Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2019) - Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its second quarter financial and operating results. Included in the filings were Pine Cliff's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (the "Q2-Report"). Selected highlights are shown below and should be read in conjunction with the Q2-Report.

After a strong first quarter, the second quarter of 2019 was challenging with AECO 5A natural gas pricing averaging $1.03 per Mcf, the lowest in quarterly average in decades, resulting in adjusted funds used in operations. Significant highlights from Pine Cliff's second quarter were:

realized $1.69 per Mcf gas price for the three months ended June 30, 2019, 43% higher than the AECO 5A benchmark of $1.03 per Mcf;

realized $2.27 per Mcf gas price for the six months ended June 30, 2019, 24% higher than the AECO 5A benchmark of $1.82 per Mcf;

closed an acquisition of oil and natural gas assets in the Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta for cash consideration of $8.6 million (after estimated closing adjustments) on May 31, which added over 1,600 Boe/d as of the closing date and increased the Company's Pekisko oil locations to 28 gross (27.0 net) from eight gross (six net);

issued 14,492,754 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.276, resulting in gross proceeds of $4.0 million;

issued 6,215,652 common shares at a price of $0.23 per share for gross proceeds of $1.4 million; and

exited the quarter with $7.9 million of cash in the bank.

Operations Update

Last year Pine Cliff drilled its first Pekisko oil well in Central Alberta, and it continues to exceed expectations. In its first 180 days it has produced 325 Boe/d, consisting of 190 Bbl/d of oil and natural gas liquids along with 810 Mcf/d of gas and generated approximately $1.7 Million of adjusted funds flow. The cost of this well to drill, complete and tie in was approximately $3.0 Million, with projected payback of approximately 14 months, based on current strip pricing. Pine Cliff plans on drilling at least one more Pekisko oil well in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Industry/Government Initiatives Involving Shallow Gas Producers

The new administration of the Alberta Government has been working with Pine Cliff and other natural gas producers to find solutions to some of the issues that have arisen from the changes in the natural gas landscape of the past decade. The Alberta government appointed an Associate Minister of Natural Gas for the first time ever and has since announced an approximate 35% reduction in property taxes paid on certain shallow gas wells and pipelines. The tax reduction is not a rebate, but is an adjustment that recognizes that the Alberta municipal tax assessment system for natural gas assets is not equitable given the current asset valuations in the marketplace. Although Pine Cliff doesn't yet know how much this change in municipal taxation will impact the Company, for reference, last year Pine Cliff paid approximately $12 million in property taxes based on a total assessed value of over $650 million. That assessed value is more than six times the current enterprise value (market capitalization plus net debt) of approximately $110 million. In 2014, Pine Cliff's property taxes made up 9.1% of its adjusted funds flow from operations and in 2018, it was 109.0%. The Alberta government is undertaking a review of the municipal tax assessment system and Pine Cliff is optimistic that they will arrive at a more permanent structure that is more equitable to shallow gas producers.

Financial and Operating Results1



Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2019 2018 2019 2018 ($000s, unless otherwise indicated)







Oil and gas sales (before royalty expense) 21,497 21,939 53,560 51,650 Cash flow from operating activities 6,503 531 14,428 7,510 Adjusted funds flow2 (2,047) (977) 4,776 4,160 Per share - Basic and Diluted ($/share)2 (0.01) - 0.02 0.01 Loss (24,179) (17,909) (30,704) (33,489) Per share - Basic and Diluted ($/share) (0.08) (0.06) (0.10) (0.11) Capital expenditures 815 1,276 1,810 4,453 Acquisitions 8,604 (3) 8,606 (291) Net Debt2 58,162 54,737 58,162 54,737 Production (Boe/d) 19,123 19,557 18,933 19,781 Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s)







Basic and diluted 314,130 307,076 310,623 307,076 Combined sales price ($/Boe) 12.35 12.33 15.63 14.43 Operating netback ($/Boe)2 0.18 0.72 2.88 2.39 Corporate netback ($/Boe)2 (1.18) (0.55) 1.38 1.16 Operating netback ($ per Mcfe)2 0.03 0.12 0.48 0.40 Corporate netback ($ per Mcfe)2 (0.20) (0.09) 0.23 0.19

1 Includes results for acquisitions from the closing dates.

2This is a non-GAAP measure, see NON-GAAP Measures for additional information.

NON-GAAP Measures

This press release uses the terms "adjusted funds flow", "operating netbacks", "corporate netbacks" and "net debt" which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, IFRS measures including earnings (loss), cash flow from operating activities, or total liabilities. The Company uses these measures to evaluate its performance, leverage and liquidity. Adjusted funds flow is a non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("non-GAAP") measure that represents the total cash flow from operating activities, before adjusting for changes in non-cash working capital, and decommissioning obligations settled. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the sum of bank debt, subordinated promissory notes at the principal amount, amounts due to related party and trade and other payables less trade and other receivables, cash, restricted cash and prepaid expenses and deposits. Operating netback is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the Company's total revenue, less operating and transportation expenses, divided by the Boe production of the Company. Corporate netback is a non-GAAP measure calculated as the Company's operating netback, less general and administrative expenses, interest and bank charges plus dividend income, divided by the Boe production of the Company. Please refer to the Q2-Report for additional details regarding non-GAAP measures and their calculation.

