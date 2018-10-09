Pinduoduo : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October
22, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class
action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Pinduoduo, Inc.
(“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD)
securities pursuant to the Company’s July 2018 initial public offering,
or in the open market between July 23, 2018 and August 21, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Pinduoduo investors have until October 22,
2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese
government agencies began investigating Pinduoduo after reports that
third-party vendors were selling counterfeit goods on Pinduoduo’s
group-discounting website. On this news, shares of Pinduoduo fell $2.28,
to close at $20.31 on August 1, 2018, thereby injuring investors.
The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company's business, operations, and prospects. In the Registration
Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo's IPO,
Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the
Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically,
Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to
disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to present
third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's
online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number
of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to
unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result,
Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at
all relevant times.
