5 6.1 20.1 50.8 15% Eliassen 0.6 1.1 2.1 0.5 0.9 1.7 17% M Australis 0.6 2.9 7.2 0.5 2.3 5.8 17% Bojangles Angel 1.5 3.4 6.9 1.2 2.7 5.5 17% M Australis 1.5 3.5 7.1 1.2 2.8 5.7 17% Table 4-2:WA-503-P Oil Prospective Resources by lead (GCA) as at 30th November 2015 Gross Prospective Resources Net Pilot (80%) Prospective Resources Prospects (MMbbl) (MMbbl) Low Best High Low Best High Updip Janus 4.5 10 19.7 3.6 8.0 15.8 Updip Orion 8.8 29.1 72.8 7.0 23.3 58.2 Bojangles 3 6.9 14 2.4 5.5 11.2 Total 16.3 46 106.5 13.0 36.8 85.2 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. 2. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. Status of Committed Program WA-503-P was granted on 13 May 2014 to Neon Energy Limited. On 28 March 2015 the equity in the permit was transferred by a deed of assignment to Rampart Energy Limited (80%) and Black Swan Resources Pty Ltd (20%). Rampart Energy Limited subsequently changed their name to Pilot Energy Limited which was announced to the ASX on 14 August 2015. RISC has relied on government documentation of approvals and permit awards provided by Pilot to ascertain the permit status. The six year permit work program details are given in (Table 4-3). The permit is currently in Year 3 with a firm commitment to conduct three years of geological and geophysical studies, including the commitment to acquire 80km2 of new "Broadband" 3D seismic data across the permit. The company successfully applied to the National Offshore Petroleum Titles Administrator (NOPTA) for a Transitional Work programme Variation, the effect of which is to combine the primary term work commitments of each of years one to three, into Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 21 commitments which must be fulfilled by the three year anniversary date; being 12 May 2017. In the event that the joint venture elects to proceed to the discretionary second term an exploration well is required to be drilled in Year 4. Table 4-3:WA-503-P Permit Details and Work programme Permit Operator Interest Status Permit Work Commitments Expiry Date WA-503-P Pilot Pilot Exploration 14 May Year 1-3: G&G studies, 80 sq km 3D 80% Licence 2020 seismic A$1.55 mill Black Year 4- 1 well A$22.5 mill Swan Year 5- G&G studies A$0.3 mill 20% Year 6- G&G studies A$0.2 mill Pilot has signed an agreement with CGG to acquire broadband seismic data over the 80 km2 permit as part of a greater multi-client survey. Pilot was expecting the acquisition to occur in 2016 but a vessel has not been available within Australian waters since late 2015. CGG currently have a vessel scheduled to commence the remainder of the Davros survey in November 2017 (subject to approval of the Environmental Plan). Because of this delay, Pilot has applied to NOPTA for an 18 month suspension/extension to the primary three year term to be able to acquire, process and interpret the CGG broadband data before making a decision to enter Year 4 and being committed to drilling a well. Pilot and their joint venture partner intend to farm down their equity to recoup seismic and well costs and have started a farmout process. Exploration Program Costs The seismic acquisition and processing is budgeted at US$500,000. Special processing (QI and AVO) will be included in the G&G studies budget. No other seismic acquisition is likely during the permit term. A farminee will have to pay an uplift fee to license the 3D data of US$1.05 million. RISC has reviewed the dry hole well cost estimate and concludes that a well in 70m of water that will be drilled with a jack-up rig of convenience, to minimise mobilisation costs, to a prospect depth of 2500m would cost US$15 - 20 million dollars based on prevailing jack-up rig rates. WA-503-P Valuation RISC has used the potential value to Pilot of WA-503-P being farmed out to a third party who will pick up a proportion of future costs to explore the permit at a premium to their earned interest cost. In the low case we have assumed that a farminee will pay a 1.5:1 carry of the full cost of the seismic (US$1.55 million including the seismic company's uplift fee for a new partner). This values Pilot's 80% share at US$0.6 million. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 22 In the mid case RISC has assumed a 2:1 carry on the seismic costs valuing Pilot's 80% share at US$1.2 million. This will give the incoming party the option of participating in a well at their earned equity cost. In the high case RISC has taken an estimated cost of a well in WA-503-P (US$15 million) and assumed a 1.75:1 carry on the well. This values Pilot's 80% at US$9 million. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 23 5. WA-481-P (60% WI and Operator) Overview WA-481-P is located offshore in the northern Perth Basin, in shallow water adjacent to the Western Australian towns of Dongara and Geraldton (Figure 5-1). The large permit covers 17,745km2 and has been sparsely explored with some encouraging results (sub-commercial oil discovery at Dunsborough-1 and a sub- commercial gas discovery at Frankland-1). The developed offshore Cliff Head oil field and the onshore Woodada, Dongara and Waitsia gas fields and Hovea oil field lie adjacent to the permit and provide local infrastructure that could be used in the event of a discovery in WA-481-P. Figure 5-1: Location Map - WA-481-P Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 24 On 27 July 2016 Pilot announced that it had acquired a 100% interest in WA-481-P from Murphy Australia WA-481-P Oil Pty Ltd in return for assigning a Net Profits Interest of 10% after tax to Murphy Oil on any future hydrocarbon production in the permit. Key Petroleum, who had worked in co-operation with Pilot on the acquisition, exercised their option to acquire 40% of the WI on 29 July 2016. WA-481-P has benefitted from considerable prior exploration investment by Murphy Oil (2D and 3D seismic and wells) such that there is a $65.6 million Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT) credit attached to the permit and split 60% to Pilot and 40% to Key. PRRT is levied at a rate of 40% on profits from future developments which will be reduced by the compounded value of the credit, significantly enhancing the value of the permit and its prospects. The primary objectives in the offshore North Perth Basin are the Permian Dongara Sandstone equivalent and the underlying Irwin River Coal Measures which reservoir the oil in the Cliff Head Field (Figure 5-2). Figure 5-2: Offshore Northern Perth Basin Stratigraphy Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 25 The Cliff Head field has estimated reserves of 18 MMbbls and is close to the end of its field life having produced 15 MMbbls. Pilot has identified a number of similar sized prospects close to Cliff Head that if successful could be developed by a tie back to the Cliff Head facilities making the initial investment much more economic than a standalone development. WA-481-P Discoveries Three discoveries have been made in the existing permit; Dunsborough-1 (ROC 2008) oil and gas discovery, Frankland-1 (ROC 2008) gas discovery, and Perserverance-1 (ROC 2009) high CO2 gas discovery. 5.2.1. Dunsborough Oil Discovery The Dunsborough-1 oil discovery well was drilled in to the crest of a tilted fault block trap and discovered a 9m gas column and a 25m oil column down to -1470m TVDss. Dunsborough-2 was drilled to appraise the discovery on the southern flank and confirmed the oil column in the Bookara Member/Dongara Sandstone and the Irwin River Coal Measures (IRCM). Figure 5-3: Dunsborough Top Dongara Sandstone Depth Map The bulk of the oil is reservoired high net to gross (75-87%) Bookarah/Dongara sandstone which has an average porosity of 18%. The underlying IRCM has a lower net to gross but a similar average porosity. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 26 Figure 5-4: Dunsborough Wireline Log and Pressure Data Pilot have calculated Contingent Resources of 6 MMbbls of recoverable oil in the P50 case for Dunsborough and RISC has been able to confirm that this is a reasonable estimate (see full Contingent Resource Table 5-1). There is less than 0.5 Bcf of gas in the gas cap making it commercially insignificant. On a standalone basis at current oil prices, Dunsborough is not economic to develop but if drilling of other prospects in the area were successful a development may be feasible in the future. 