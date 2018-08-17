Log in
PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
Pinduoduo Inc : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pinduoduo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/17/2018 | 12:14am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The media is reporting that China's Statement Administration for Market Regulation ordered Shanghai's Industry and Commerce Bureau to undertake an investigation of Pinduoduo based on reports of third-party vendors using the Company's platform to sell counterfeit goods. Pinduoduo's share price fell significantly on August 1, 2018, based on this news.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
Chart PINDUODUO INC
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Director & Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Vice President-Finance
Lei Chen Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Director & Senior VP-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC0.00%21 535
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING-1.51%459 826
JD.COM-21.87%50 219
EBAY-8.85%34 041
MERCADOLIBRE9.58%16 052
SHOPIFY INC (US)37.54%15 203
