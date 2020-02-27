Log in
Pilot Energy : Results of Annual General Meeting

02/27/2020 | 09:08pm EST

Pilot Energy Limited

ABN 86 115229 984

Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney, NSW 2000

  1. +61 8 9480 0470
  1. +61 9321 0320

Announcement to ASX

28 February 2020

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA or the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 5 and 6 were passed as special resolutions. The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

Enquiries

Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au

About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost,counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P,WA-507-P,WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit. Key to Pilot Energy's strategy is minimisation of project entry cost and work commitments, while allowing sufficient time to add value through desktop studies prior to seeking farming partners to fund seismic and/or drilling. Pilot Energy works closely with industry partners such as seismic contractors in order to develop creative pricing models for services that help to reduce the Company's upfront cash investment.

Pilot Energy Limited

2020 Annual General Meeting

Friday, 28 February 2020

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

Number of votes cast on the poll

Resolution

(as at proxy close)

(where applicable)

Result

Resolution

Resolution

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain*

For

Against

Abstain*

Carried /

Type

Discretion

Not Carried

1

Adoption of the Remuneration Report

Ordinary

1,580,177

127,738

27

20,000

1,580,204

127,738

3,723,740

Carried

(92.52%)

(7.48%)

2

Election of Director - Dr Guoping Bai

Ordinary

2,362,826

97,609

7,407,627

8,000

13,474,193

97,609

8,000

Carried

(99.28%)

(0.72%)

3

Re-election of Director - Mr Michael Lonergan

Ordinary

2,315,338

117,609

7,407,627

35,488

13,426,705

117,609

35,488

Carried

(99.13%)

(0.87%)

4

Approval of Convertible Note Issue

Ordinary

2,400,697

32,250

7,407,627

35,488

13,512,064

32,250

35,488

Carried

(99.76%)

(0.24%)

5

Approval of additional 10% placement

Special

2,342,697

90,250

7,407,627

35,488

13,454,064

90,250

35,488

Carried

capacity

(99.33%)

(0.67%)

6

Repeal and Replacement of Company

Special

2,380,697

87,738

7,407,627

0

13,492,064

87,738

0

Carried

Constitution

(99.35%)

(0.65%)

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:07:00 UTC