5.2.2. Frankland Gas Discovery The Frankland-1 gas discovery well was drilled on a north-northwest-south-southeast trending fault block near the crest of the structure and found gas at the Bookra/Dongara Sandstone level at 1943 mTVDss. Gas samples were recovered from the Bookra/Dongara Sandstone and the IRCM but pressure data shows that they are not in communication. The IRCM appears to have a number of isolated pools of gas rather than a single gas column making it difficult to produce. A second well on the structure immediately to the north, Frankland-2, came in 50m low to prognosis and reduced the overall volume of gas from that predicted. Pilot have calculated P50 case Contingent Resources of 33 Bcf in the Bookra/Dongara Sandstone and 9 Bcf in the IRCM (Table 5-2). RISC has been able to confirm that the Pilot calculations are reasonable and that at present, on a standalone basis, development of Frankland is not economically feasible. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 27 Figure 5-5: Frankland Top Dongara Sandstone Depth Map Figure 5-6:Frankland-1 Wireline Log Data Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 28 5.2.3. Perseverance Gas Discovery The Perseverance-1 well in the north of WA-481-P encountered high CO2 (45%) gas in the Bookara Member in another tilted fault block trap. The area of the trap is only 1.8km2 and the Pilot estimated P50 volume of total recoverable gas is only 6 Bcf which is, by inspection, never likely to be economic. All three discoveries indicate that the petroleum system is working and the play at the Bookra Member/ Dongara Sandstone, particularly in fault block traps, is working across the North Perth Basin, both onshore and offshore. WA-481-P Prospects Pilot's strategy has been to work up the prospects that exist around the discoveries in WA-481-P and Cliff Head oil field where success could create production hubs and lower the economic reserves threshold required. Four prospect trends are considered around Cliff Head, Leander Reef (also close to Cliff Head), Dunsborough and Frankland. 5.3.1. Cliff Head Prospects Three prospects have been mapped in close proximity (less than 10km) from the producing Cliff Head oil field: Cliff Head SW, Cliff Head S and Twin Lions W. Cliff Head SW is one of the largest prospects in the portfolio and best placed to be able to provide an economic resource if a discovery there can be tied back through the Cliff Head oil field. Cliff Head SW lies about 10km southwest of Cliff Head and is an easterly dipping three way dip closed structure mapped on 2D seismic data. The closure covers a maximum 9.5 km2 with a relief of 100m at a depth of 1800m below sea level. Using Cliff Head oil field's reservoir parameters, Pilot's best estimate of Prospective Resources are 20 MMbbl in the Dongara Sandstone and 24.8 MMbbl in the IRCM with a GPOS of 16% and 20% respectively. Further details on the prospective resources can be found in the Prospective Resources section below. Cliff Head S is a smaller lead on effectively the same fault terrace as the Cliff Head oil field. Again this is a three way dip closure dipping to the east. Pilot have mapped both structures as providing the migration pathway for oil coming from the deeper source kitchen in the west to the Cliff Head oil field structure. The closure covers 3.5 km2 and has a relief of 60m at a depth of approximately 1500m. Prospective resources of 4 MMbbl and 8.7 MMbbl have been estimated for the best case in the Dongara Sandstone and IRCM respectively with a GPOS of 13% for the Dongara and 17% for the IRCM. The Twin Lions W feature is a down faulted westerly dipping three way dip structure mapped on 2D seismic data immediately to the west of the Cliff Head oil field. It has a high risk of cross fault seal being inadequate as the Dongara reservoir will be juxtaposed against the IRCM. The structure has a maximum closure area of 7.5km 2 and a relief of 200m with a depth to target of approximately 1800m. Pilot's best estimate of the Prospective Resources are 24.6 MMbbl for the Dongara Sandstone and 19.6 MMbbl for the IRCM with a GPOS of 16% on both. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 29 Figure 5-7: Cliff Head Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone Figure 5-8: Cliff Head Prospects, Composite Seismic Line Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 30 5.3.2. Leander Reef Prospects Three untested structures located between 7 and 15km west of Cliff Head oil field surround the Leander Reef-1 well which Pilot interpret as having missed the reservoir section of the Dongara Sandstone by drilling through the bounding fault of the upthrown structure (Figure 5-9). Figure 5-9: Leander Reef-1, 2D Seismic Line Ideally a 3D seismic survey would be required to confirm this interpretation but the Leander Reef leads provide another economically positive target for successful development through the Cliff Head oil field. The Leander Reef Upthrown lead covers an area of 23km2 with 100m of relief at a depth of approximately 2700m below sea level. Best estimate Prospective Resources for the Dongara Sandstone are 46 MMbbl with a GPOS of 15%. Leander Reef Downthrown has a mapped closure of 19.3 km2 with a relief of 100m at a depth of 2800m. Pilot's Best estimate Prospective Resources for the Dongara Sandstone are 38 MMbbl with a GPOS of 8%. Leander Reef West is a separate westerly dipping up-thrown three way dip structure with a mapped closure area of 7km2, a vertical relief of 100m at a depth of 2760m below sea level. Best estimate Prospective resources are 14 MMbbl in the Dongara Sandstone with a GPOS of 15% according to Pilot. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 31 Figure 5-10: Leander Reef Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone 5.3.3. Dunsborough Prospects Three additional leads and prospects have been mapped in the Dunsborough oil discovery area: Bootenal, Burney and Yungarra/Yungarra NE. All are small but are considered to favour an oil charge like Dunsborough. Commerciality will require aggregation of two or more of these small potential oil discoveries. Bootenal Lead is a tilted fault block with a closure area of 3.8km2 and 100m of relief at 1200m below sea level. It is on the edge of the Diana 3D but requires more seismic data acquisition to confirm the structure. Pilot's best estimate Prospective Resources are 4.8 MMbbl in the Dongara and 3.1 MMbbl in the IRCM with a GPOS of 24% in both. Alternatively, if gas filled the structure would contain a sub-economic 20 Bcf across both reservoirs. The Burney Lead is located in the Diana 3D and is a slightly more complex tilted fault block with a maximum closure of 3.4km2 and 70m of relief at 1200m. Pilot's best estimate of Prospective Resources are 2.7 MMbbl in the Dongara and 1.4 MMbbl in the IRCM with a GPOS of 24% for both. This RISC believe is too small to be considered as an economically viable drilling target and will not appear in the Prospective Resources table. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 32 The Yungarra Lead is a fault block and Yungarra NE is an adjacent four way closure which expands the up-dip Yungarra lead in area from 2 km2 to 3.3 km2 in the high side case. Pilot's best estimate Prospective Resources are 6.3 MMbbl for the Dongara sandstone and 1.6 MMbbl for the IRCM again with a GPOS of 24%. Figure 5-11: Dunsborough Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 33 Figure 5-12: Dunsborough Prospects, Composite Seismic Line 5.3.4. Frankland Prospects Two additional prospects, Frankland NE and Frankland NE2 (Figure 5-13and Figure 5-14),lie within 10km of the Frankland-1 gas discovery documented above. Pilot calculate that discovery of additional gas in the area would result in a commercial development by tying the fields into the onshore Dongara gas facilities which lie 20km to the east. Frankland NE is an elongate north northwest - south southeast tilted fault block structure with a modest closure of up to 1.7km2 and a relief of 160m at a depth of 1700m. Pilot estimate the P50 Prospective resources in the Dongara Sandstone at 12 Bcf and in the IRCM at 4 Bcf with a GPOS of 31% and 27% respectively. For further details on prospective resources please see the Prospective Resources section below. Frankland NE2 (10km to the NE of Frankland-1) is another tilted fault block with 2.7km2 of closure and 100m of structural relief with a shallower depth of burial at 1150m. Pilot estimates P50 Prospective Resources of 22 Bcf in the Dongara Sandstone and 8 Bcf in the IRCM with GPOS of 27% and 23% respectively. