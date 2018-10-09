Log in
PINDUODUO INC (PDD)
Pinduoduo : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pinduoduo, Inc. (PDD)

10/09/2018 | 12:57am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the October 22, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Pinduoduo, Inc. (“Pinduoduo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) securities pursuant to the Company’s July 2018 initial public offering, or in the open market between July 23, 2018 and August 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Pinduoduo investors have until October 22, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Pinduoduo investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On July 31, 2018 and August 1, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese government agencies began investigating Pinduoduo after reports that third-party vendors were selling counterfeit goods on Pinduoduo’s group-discounting website. On this news, shares of Pinduoduo fell $2.28, to close at $20.31 on August 1, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The Complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. In the Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with Pinduoduo's IPO, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pinduoduo's controls were ineffective to present third-party vendors from selling counterfeit goods on the Company's online platform; (ii) consequently, Pinduoduo's revenues and the number of active merchants using its platform were traceable in part to unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (iii) as a result, Pinduoduo's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Pinduoduo during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than October 22, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
