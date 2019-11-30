Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Pine Capital Group Limited    TRSU   SG1AA8000008

PINE CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(TRSU)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)::NOTIFICATION OF NEW SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS (GLORY IMAGE INTERNATIONAL AND LEE TAI HAY DOMINIC)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 08:08am EST
Please refer to the attachment.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, Asian Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd. ('Sponsor'), for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ('Exchange'). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Liau H.K.
Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

OLS Enterprise Limited published this content on 30 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2019 13:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PINE CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
08:08aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN I : :notification of new substantial sharehol..
PU
11/28GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :termination of memorandum of understanding with sri lank..
PU
11/25CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION : :resignation of mr tomi-jae wanlun tjio as ..
PU
03/06PINE CAPITAL : interim CEO quits as shareholders call for removal vote; new inde..
AQ
2018PINE CAPITAL : signs MOU to develop land in Sri Lanka
AQ
2018PINE CAPITAL : to buy up to 51% of Hong Kong investment firm for HK$2.55m in sha..
AQ
2014TRANSCU GROUP LIMITED : Announcement Of Cessation As Chairman And Non-Executive ..
PU
2014TRANSCU GROUP LIMITED : Announcement Of Cessation As Independent Director
PU
2013TRANSCU GROUP LIMITED : Conversion Of Bonds
PU
2013TRANSCU GROUP LIMITED : Conversion Of Bonds
PU
More news
Managers
NameTitle
Tomi-Jae Wanlun Tjio Executive Chairman
Sarkis David Executive Director
Leung Chan Wai Independent Non-Executive Director
Wah Kwang Gan Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Mi Keay Pan Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PINE CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED0.00%5
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.81.89%35 750
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC33.84%28 873
LEGAL & GENERAL21.60%21 569
AMUNDI48.83%15 123
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-7.32%13 692
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group