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 34 Figure 5-13: Frankland Prospects, Depth Map at Top Dongara Sandstone Figure 5-14: Frankland Prospects, Seismic tie line Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 35 WA-481-P Contingent Resources WA-481-P contains Contingent Oil Resources in Dunsborough oil field and Contingent Gas Resources in the Frankland gas field. Neither are currently commercially viable as standalone developments but could be developed with other future discoveries in the area or if the commodity price was significantly higher or other inducements were offered by the government. Pilot has calculated the Contingent Resources using a probabilistic method that RISC has also followed and found that Pilot's estimates are reasonable. Table 5-1: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Oil Resources as at 18 May 2017 Oil (MMbbl) Contingent Resources 1C 2C 3C Dunsborough - Dongara Sandstone 2.4 4.2 6.8 Dunsborough - IRCM 0.9 1.8 3.0 Dunsborough Total Gross (100%) 3.3 6.0 9.8 Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI) 2.0 3.6 5.9 Notes: 1. "Gross" are 100% of the resources attributable to the licence. 2. "Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI)" based on Pilot's current working interest. 3. Note arithmetic aggregation of the Resources in the Dongara and IRCM reservoirs, as a result RISC cautions that the 1C aggregate quantities may be very conservative estimates and the 3C aggregate quantities may be very optimistic due to portfolio effects. Table 5-2: Pilot's WA-481-P Contingent Gas Resources as at 18 May 2017 Gas (Bcf) Contingent Resources 1C 2C 3C Frankland - Dongara Sandstone 23.4 33.0 46.1 Frankland - IRCM 6.0 8.6 12.8 Frankland Total Gross (100%) 29.4 41.6 58.9 Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI) 17.6 25.0 35.3 Notes: 1. "Gross" are 100% of the resources attributable to the licence. 2. "Net attributable to Pilot (60% WI)" based on Pilot's current working interest. 3. Note arithmetic aggregation of the Resources in the Dongara and IRCM reservoirs, as a result RISC cautions that the 1C aggregate quantities may be very conservative estimates and the 3C aggregate quantities may be very optimistic due to portfolio effects. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 36 WA-481-P Prospective Resources WA-481-P contains Prospective Resources of both oil and gas as described in the sections above. RISC has reviewed the inputs and methodologies employed by Pilot to arrive at the probabilistic ranges of prospective resources in each prospect and has found them to be reasonable. The following tables summarize the Prospective Resources for oil and gas in WA-481-P. Table 5-3: Pilot's WA-481-P Prospective Oil Resources as at 18 May 2017 Gross (100%) on block Net Pilot (60%) on block Oil Prospects MMbbl MMbbl GPOS (%) Low Best High Low Best High Cliff Head SW - Dongara 11.0 20.0 35.0 6.6 12.0 21.0 16% Cliff Head SW - IRCM 14.0 24.8 43.4 8.4 14.9 26.0 20% Cliff Head SW Total 25.0 44.8 78.4 15.0 26.9 47.0 Cliff Head S - Dongara 2.1 4.0 7.3 1.3 2.4 4.4 13% Cliff Head S - IRCM 4.8 8.7 15.4 2.9 5.2 9.2 17% Cliff Head S Total 6.9 12.7 22.7 4.1 7.6 13.6 Twin Lions W - Dongara 13.0 24.6 43.4 7.8 14.8 26.0 16% Twin Lions W - IRCM 11.5 19.6 32.4 6.9 11.8 19.4 16% Twin Lions W Total 24.5 44.2 75.8 14.7 26.5 45.5 Leander Reef Upthrown 26.5 46.1 78.1 15.9 27.7 46.9 15% Leander Reef Downthrown 21.4 38.0 66.3 12.8 22.8 39.8 8% Leander Reef West 8.0 14.0 23.6 4.8 8.4 14.2 15% Bootenal - Dongara 2.3 4.8 9.1 1.4 2.9 5.5 24% Bootenal - IRCM 1.8 3.1 5.0 1.1 1.9 3.0 24% Bootenal Total 4.1 7.9 14.1 2.5 4.7 8.5 Yungarra - Dongara 3.0 6.3 11.9 1.8 3.8 7.1 24% Yungara - IRCM 0.9 1.6 2.7 0.5 1.0 1.6 24% Yungara Total 3.9 7.9 14.6 2.3 4.7 8.8 Total 120.3 215.6 373.6 72.2 129.4 224.2 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. 2. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 37 Table 5-4: Pilot's WA-481-P Prospective Gas Resources as at 18 May 2017 Gross (100%) on block Net Pilot (60%) on block Gas Prospects Bcf Bcf GPOS (%) Low Best High Low Best High Frankland NE - Dogara 7.4 12.0 18.6 4.4 7.2 11.2 31% Frankland NE - IRCM 2.3 3.8 6.0 1.4 2.3 3.6 27% Frankland NE Total 9.7 15.8 24.6 5.8 9.5 14.8 Frankland NE2 - Dongara 13.5 21.8 33.5 8.1 13.1 20.1 27% Frankland NE2 - IRCM 4.8 8.0 12.2 2.9 4.8 7.3 23% Frankland NE2 Total 18.3 29.8 45.7 11.0 17.9 27.4 Total 28.0 45.6 70.3 16.8 27.4 42.2 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. 2. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. Status of the Committed Program WA-481-P was awarded to Murphy Oil subsidiary, Murphy Australia WA-481-P Oil Pty Ltd, on 20 August 2012. On 27 July 2016 Murphy Oil assigned its 100% interest to Pilot Energy Limited and on the 29 July Pilot assigned 40% interest to Key Petroleum Limited. WA-481-P is currently in year 4, which runs to 19 August 2017, of a six year term. The current year's work program is for geological and geophysical studies. Pilot as operator has requested a variation to the Year's 5 and 6 work program which both contain a commitment to drill one well if the permit is not surrendered prior to entry into the permit year. The application is for carrying out 3D and 2D seismic reprocessing along with geological and geophysical studies in year 5 with an indicative value of A$550,000. In year 6 Pilot have proposed 3D seismic inversion and fluid modelling studies with further geological and geophysical studies for an indicative cost of A$300,000. RISC has relied on Pilot's documentation of applications and permit awards to ascertain the permit status. Pilot and their joint venture partner intend to farm down their equity to fund exploration drilling and have started a farmout process. The WA-481-P permit details and work program are shown in Table 5-5. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 38 Table 5-5:WA-481-P Permit Details and Work programme Permit Operator Interest Status Permit Work Commitments Expiry Date WA-481-P Pilot Pilot 60% Exploration 19 August Year 5- 2D & 3D Reprocessing A$0.55 Key Licence 2019 million Petroleum Year 6- G&G Inversion studies A$0.3 40% million Exploration Program Costs Reprocessing of the Diana 3D which covers some of the Frankland area leads will cost around A$350,000 estimated in the variation application and reprocessing 2D data around Cliff Head will cost around A$100,000 depending on the quantity and techniques applied. Thus RISC confirms the committed program costs outlined above for years 5 and 6 are the likely budgets that will be required. A well will have to be factored into the first three years of the permit renewal starting 20 August 2019. RISC has reviewed the dry hole well cost estimate and concludes that a well in 20m of water that will be drilled with a jack-up rig of convenience to minimise mobilisation costs to a prospect depth of 1900m would cost US$15 - 20 million dollars based on prevailing jack-up rig rates. WA-481-P Valuation RISC has used the potential value to Pilot of WA-481-P being farmed out to a third party who will pick up a proportion of future costs to explore the permit at a premium to their earned interest cost. The premium is equal to the value to Pilot. While it is recognized that the permit contains discovered resources, these