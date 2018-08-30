Log in
News Summary

Pinduoduo Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Pinduoduo Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

08/30/2018 | 12:47am CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PDD) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/504197/SCHALL.jpg

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The media is reporting that China's Statement Administration for Market Regulation ordered Shanghai's Industry and Commerce Bureau to undertake an investigation of Pinduoduo based on reports of third-party vendors using the Company's platform to sell counterfeit goods. Pinduoduo's share price fell significantly on August 1, 2018, based on this news.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
