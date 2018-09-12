Pine Technology : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

PINE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED 松景科技控股有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1079)

NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of PINE Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Thursday, 27 September 2018 for the purpose of, among others, considering and approving for publication, inter alia, the announcement of the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

By the order of the Board of PINE Technology Holdings Limited

Mr. Chan Cheuk Ho

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Sanhuo, Mr. Chan Cheuk Ho and Mr. Chiu Hang Tai; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. So Stephen Hon Cheung, Mr. Zhou Chunsheng and Mr. Tian Hong.

* For identification purpose only