are expected to be currently sub-economic, but may potentially become economic in the future. In our opinion in view of the relatively modest contingent resources and in the current market, we would not expect a farminee to pay for the resources in the ground. They may be prepared to pay a contingent fee should they become economic in future or alternatively be prepared to pay a higher promote in recognition of the proven petroleum potential of the permit that the discoveries demonstrate. In this case, we have adopted a higher promote to value the permit. In the low case we have assumed that a farminee will pay a 4:1 carry of the full cost of the current seismic reprocessing and inversion work program (US$0.65 million). The high promote is based on existing interest in this type of transaction to gain a cheap option to participate in drilling at ground floor cost. This values Pilot's 60% share at US$1.2 million. In the mid case RISC has assumed Pilot farm out only the well for a 1.5:1 carry on a well costing US$17 million. This values Pilot's 60% at US$5.1 million. RISC sees the attraction of the proximity of Cliff Head infrastructure as creating a greater likelihood that WA-481-P will achieve a reasonable promote on a well. In the high case the carry on the well is increased to 1.75:1 valuing Pilot's equity at US$7.7 million. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 39 6. EP416 and EP480 (60% WI and Operator) Overview The EP416 and EP480 permits are located in the southern Perth Basin, on the coast of Western Australia between the towns of Mandurah and Bunbury (Figure 6-1). The contiguous blocks have a combined area of 2,310km2 and have only been sparsely explored with only 2 wells drilled in the 1960's and one recent well, GSWA Harvey-1, drilled by the government as part of the carbon geosequestration study in 2012. Figure 6-1: Location Map - EP416 and EP480 Pilot has farmed into both permits and under an agreement with Empire Oil Limited, Pilot funded the cost of the airborne geophysical survey acquired over the permits by Empire Oil Limited. Pilot has earned a 60% interest in EP416 and EP480 and assumed operatorship of both permits. The assignment of the interest and operatorship has been approved by the West Australian Department of Mines and Petroleum. Exploration in the Perth Basin in the past has been focused in the northern part of the basin with the southern part only lightly explored. The limited drilling in the two permits has confirmed the presence of a Permian petroleum system with the primary reservoir target being the Permian Sue Group sandstones and the Triassic age Lesueur sandstones. It is proposed that gas will be generated from mature Permian coal measures (Figure 6-2)located in kitchens within the permits. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 40 Figure 6-2: Southern Perth Basin Stratigraphy Leschenault Prospect Existing 2D seismic data confirms the Leschenault Prospect which is a large faulted anticline structure straddling both permits, with up to 240km2 of mapped areal closure at the Top Permian, Sue Group sandstone level (Figure 6-3). The reservoir target is currently at a depth of 2250 - 2500m but was previously buried deeper before an estimated 600m of uplift occurred during the Jurassic rifting making the quality of the reservoir a minor concern. The porosity of the Sue Group is as low as 3% in Lake Preston-1 and about 5% in Whicher Range, both deeper than at Leschenault. Pilot have analysed the pre-uplift average depth of burial of the Leschenault Prospect target to be 3350m providing an average 7% porosity from the calibrated porosity depth curve with good evidence from the Harvey-1 well that it could be higher. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 41 The top seal is provided by the Eneabba Formation which over lies the Lesueur Sandstone and is 209m thick at Lake Preston-1. Top seal and cross-fault seal are the major risk for the prospect. The regional gravity data shows the presence of a depocentres in the northeastern and eastern part of the permit. The prospect is located updip of these possible "gas kitchens" on the flank of a regional gravity high. The Sue Coal Measures are known to be a source for gas in the basin with TOC up to 54%. They are likely to be generating at the present day but not as well as they have done before the Jurassic uplift. Figure 6-3: EP416 and EP480 Leschenault Prospect Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 42 EP416 and EP480 Prospective Resources RISC was commissioned by Pilot Energy Ltd ("Pilot") to audit their prospective resource assessment of the Leschenault Prospect in October 2016. Pilot Energy has a 60% interest and is Operator of both permits. Empire Oil & Gas holds the remaining 40%. The Leschenault prospect prospective resource estimates are given in Table 6-1. There would be a ready gas market in the event of success as EP480 and EP416 are close to a local mining and refining industries, which are served by the Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline (DBNGP) which runs through the permits. Table 6-1: Pilot's EP 461 and EP480 Prospective Resources (RISC) as at 31st October 2016 Leschenault Gross (100%) Bcf Net Pilot Bcf (60%) GPOS (%) Prospect Reservoir Low Best High Low Best High Lesueur Sandstone 150 435 970 90 260 580 5% Sue Sandstone 120 290 625 70 175 375 10% Total 270 725 1595 160 435 955 1. Probabilistic methods have been used. 2. The Leschenault prospect is prospective for gas. 3. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. 4. The volumes are rounded to the nearest 5 Bcf The key primary target is the Sue Sandstone. The nearby Whicher Range field is a direct analogue for this reservoir, although the reservoir is shallower in the Leschenault prospect. The prospect is in an underexplored area of Southern Perth Basin, and is therefore high risk. The key risk is seal (top and cross-fault). Given the limited data, it is hard to quantify the probability of success, but we expect it to lie around 5% for the Lesueur sandstone and around 10% for the Sue sandstone. Pilot plan to carry out surface geochemical surveys to detect signs of hydrocarbons. If successful, this will decrease the source risk of the prospect. Status of Committed Program The EP416 permit was renewed on 14 October 2016. The work programme has geochemical surveying and AGG processing in permit year 1, G&G studies in years 2 to 3, and an exploration well in year 4. (Table 6-2). RISC has relied on government documentation of previous approvals and permit awards provided by Pilot to ascertain the permit status. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 43 Table 6-2: EP416 Permit Details and Work Programme Permit Operator Interest Status Permit Proposed Renewal Work Programme Expiry Date EP416 Pilot Pilot Exploration 13 October Year 1: Geochem Survey A$0.10 60% Licence 2021 million Empire Gravity Processing, A$0.10 million 40% G&G studies, A$0.15 million Year 2: G&G Studies, A$0.20 million Year 3: G&G Studies, A$0.40 million Year 4: 1 well A$5.00 million Year 5: G&G studies, A$0.20 million The EP480 permit was originally granted on 6 June 2012 and the same farmin terms apply to this permit as to EP416. The six year permit work programme details are given in Table 6-3.The permit is currently in Year 2, which has been extended for 3 months to 30 June 2017 to provide sufficient time for commencement of the geochemical survey that was approved as a replacement for the previous 2D seismic work commitment. Year 3 runs concurrently with the extended year 2, and commenced on 1 April 2017. RISC has relied on government documentation of approvals and permit awards provided by Pilot to ascertain the permit status. Table 6-3: EP480 Permit Details and Work programme Permit Operator Interest Status Permit Work Programme Expiry Date EP480 Empire Pilot Exploration 31 March Year 1: G&G studies A$0.25 million 60% Licence 2020 Year 2: Geophysical survey A$0.27 Empire million 40% Year 3: Geochem Survey A$0.10 million Gravity Processing A$0.10 million G&G studies A$0.15 million Year 4: G&G studies A$0.15 million Year 5: 1 well A$4.50 million Year 6: G&G studies A$0.10 million Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 44 Exploration Program Costs Well costs to drill a 3000m well in this area are likely to be in the US$5-8 million dollar range on a dry hole basis. In 2012 Harvey-1 was drilled to a total depth of 2945m in 44 days. The geochemical survey is expected to cost approximately A$160,000. EP416 and EP480 Valuation RISC has used the potential value to Pilot of EP416 and EP480 being farmed out to a third party who will pick up a proportion of future costs to explore the permit at a promote to their earned interest cost. In the low case we have assumed that a farminee will pay a 1.15:1 carry of the full cost of the well (US$8 million). This values Pilot's 60% share at US$0.7 million. In the mid case RISC has assumed Pilot farm out the well only for a 1.25:1 carry on the same well cost. This values Pilot's 60% at US$1.2 million. In the high case the carry on the well is increased to 1.75:1 valuing Pilot's equity at US$3.6 million. