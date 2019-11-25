Change - Announcement of Cessation::RESIGNATION OF MR TOMI-JAE WANLUN TJIO AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Resignation of Mr Tomi-Jae Wanlun Tjio as Executive Chairman of Pine Capital Group Limited (the 'Company').

