PINDUODUO INC.

PINDUODUO INC.

(PDD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/20 11:08:49 am
32.48 USD   -20.24%
Pinduoduo : Shares Down 17% on Wider-Than-Expected Loss

0
11/20/2019 | 10:45am EST

By Chris Wack

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares dropped 17% to $33.63 in heavy volume after the company reported a loss that was worse than analysts' expectations.

In middmorning trading, volume was 24 million shares, compared to the 65-day average volume of 7.6 million shares.

The Shanghai-based company reported a third-quarter loss of $326.7 million, compared to the loss of $168.5 million analysts polled by FactSet were expecting.

Revenue for the quarter fell shy of analysts' expectations as well, coming in at $1.05 bilion, compared to the $1.07 billlion analysts were expecting.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 30 431 M
EBIT 2019 -5 684 M
Net income 2019 -5 545 M
Finance 2019 40 404 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -58,3x
P/E ratio 2020 719x
EV / Sales2019 9,60x
EV / Sales2020 5,58x
Capitalization 333 B
Chart PINDUODUO INC.
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 269,61  CNY
Last Close Price 286,11  CNY
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Vice President-Finance
Lei Chen Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Senior Vice President-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC.81.46%47 331
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING35.15%483 660
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%71 185
JD.COM, INC.54.99%47 368
SHOPIFY INC.128.44%36 654
EBAY INC.25.04%28 522