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 45 7. EP437 (13.058% WI) Overview The EP437 permit is located in the northern Perth Basin, on the coast of, Western Australia between the towns of Geraldton and Dongara (Figure 7-1). Past exploration in the area has discovered the commercial gas field at Dongara and the oil fields at Jingemia/Hovea and Mt Horner. The offshore Cliff Head oil field is located 28km to the south. The permit has an area of 720km2 and has a moderate level of exploration drilling, especially in the south of the permit. Figure 7-1: Location Map EP437 Pilot acquired an interest in EP437 through an agreement with Caracal Exploration Pty Ltd. The assignment of interest has recently been approved by the West Australian Department of Mines & Petroleum. The joint venture interests subsequent to the assignment are: Key Petroleum Ltd 43.471% (Operator) Rey Resources Ltd 43.471% Pilot Energy Ltd 13.058% Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 46 EP437 provides Pilot with participation in a low cost onshore oil and gas play, in a permit in which past drilling has established a working petroleum system and prospects have been mapped on trend with adjacent oil and gas discoveries. The proximity to infrastructure in this part of the Perth Basin enables even small discoveries to potentially be commercialized. Preliminary interpretation by Pilot of existing well and seismic data has matured three; shallow prospects, all updip from the Dunnart-1 and 2 wells which both had oil shows. The primary reservoir targets are the early Triassic Arranoo Member sandstones and the Late Permian Bookara Member sandstones (Figure 7-3). Figure 7-2: EP437 Prospect and Lead Location Map Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 47 Figure 7-3: Northern Perth Basin Stratigraphy EP437 Prospects 7.2.1. Wye Knot The Wye Knot prospect is a follow up to the Wye-1 well drilled in 1996 which tested gas at 4.4 MMscfd in the Bookara Sandstone and 2.4 MMscfd in the Arranoo Sandstone. Wye Knot is a downdip appraisal well opportunity looking for a possible oil leg. Evidence of an oil leg comes from good oil shows in these reservoirs indicating that gas may have displaced the oil downwards. An added complication was the high (300ppm) Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 48 H2S content in the gas from the Bookara Sandstone and the depletion on test in the Arranoo Sandstone. The prospect is small and extends across the permit boundary into permit L 7 R1. The reservoir, seal and gas source are proven by Wye-1 but the prospect is high risk for oil. Figure 7-4: Wye Knot Prospect Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 49 7.2.2. Becos The Becos prospect is a downthrown dip closure against an east-west fault that separates the Wye/Wye Knot structure from a dry down dip well, Allanooka-1 which tested water. The prospect is dependent on success of Wye Knot-1 finding oil in either the Bookara or Arranoo sandstones and relies on the concept that Allanooka-1 narrowly missed an oil column. The prospect is small and more than half of the area that it covers is outside the permit boundary. It is also high risk on oil charge, seal and trap. Figure 7-5: Becos Prospect Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 50 7.2.3. Conder South Prospect The Conder South prospect is located south of Conder-1 which was drilled in 1988 and tested wet despite good oil shows in the Bookara Sandstone. The latter were at only 200m and likely to be biodegraded. Conder South is on a separate horst structure as mapped from the poor quality 2D seismic data. It is again small and extremely high risk on account of the shallowness of the target and the risk of lateral seal leakage. Figure 7-6: Conder South Prospect Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 51 EP437 Prospective Resources Operator Key Petroleum Limited's assessment of prospective resources for the Wye Knot prospect are provided in Table 7-1below. Key Petroleum has released these Prospective Resources for the Triassic Aranoo Sandstone in an ASX announcement on 19 December 2016. RISC has been unable to verify these prospective resources, however the range appears to capture likely size of prospect covering this area and the volumes are not significant to Pilot. The prospect is shallow and can be drilled at a low cost, with the Joint Venture having approved drilling of an exploration well during 2017. Table 7-1: EP437 Prospective Resources for Wye Knot (Key Petroleum) as of 21st April 2017 Gross (100%) on block Net Pilot (13.058%) on block Oil Prospects MMbbl MMbbl GPOS (%) Low Best High Low Best High Wye Knot, Aranoo Sandstone 0.16 1.4 6.1 0.02 0.18 0.80 10% 1. Resources reported by Key Petroleum in an ASX release dated 19 December 2016 titled EP437 Work Programme and Budget Approved (http://www.keypetroleum.com.au/announcements/2016) 2. The prospective resources are unrisked. Prospective resources carry with them discovery and commercialisation risks. Status of Committed Program The EP437 permit was granted on the 6 June 2012 for a 5 year term and expires on 27 November 2019 due to extensions. The five year permit work programme details are given in Table 7-2.The permit is currently in Year 3 with a commitment to drill an exploration well in 2017. RISC has relied on government documentation of approvals and permit awards provided by Pilot to ascertain the permit status. Table 7-2: EP437 Permit Details and Work programme Permit Operator Interest Status Permit Expiry Work Programme Date EP437 Key Pilot Exploration 27 November Year 1: Production test A$0.85 Petroleum 13.058% Licence 2019 million Key Pet Year 2: G&G studies A$0.2 million 43.471% Year 3: 1 well A$1.5 million Rey Res Year 4: G&G studies A$0.1 million 43.471% Year 5: 1 well A$1.5 million Exploration Program Costs Exploration costs are low in EP437. Key Petroleum announced that a budget of A$1.9 million (US$1.44 million) has been approved by the Joint Venture which includes the drilling of the Wye Knot-1 well. The Joint Venture is going to apply a $200,000 Exploration Incentive Scheme grant from the Department of Mines and Petroleum against the cost of the well. Pilot is not attempting to farm this well cost out. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 52 EP437 Valuation RISC has used the potential value to Pilot of EP437 being farmed out to a third party who will pick up a proportion of future costs to explore the permit at a promote to their earned interest cost. In the low case we have assumed that a farminee will pay a 1.15:1 carry of the full cost of the well (US$1.44 million). This values Pilot's 13.058% share at US$0.03 million. In the mid case RISC has assumed Pilot farm out the well for a 1.25:1 carry on the same well cost. This values Pilot's share at US$0.05 million. In the high case the carry on the well is increased to 1.75:1 valuing Pilot's equity at US$0.14 million. