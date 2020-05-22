Log in
PINDUODUO INC.

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
05/22 02:23:40 pm
67.03 USD   +11.72%
Pinduoduo : ADRs Up After 1Q Results

05/22/2020 | 01:33pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Pinduoduo Inc. ADRs were up 11.5% to $66.92 in afternoon trading.

The Chinese e-commerce company reported first-quarter total revenue was 6.5 billion yuan ($923.8 million), up from CNY4.5 billion in the same quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services, the company said.

Average monthly active users in the quarter were 487.4 million, up from 289.7 million in the year-ago period.

Active buyers in the 12-month period ended March 31 were 628.1 million, up from 443.3 million in the year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was CNY4.1 billion ($581.8 million), compared with CNY1.9 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

Loss per ADS was CNY3.54 (50 cents), compared with CNY1.64 a year earlier.

Adjusted loss per ADS was CNY2.73 (39 cents).

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
PINDUODUO INC. 11.65% 67.04 Delayed Quote.58.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 7.14925 Delayed Quote.2.09%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 46 023 M
EBIT 2020 -4 717 M
Net income 2020 -5 232 M
Finance 2020 22 350 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -97,4x
P/E ratio 2021 137x
EV / Sales2020 10,6x
EV / Sales2021 6,85x
Capitalization 511 B
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 315,55 CNY
Last Close Price 426,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target -26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Vice President-Finance
Lei Chen Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Senior Vice President-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.58.75%71 858
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING0.03%569 385
MEITUAN DIANPING25.22%95 873
SHOPIFY INC.101.81%95 749
JD.COM, INC.49.30%76 919
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.42.59%40 499
