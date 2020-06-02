Pine Trail REIT Announces an Update on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: PINE.UN) (the "REIT") announced today that it continues to rely on the temporary blanket relief pursuant to Alberta Securities Commission Blanket Order 51-517 - Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Blanket Order"), which provides the REIT with an additional 45-day period to complete its filing of the two continuous disclosure documents below (the "Annual Filings"):

Audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019 as required by section 4.2 of NI 51-102; and

Management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2029 as required by section 5.1(2) of NI 51-102.

The REIT intends to file the Annual Filings on or shortly before June 15, 2020. The REIT's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to-file Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Annual Filings have been completed.

The REIT confirms that there have been no material business developments since the date of their last news release dated May 5, 2020.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: David Luu, Interim CFO, Phone: (416) 583-5513.