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 53 8. Valuation Methodology The Pilot permits are all early stage exploration properties. RISC has therefore used notional farm-in terms by a farminee into the assets to estimate a fair value under the requirements of the VALMIN code and comparable transactions, where they exist. Valuation using an Expected Monetary Value (EMV) approach is not considered relevant for these assets due to their low level of maturity even where Contingent Resources are attributable to Pilot in WA-481-P. The value of these small Contingent Resources is reflected in the higher farmin promote for the mid value case for WA-481-P. The values of the permits have been determined at low, mid and high values. As the low and high values of the exploration assets portfolio are derived by the arithmetic addition of the individual asset low and high values, respectively, they represent the possible extremes of the exploration value envelop. While farminees into the individual permits could value the assets at either end of the value range assessed, it is unlikely that potential buyers of the exploration asset portfolio would value all of the assets at either all of the low or all of the high estimated extremes. Their own assessments of individual permits will span the low, mid or high outcomes based on factors including: their strategic objectives and region or geological basin focus; assessment of an asset's prospectivity and associated geological risks; the fiscal and regulatory framework applicable to the asset; accessibility of commercialisation routes, including markets and infrastructure, for each asset; equity interests, operator capability and joint venture partners in each asset. RISC has determined the low and high values of the portfolio of exploration assets at an estimated one standard deviation from the total mid value of the portfolio. Transaction value Pilot acquired their interests in the contiguous EP 416 and EP480 permits and in EP 437 through transactions which provide the most relevant analogue transactions with which to value these current interests. In September 2015, Pilot executed an agreement to farmin to Empire Oil & Gas (NL) permits EP 416 and 480. Under the terms of the agreement, Pilot paid A$0.45 million on satisfaction of regulatory requirements which occurred in 2016. In consideration, Pilot earned a 60% interest in each of the permits and assumed operatorship. 100% of WA-481-P was assigned over to Pilot from Murphy oil in July 2016 in return for a 10% Net Profit Interest on future production from discoveries that are made in the permit. Murphy Oil were in the process of withdrawing from the permit after drilling three unsuccessful high risk wells in the outboard area and saw little value in the shallow water exploration which Pilot is focused on and which, for a company of their small size, may indeed have significant value. Notional Farm-in terms In our experience, farm-in terms typically attract promote factors of 1:1 to 3:1 with potentially a reimbursement of past costs and/or bonus payments. The promote factors refer to the share of a farminor's costs that a farminee might carry. A promote factor of 1:1 implies that the farminee will only pay for its acquired interest share of specified future costs ("ground floor"); while a 2:1 promote indicates that the farminee will pay in addition to its acquired interest share of costs, an equal amount of the farminor's costs. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 54 This implies a 100% uplift or premium to the farminor's equity share of the future exploration costs. The market value, therefore to the farminor, is the value of the share of its costs that are being carried by the farminee. As an example in June 2014, Rey Resources farmed-in to EP 437, earning 43.47% by funding 86.94% of the Dunnart-2 well costs capped at A$1.7 million implying a 2:1 promote. In light of current market conditions, RISC considers a 1.75:1 promote the high end of the permit value with a mid and low-range value based on a 1.5:1 to a 1.25:1 promote respectively. The low end of the value range is supported by Pilot's November 2015 acquisition of Caracal's 13.058% interest for A$15,000 cash, 20 million shares and 20 million options. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 55 Valuation summary The Pilot Australian permits have been evaluated using the methods described in Section 2.2 and are summarised below: Table 9-1: Valuation Summary Exploration Equity Gross Notional farm-in entry Valuation (US$ million) Interest program Comments Assets Low Mid High % US$M Seismic costs $3.6 Low value based on 2:1 carry on seismic costs. Mid and High WA-507-P 80% Drill one well 2.9 10.0 15.0 values based respectively on 1.5:1 and 1.75:1 carries on Year well cost $25 mill (+30%) 6 well (US$25 million) Seismic costs $1.55 Low and Mid values based respectively on 1.5:1 and 2:1 WA-503-P 80% (including farmin equity uplift) 0.6 1.2 9.0 carries on seismic costs. High value based on 1.75:1 carry on 1 well (US$15 million) Drill one well at $15 mill Seismic reprocessing and Low case based on 4:1 carry on remaining G&G program WA-481-P 60% inversion $0.65 mill 1.2 5.1 7.7 US$0.65 million, Mid and High case based on 1.5:1 and 1.75:1 Drill one well at $17 mill carries on well at US$17 million EP416 & EP480 60% G&G over 2 permits $0.75 mill 0.7 1.2 3.6 Low Mid and High values based on 1.15:1, 1.25:1 and 1.75:1 Drill one well at $8 mill carries on 1 well at $8 million Low Mid and High values based on 1.15:1, 1.25:1 and 1.75:1 EP437 13.058% Drill one well $1.44 mill 0.03 0.05 0.14 carries on 1 well at US$1.44 million. Low equivalent to Pilot's purchase of Caracal 13.058% interest. Total Pilot Permit Value 5.4 17.6 35.4 Pilot Early Stage Exploration Portfolio Valuation Range 12.6 17.6 22.6 Rounded to one standard deviation Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 56 RISC has recognised that the farmout market has remained soft and has lowered its expectations since March 2016 when we last reviewed the value of Pilot. We believe that exploration projects are very difficult to farmout at the traditional 2:1 carry for major expenditures such as wells and have set the maximum carry at 1.75:1 to reflect this. To be consistent we have also lowered the mid case to 1.25:1 except for WA-507-P where the scale of the prospects should attract a premium farmout to a major player and WA-481-P where proximity to infrastructure and existing contingent resources will help create a premium. The low side case is generally related value or a carry on seismic and G&G costs which can attract higher premiums as it gives the incoming party the right to participate in drilling at their earned interest cost without a promote. RISC has also used a 1.15:1 farmin promote on the onshore well commitments in EP 416/480 and EP 437. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 57 9. Declarations Qualifications RISC is an independent oil and gas advisory firm founded in 1994 to provide independent advice to companies associated with the oil and gas industry. We have completed over 1500 assignments in 68 countries for nearly 500 clients. Our services cover the entire range of the oil and gas business lifecycle and include: Oil and gas asset valuations, expert advice to banks for debt or equity finance;

Exploration/Portfolio management;

Field development studies and operations planning;

Reserves assessment and certification, peer reviews;

Gas market advice;

Independent Expert/Expert Witness;

