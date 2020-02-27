Pilot Energy : Results of Annual General Meeting

Pilot Energy Limited

Announcement to ASX 28 February 2020

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA or the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 5 and 6 were passed as special resolutions. The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost,counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P,WA-507-P,WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit. Key to Pilot Energy's strategy is minimisation of project entry cost and work commitments, while allowing sufficient time to add value through desktop studies prior to seeking farming partners to fund seismic and/or drilling. Pilot Energy works closely with industry partners such as seismic contractors in order to develop creative pricing models for services that help to reduce the Company's upfront cash investment.