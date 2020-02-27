Pilot Energy : Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and in accordance with section 251AA or the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the directors of Pilot Energy Limited (ASX: PGY) advise the following results of the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
At the Annual General Meeting, resolutions 1, 2, 3 and 4 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 5 and 6 were passed as special resolutions. The Chair of the meeting cast all open proxy votes in favour of each resolution.
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors of the Company.
Enquiries
Lisa Dadswell, Company Secretary, email: lisa.dadswell@boardroomlimited.com.au
About Pilot Energy: Pilot Energy Ltd is an emerging junior oil and gas exploration company that is implementing a low-cost,counter-cyclical strategy to develop a portfolio of high quality oil and gas exploration assets. The Company's aggressive new ventures program has rapidly resulted in acquisition of material working interests in the WA-481-P,WA-507-P,WA-503-P and EP416/480 exploration permits, located offshore and onshore Western Australia, in addition to a minor working interest in the EP437 permit. Key to Pilot Energy's strategy is minimisation of project entry cost and work commitments, while allowing sufficient time to add value through desktop studies prior to seeking farming partners to fund seismic and/or drilling. Pilot Energy works closely with industry partners such as seismic contractors in order to develop creative pricing models for services that help to reduce the Company's upfront cash investment.
Pilot Energy Limited
2020 Annual General Meeting
Friday, 28 February 2020
Voting Results
The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).
Resolution details
Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
Number of votes cast on the poll
Resolution
(as at proxy close)
(where applicable)
Result
Resolution
Resolution
For
Against
Proxy's
Abstain*
For
Against
Abstain*
Carried /
Type
Discretion
Not Carried
1
Adoption of the Remuneration Report
Ordinary
1,580,177
127,738
27
20,000
1,580,204
127,738
3,723,740
Carried
(92.52%)
(7.48%)
2
Election of Director - Dr Guoping Bai
Ordinary
2,362,826
97,609
7,407,627
8,000
13,474,193
97,609
8,000
Carried
(99.28%)
(0.72%)
3
Re-election of Director - Mr Michael Lonergan
Ordinary
2,315,338
117,609
7,407,627
35,488
13,426,705
117,609
35,488
Carried
(99.13%)
(0.87%)
4
Approval of Convertible Note Issue
Ordinary
2,400,697
32,250
7,407,627
35,488
13,512,064
32,250
35,488
Carried
(99.76%)
(0.24%)
5
Approval of additional 10% placement
Special
2,342,697
90,250
7,407,627
35,488
13,454,064
90,250
35,488
Carried
capacity
(99.33%)
(0.67%)
6
Repeal and Replacement of Company
Special
2,380,697
87,738
7,407,627
0
13,492,064
87,738
0
Carried
Constitution
(99.35%)
(0.65%)
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
Pilot Energy Limited published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 02:07:00 UTC