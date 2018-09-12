Pine Technology : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

Log in
ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

09/12/2018 | 01:38pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PINE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED ؒ౻߅ҦછٰϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1079)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR

DURING THE BLACK-OUT PERIOD

This announcement is made by PINE Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board was informed by Mr. Zhang Sanhuo ("Mr. Zhang"), chairman, executive director (the "Director(s)") and chief executive officer of the Company, that he has entered into certain margin financing arrangement(s) and certain shares (each a "Share") of the Company held by Mr. Zhang were deposited in a margin securities trading account (the "Margin Account") maintained with a securities firm (the "Broker") as collaterals to secure his margin financing (the "Margin Securities"). Mr. Zhang informed the Company that pursuant to the terms and conditions applicable to the Margin Account, the Broker disposed of a total of 1,400,000 Margin Securities, representing approximately 0.1% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, on the market on 7 September 2018 (the "Disposal") to settle the outstanding balances owing to the Broker.

Pursuant to paragraph A.3 of Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, the Directors were prohibited from dealing in any securities of the Company on any day on which its financial results are published and during the period of 60 days immediately preceding the publication date of the annual results (the "Black-out Period"). The date of board meeting of the Company for the publication of the annual results for the year ended 30 June 2018 is scheduled on 27 September 2018 and the Disposal fell within the Black-out Period.

The Directors (except Mr. Zhang) considered the Disposal and were satisfied that the Disposal during the Black-out Period was made under exceptional circumstances under paragraph C.14 of Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, and that the Disposal during the Blackout Period should be allowed.

The Board is of the view that the abovementioned incident would not pose any impact on the operation of the Group.

By Order of the Board

PINE Technology Holdings Limited

Zhang Sanhuo

Chairman

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Sanhuo, Mr. Chan Cheuk Ho and Mr. Chiu Hang Tai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. So Stephen Hon Cheung, Mr. Zhou Chunsheng and Mr. Tian Hong.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

Pine Technology Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 11:37:10 UTC
