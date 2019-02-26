Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Pinduoduo Inc    PDD

PINDUODUO INC

(PDD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on March 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 06:30am EST

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. ("Pinduoduo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 13, 2019 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International +65-6713-5090
China4006-208-038
US+1-845-675-0437
UK +44-203-621-4779
Hong Kong+852-3018-6771
Passcode: Pinduoduo

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 8:59 AM ET on March 20, 2019.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in+61-2-8199-0299
US+1-646-254-3697
Passcode:7587753

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Pinduoduo’s website at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

About Pinduoduo Inc.

Pinduoduo is an innovative and fast growing “new e-commerce” platform that provides buyers with value-for-money merchandise and fun and interactive shopping experiences. The Pinduoduo mobile platform offers a comprehensive selection of attractively priced merchandise, featuring a dynamic social shopping experience that leverages social networks as an effective and efficient tool for buyer acquisition and engagement.

For more information, please visit http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Pinduoduo Inc.
investor@pinduoduo.com 
internationalmedia@pinduoduo.com 

Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINDUODUO INC
06:30aPinduoduo to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Unaudited Financial R..
GL
02/14PINDUODUO : moment for calm may be short-lived, facing fiercer competition from ..
AQ
02/13Pinduoduo to offer more shares in US market
AQ
02/08Pinduoduo Announces Pricing of Upsized Follow-on Public Offering of American ..
GL
02/05Pinduoduo Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary..
GL
02/01PINDUODUO : China's shopping spree ahead of Spring Festival
AQ
01/23PINDUODUO : Loses Tens of Millions To Fraud Overnight
AQ
01/23PINDUODUO : Loses Tens of Millions To Fraud Overnight
AQ
01/20Pinduoduo suffers huge losses due to technical bug
AQ
01/20PINDUODUO : China's Pinduoduo reports theft of online discount vouchers to polic..
RE
More news
Chart PINDUODUO INC
Duration : Period :
Pinduoduo Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PINDUODUO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers
NameTitle
Zheng Huang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jun Yun Xiao Senior Vice President-Operation
Tian Xu Vice President-Finance
Lei Chen Chief Technology Officer
Zhen Wei Zheng Senior Vice President-Product Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINDUODUO INC29.28%33 966
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING33.69%459 395
JD.COM25.13%37 284
EBAY INC.33.56%34 162
SHOPIFY INC (US)35.43%20 271
MERCADOLIBRE28.08%16 955
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.