Pilot Energy : Company Presentation - Organizational Changes & New Focus
05/12/2020 | 08:25pm EDT
Organizational changes & new focus
Pilot Energy Limited
ASX:PGY
Future investment case
Rapid transition of Australian energy landscape to one that is predominately supplied by renewable energy requires new energy solutions to flatten the energy supply profile
Delivery of "firming" energy solutions is essential across the entire energy supply and delivery value chain
PGY footprint and experience base provides unique opportunity to participate in the energy transition as dedicated firming energy solutions provider
Significant opportunity to build a firming energy solutions business based on delivering and integrating three platforms
High grading of opportunities that provide near term cash flow and include options to mitigate execution risk through partnering
Focus on delivering significant growth and creating long term value with new investment opportunities
Refreshed Board and management team in place to execute new strategy
Creating shareholder value by focusing on the energy transition
New Appointments and Board
Brad Lingo, Chairman
25+ years international senior executive
Upstream/midstream energy, energy infrastructure, finance
Drillsearch, CBA, AGL, Sunshine Gas, Epic Energy, El Paso Corp
Proven track record of creating & growing shareholder value
Dr Guoping Bai, Non-Executive Director
35+ years upstream experience basin analysis & reservoir geology
China University of Petroleum, CSIRO, Energy & Geoscience Institute
Dr Walker Li, Non-Executive Director
12+ years senior oil & gas executive
China Resources Fund, CNOOC, Mirach Energy
Michael Lonergan, Non-Executive Director
30+ years domestic & international oil & gas experience
Senior technical and project management roles
AGL, Origin, Oil Company of Australia, Mosaic Oil, Delhi Petroleum
Local knowledge and proven experience
The Plan
Focused on the Australian energy transition
Becoming firming energy solution provider
Retasking existing assets
Acquiring complementary assets
Deliver low carbon outcomes
Partnering where possible
Develop energy firming projects
Gas supply
Energy storage
Integrated with renewables
Rationalize other assets
Focus on gas potential of existing assets
Leverage existing assets into new firming & renewable projects
Monetization/rationalization of exploration assets
Storage and dispatchable capacity - Central Case
AEMO, Integrated System Plan- 2020 Draft
Installed capacity - Central Case
AEMO, Integrated System Plan- 2020 Draft
Evolution of Average Daily Contribution by Category across the NEM
AEMO, Integrated System Plan- 2018
Building a firming energy solutions business
3 pillars of the Firming Energy strategy
Gas
StorageMarket
Renewables
Three pillar strategy - Gas, Storage & Renewables
Australian Energy Market
Rise of renewables driving profound change in Australian energy market
Gas increasingly sought as energy supply for firming generation, but its not the only solution
Energy storage - both gas & energy - increasingly needed to flatten the energy supply curve
The rapidly changing market requires new entrants and new solutions
Opportunity to become firming energy solution provider bring together gas, storage & renewables
Material growth opportunity and material upside value
Eastern Australia Gas Supply & Demand
Projected eastern and south-eastern Australia gas production (export LNG and domestic) - existing projects, and committed and anticipated developments; Central scenario, 2020-39-AEMO Gas Statement of Opportunities 2020
The "Duck" Curve
Rise of Renewables
The rapidly evolving Australian energy market requires new solutions
Approach
Restructure Board and management team
Delivery focussed
Performance based remuneration model
Build and leverage competitive and unique advantages
Strategy and fundamentals drive decisions, opportunity selection
Pursue value accretive energy investment opportunities
Next steps
Strategy driven identification of prospective project opportunities
Early identification of candidate projects commenced
Currently high-grading prospective projects
Prioritising projects with clear development paths
Focus on projects with opportunity for near-term cash flow generation
Discussions with project asset owners commenced
Near-termobjective to secure 1-2 focus projects
Rationalization of assets outside of strategy
Focus on clear development paths and near-term cash flows