Strategy and corporate planning. The preparation of this report has been supervised by Mr Geoffrey Barker, RISC Partner. He has over thirty years of global experience in the upstream hydrocarbon industry, with extensive expertise in the areas of asset valuation, business strategies, evaluation of conventional and non-conventional petroleum (coal seam gas and tight gas), due diligence assessment for mergers, acquisitions and project finance requirements and reserves assessment/certification and preparation of Independent Technical Specialist reports. Mr. Barker is a Past Chairman of the SPE WA Section, a past member of the SPE International's Oil and Gas Reserves Committee 2007-2009, and is a co-author of the Guidelines for Application of the Petroleum Resources Management System published by the SPE in November 2011 (Chapter 8.5 Coal Bed Methane). Mr Barker is a Member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), and holds a BSc (Chemistry), Melbourne University, 1980 and an M.Eng.Sc (Pet Eng), Sydney University, 1989 and is a qualified petroleum reserves and resources evaluator (QPPRE) as defined by ASX listing rules. David Cliff, Head of Geoscience, prepared the majority of the report. David is a Petroleum Geologist with over 30 years of upstream experience, focused mainly on exploration in technical and management roles. He has worked for Australian and international companies, both large and small, from Woodside Petroleum to Bridge Oil. More recently David has held the position of Exploration Manager at Hardman Resources and Neon Energy giving him exposure to exploration in Africa and Southeast Asia respectively. He has also had experience as a resource stock analyst at BBY and held the role of Managing Director at Gas Link Global. David is a past President of PESA, a long-time member of AAPG and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. David has a BSc in Geology from the University of Exeter, 1980. VALMIN Code and ASIC Regulatory Guides This Report has been prepared by RISC. This Report has been prepared in accordance with the Code for the Technical Assessment and Valuation of Mineral and Petroleum Assets and Securities for Independent Expert Reports 2015 Edition ("The VALMIN Code") as well as the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) Regulatory Guides 111 and 112. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 58 Petroleum Resources Management System In the preparation of this Report, RISC has complied with the guidelines and definitions of the Petroleum Resources Management System approved by the Board of the Society of Petroleum Engineers in 2007 (PRMS). Report to be presented in its entirety RISC has been advised by Pilot that this report will be presented in its entirety without summarisation. Independence This report does not give and must not be interpreted as giving, an opinion, recommendation or advice on a financial product within the meaning of section 766B of the Corporations Act 2001 or section 12BAB of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission Act 2001. RISC is not operating under an Australian financial services licence in providing this report. In accordance with regulation 7.6.01(1)(u) of the Corporations Regulation 2001 and clause 6.3 of the VALMIN Code. RISC makes the following disclosures: RISC is independent with respect to Pilot and BDO Corporate Finance and confirms that there is no conflict of interest with any party involved in the assignment;

Under the terms of engagement between RISC and Pilot for the provision of this report RISC will receive a time-based fee, with no part of the fee contingent on the conclusions reached, or the content or future use of this report, or the success or failure of the reason for which the report was commissioned. Except for this fee, RISC has not received and will not receive any pecuniary or other benefit whether direct or indirect for or in connection with the preparation of this report;

time-based fee, with no part of the fee contingent on the conclusions reached, or the content or future use of this report, or the success or failure of the reason for which the report was commissioned. Except for this fee, RISC has not received and will not receive any pecuniary or other benefit whether direct or indirect for or in connection with the preparation of this report; Neither RISC nor any of its personnel involved in the preparation of this report have any material interest in Pilot or in any of the properties described herein;

RISC has not provided professional services to Pilot in the past two years apart from providing this and a similar report in March 2016 and a prospective resources audit of the Leschenault Prospect in EP 416 and EP 480 in October 2016;

RISC has not provided advice to Pilot specifically in relation to the Proposed Transaction. Limitations The assessment of petroleum assets is subject to uncertainty because it involves judgments on many variables that cannot be precisely assessed, including reserves, future oil and gas production rates, the costs associated with producing these volumes, access to product markets, product prices and the potential impact of fiscal/regulatory changes. The statements and opinions attributable to RISC are given in good faith and in the belief that such statements are neither false nor misleading. In carrying out its tasks, RISC has considered and relied upon information obtained from Pilot as well as information in the public domain. The information provided to RISC has included both hard copy and electronic information supplemented with discussions between RISC and key Pilot staff. Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 59 Whilst every effort has been made to verify data and resolve apparent inconsistencies, we believe our review and conclusions are sound, but neither RISC nor its servants accept any liability, except any liability which cannot be excluded by law, for its accuracy, nor do we warrant that our enquiries have revealed all of the matters, which an extensive examination may disclose. Under the VALMIN Code 2015 Edition, Clause 2, RISC has acted as the Specialist in determining the status of the permit titles and has found that all the titles have been properly assigned to Pilot and the commitments shown above are correct. RISC has relied on permit grant or renewal documents and variation approvals and change of ownership approvals from the various Government bodies to ascertain the permit status. These documents were supplied by Pilot and are the generally accepted forms of proof that the titles are in good standing and the ownership is verified. RISC has not made independent enquiries of the various Government bodies. RISC has not audited the opening balances at the economic evaluation date of past recovered and unrecovered development and exploration costs, undepreciated past development costs and tax losses. We believe our review and conclusions are sound but no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given to our conclusions. Our review was carried out only for the purpose referred to above and may not have relevance in other contexts. This report was substantially completed by 18 May 2017. We are not aware of any changes since that date that would have a material impact on the values and opinions contained within this report. Consent RISC has consented to this report, in the form and context in which it appears, being included in the Independent Expert's Report prepared by BDO Corporate Finance for Pilot. Neither the whole nor any part of this report nor any reference to it may be included in or attached to any other document, circular, resolution, letter or statement without the prior consent of RISC. This Report is authorised for release by Mr. Geoffrey Barker, RISC Partner dated 26 May 2017. Geoffrey J Barker Partner Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 60 10. List of terms The following lists, along with a brief definition, abbreviated terms that are commonly used in the oil and gas industry and which may be used in this report. Term Definition 1P Equivalent to Proved reserves or Proved in-place quantities, depending on the context. 1Q 1st Quarter 2P The sum of Proved and Probable reserves or in-place quantities, depending on the context. 2Q 2nd Quarter 2D Two Dimensional 3D Three Dimensional 4D Four Dimensional - time lapsed 3D in relation to seismic 3P The sum of Proved, Probable and possible Reserves or in-place quantities, depending on the context. 