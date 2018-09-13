Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinduoduo Inc    PDD

PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Pinduoduo, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:44am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Pinduoduo, Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) securities pursuant to the Company’s July 2018 initial public offering, or in the open market between July 23, 2018 and August 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pinduoduo investors have until October 22, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Pinduoduo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese government agencies began investigating Pinduoduo after reports that third-party vendors were selling counterfeit goods on Pinduoduo’s group-discounting website. On this news, shares of Pinduoduo fell $2.28, to close at $20.31 on August 1, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo's IPO, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to present third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Pinduoduo, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINDUODUO INC
01:44aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
12:04aPINDUODUO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
09/12TODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Amazon.com and Pinduoduo
AC
09/10Consumption is changing, not downgrading
AQ
09/10Consumption is changing, not downgrading
AQ
09/06Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/06PINDUODUO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
09/05PINDUODUO : "Pinduoduo" mode appears in blockchain industry, VSLuck the new bloc..
AQ
09/05PINDUODUO : “Pinduoduo” mode appears in blockchain industry, VSLuck ..
AQ
08/31PDD LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02PINDUODUO : Good Concept But Plenty Of Challenges Abound 
09/01PINDUODUO : The Growth Is Staggering 
08/31PINDUODUO : Weak Earnings, Strong Headwinds 
08/31Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) CEO Colin Huang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/30Pinduoduo +3.4% as revenues, losses jump in first public report 
Chart PINDUODUO INC
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Director & Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Vice President-Finance
Lei Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Director & Senior VP-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC0.00%26 111
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-8.68%408 196
JD.COM-34.60%38 858
EBAY-9.62%33 754
SHOPIFY INC (US)46.30%15 724
MERCADOLIBRE1.29%14 074
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.