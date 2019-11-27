Log in
PINE TRAIL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Pine Trail REIT Distribution Reinvestment Plan Payment

11/27/2019 | 11:35am EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2019) - Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: PT.UN) (the "REIT") announces that it has declared a distribution of $0.00060 per trust unit for the month of November, 2019 (the "Distribution"). The Distribution will be paid on December 16, 2019 to unit holders of record as at November 30, 2019. Management of the REIT are participants.

The REIT is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Bacsalmasi as Corporate Secretary of the REIT to replace Morgan Taylor.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Andrew Shapack, Chief Executive Officer and Interim CFO Phone: (416) 532-2200

The TSXV has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50171


© Newsfilecorp 2019
