Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinduoduo Inc    PDD

PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

PDD LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinduoduo Inc. - PDD

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) securities pursuant and/or traceable to Pinduoduo's initial public offering ("IPO") conducted on or around July 26, 2018. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Pinduoduo investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Pinduoduo class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1390.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective at preventing third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the company's online platform; (2) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues were unsustainable because a number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct; and (3) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 22, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1390.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      lrosen@rosenlegal.com
      pkim@rosenlegal.com
      zhalper@rosenlegal.com
      www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pdd-loss-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-pinduoduo-inc--pdd-300705477.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINDUODUO INC
07:42pPDD LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Law..
PR
02:04pTODAY’S RESEARCH REPORTS ON STOCKS T : Cronos Group and Pinduoduo
AC
12:01aPinduoduo Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
08/30PINDUODUO INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against..
AC
08/29Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Pi..
PR
08/29PINDUODUO INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinduod..
AC
08/24PINDUODUO INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inv..
AC
08/24Heat turned up in fight against fake goods
AQ
08/24Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
08/23ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Misled Shareholders According to a Rec..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:00pPINDUODUO : Weak Earnings, Strong Headwinds 
01:45aPinduoduo Inc. (PDD) CEO Colin Huang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/30Pinduoduo +3.4% as revenues, losses jump in first public report 
08/30Pinduoduo reports Q2 results 
08/29Alibaba Reveals Bigger Threats Than Trade War 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.