3Q 3rd Quarter 4Q 4th Quarter AFE Authority for Expenditure Bbl US Barrel BBL/D US Barrels per day BCF Billion (109) cubic feet BCM Billion (109) cubic meters BFPD Barrels of fluid per day BOPD Barrels of oil per day BTU British Thermal Units BOEPD US barrels of oil equivalent per day BWPD Barrels of water per day °C Degrees Celsius Capex Capital expenditure CAPM Capital asset pricing model CGR Condensate Gas Ratio - usually expressed as bbl/MMscf Contingent Those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known Resources accumulations by application of development projects but which are not currently considered to be commercially recoverable due to one or more contingencies. Contingent Resources are a class of discovered recoverable resources as defined in the SPE-PRMS. CO2 Carbon dioxide CP Centipoise (measure of viscosity) CPI Consumer Price Index DEG Degrees DHI Direct hydrocarbon indicator Discount Rate The interest rate used to discount future cash flows into a dollars of a reference date DST Drill stem test E&P Exploration and Production EG Gas expansion factor. Gas volume at standard (surface) conditions / gas volume at reservoir conditions (pressure & temperature) Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 61 Term Definition EIA US Energy Information Administration EMV Expected Monetary Value EOR Enhanced Oil Recovery ESP Electric submersible pump EUR Economic ultimate recovery Expectation The mean of a probability distribution F Degrees Fahrenheit FDP Field Development Plan FEED Front End Engineering and design FID Final investment decision FM Formation FPSO Floating Production Storage and offtake unit FWL Free Water Level FVF Formation volume factor GIIP Gas Initially In Place GJ Giga (109) joules GOC Gas-oil contact GOR Gas oil ratio GPOS Probability of Geological success GRV Gross rock volume GSA Gas sales agreement GTL Gas To Liquid(s) GWC Gas water contact H2S Hydrogen sulphide HHV Higher heating value ID Internal diameter IRR Internal Rate of Return is the discount rate that results in the NPV being equal to zero. JV(P) Joint Venture (Partners) Kh Horizontal permeability km2 Square kilometres Krw Relative permeability to water Kv Vertical permeability kPa Kilo (thousand) Pascals (measurement of pressure) Mstb/d Thousand Stock tank barrels per day LIBOR London inter-bank offered rate LNG Liquefied Natural Gas LTBR Long-Term Bond Rate m Metres MDT Modular dynamic (formation) tester mD Millidarcies (permeability) MJ Mega (106) Joules MMbbl Million US barrels Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 62 Term Definition MMscf(d) Million standard cubic feet (per day) MMbbl Million US stock tank barrels MOD Money of the Day (nominal dollars) as opposed to money in real terms MOU Memorandum of Understanding Mscf Thousand standard cubic feet Mstb Thousand US stock tank barrels MPa Mega (106) pascal (measurement of pressure) mss Metres subsea MSV Mean Success Volume mTVDss Metres true vertical depth subsea MW Megawatt NPV Net Present Value (of a series of cash flows) NTG Net to Gross (ratio) ODT Oil down to OGIP Original Gas In Place OOIP Original Oil in Place Opex Operating expenditure OWC Oil-water contact P90, P50, P10 90%, 50% & 10% probabilities respectively that the stated quantities will be equalled or exceeded. The P90, P50 and P10 quantities correspond to the Proved (1P), Proved + Probable (2P) and Proved + Probable + possible (3P) confidence levels respectively. PBU Pressure build-up PJ Peta (1015) Joules GPOS Probability of Success Possible As defined in the SPE-PRMS, an incremental category of estimated recoverable volumes associated with a Reserves defined degree of uncertainty. possible Reserves are those additional reserves which analysis of geoscience and engineering data suggest are less likely to be recoverable than Probable Reserves. The total quantities ultimately recovered from the project have a low probability to exceed the sum of Proved plus Probable plus possible (3P) which is equivalent to the high estimate scenario. When probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 3P estimate. Probable As defined in the SPE-PRMS, an incremental category of estimated recoverable volumes associated with a Reserves defined degree of uncertainty. Probable Reserves are those additional Reserves that are less likely to be recovered than Proved Reserves but more certain to be recovered than possible Reserves. It is equally likely that actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater than or less than the sum of the estimated Proved plus Probable Reserves (2P). In this context, when probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50% probability that the actual quantities recovered will equal or exceed the 2P estimate. Prospective Those quantities of petroleum which are estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from Resources undiscovered accumulations as defined in the SPE-PRMS. Proved Reserves As defined in the SPE-PRMS, an incremental category of estimated recoverable volumes associated with a defined degree of uncertainty Proved Reserves are those quantities of petroleum, which by analysis of geoscience and engineering data, can be estimated with reasonable certainty to be commercially recoverable, from a given date forward, from known reservoirs and under defined economic conditions, operating methods, and government regulations. If deterministic methods are used, the term reasonable certainty is intended to express a high degree of confidence that the quantities will be recovered. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90% probability that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the estimate. Often referred to as 1P, also as "Proven". PSC Production Sharing Contract Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 63 Term Definition PSDM Pre-stack depth migration PSTM Pre-stack time migration psia Pounds per square inch pressure absolute p.u. Porosity unit e.g. porosity of 20% +/- 2 p.u. equals a porosity range of 18% to 22% PVT Pressure, volume & temperature QA/QC Quality Assurance/ Control rb/stb Reservoir barrels per stock tank barrel under standard conditions RFT Repeat Formation Test Real Terms (RT) Real Terms (in the reference date dollars) as opposed to Nominal Terms of Money of the Day Reserves RESERVES are those quantities of petroleum anticipated to be commercially recoverable by application of development projects to known accumulations from a given date forward under defined conditions. Reserves must further satisfy four criteria: they must be discovered, recoverable, commercial, and remaining (as of the evaluation date) based on the development project(s) applied. Reserves are further categorised in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub-classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by development and production status. RT Measured from Rotary Table or Real Terms, depending on context SC Service Contract scf Standard cubic feet (measured at 60 degrees F and 14.7 psia) Sg Gas saturation Sgr Residual gas saturation SRD Seismic reference datum lake level SPE Society of Petroleum Engineers SPE-PRMS Petroleum Resources Management System, approved by the Board of the SPE March 2007 and endorsed by the Boards of Society of Petroleum Engineers, American Association of Petroleum Geologists, World Petroleum Council and Society of Petroleum Evaluation Engineers. s.u. Fluid saturation unit. e.g. saturation of 80% +/- 10 s.u. equals a saturation range of 70% to 90% stb Stock tank barrels STOIIP Stock Tank Oil Initially In Place Sw Water saturation TCM Technical committee meeting Tcf Trillion (1012) cubic feet TJ Tera (1012) Joules TLP Tension Leg Platform TRSSV Tubing retrievable subsurface safety valve TVD True vertical depth US$ United States dollar US$ million Million United States dollars WACC Weighted average cost of capital WHFP Well Head Flowing Pressure Working A company's equity interest in a project before reduction for royalties or production share owed to others interest under the applicable fiscal terms. WPC World Petroleum Council WTI West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Pilot ITSR - RISC 26 May 2017 Page 64 Attachments Original document

