Pinduoduo : Shares Down 17% on Wider-Than-Expected Loss

By Chris Wack

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares dropped 17% to $33.63 in heavy volume after the company reported a loss that was worse than analysts' expectations.

In middmorning trading, volume was 24 million shares, compared to the 65-day average volume of 7.6 million shares.

The Shanghai-based company reported a third-quarter loss of $326.7 million, compared to the loss of $168.5 million analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenue for the quarter fell shy of analysts' expectations as well, coming in at $1.05 bilion, compared to the $1.07 billlion analysts were expecting.

