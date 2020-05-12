Pilot Energy : Appointment of Director and Chairman and Strategy Update

High grading opportunities that provide near term cash flow and include options to mitigate execution risk through partnering.

Rationalization of existing assets to focus on gas potential and ability to leverage these assets into new firming and renewable projects;

Delivering "firming" energy solutions that are essential across the entire energy supply and delivery value chain;

In April 2020, Pilot Energy commenced a strategic review focussed on the opportunities within the Company's existing portfolio of assets, acquisition opportunities as well as a review of the forward business strategy. The Board has carefully considered and has endorsed a set of strategic recommendations for the Company's growth strategy to drive shareholder value prepared by Brad Lingo. The core aspects of the strategy will be a clear focus on:

The Company also wishes to announce that Pilot Energy's Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr Alan Teimoori, will step down from his role effective from 19 May 2020. A new CEO will be appointed in due course.

Further to the announcement made on 23rd April 2020, Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) (Pilot Energy, or the Company) is pleased to announce that Brad Lingo has been appointed as a Director and Chairman of the Company.

Director and Chairman Appointment

The Company has appointed a highly experienced oil and gas industry executive and entrepreneur experienced in building energy and resource companies, Brad Lingo, as a Director and Chairman of the Company, effective immediately.

Brad has extensive experience in developing and implementing business strategy to create and maximize value in the Australian and International oil, gas, and energy markets. Throughout his 30- year career, Brad has held a number of senior executive roles namely at Drillsearch, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Sunshine Gas and Epic Energy - all focused on developing and implementing targeted business development strategies aimed at growing and delivering shareholder value.

Pilot's new Chairman, Brad Lingo, said "I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead and implementing the Company's plans".

"Pilot's existing footprint and shareholder and experience base provides a unique opportunity to participate in the energy transition as a dedicated firming energy solutions provider," Mr Lingo added.

"The Company has the unique opportunity to bring together and integrate three critical platforms to execute the necessary energy firming solutions essential to the successful delivery of the energy transition".

"Focussing on the energy transition provides the opportunity to deliver strong growth and significant shareholder value".

Mike Lonergan, Non-Executive Director, Pilot Energy, said that "With his successful track-record in developing and implementing strategies to create and maximize business value, the Board believes Brad Lingo is the right person to take Pilot to the next stage in its growth and is delighted to welcome him to the Company".

"Pilot would also like to acknowledge the contribution made to the Company by our outgoing CEO (Acting), Dr Alan Teimoori, and we thank him for his service".

Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost,counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P,WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit.