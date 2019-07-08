Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Ping An Bank Co Ltd    000001   CNE000000040

PING AN BANK CO LTD

(000001)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ping An Bank : Traders of Ping An Bank, China Merchants Bank Barred For One Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 01:00am EDT

BEIJING--A Chinese regulator said on Monday it had barred traders dealing in interbank transactions at Ping An Bank Co and China Merchants Bank for a year after they mishandled a transaction last week.

The National Interbank Funding Center, China's interbank trading platform and regulator, said in a notice that the two Shenzhen-based lenders made an overnight pledged repo transaction on Tuesday at a lending rate of 0.09%, which was well-below the more than 1% average rate in recent months.

The "abnormal" transaction was due to operational errors of traders from the two midsized banks, the regulator said, asking them to enhance risk control and internal management. It didn't specify how many traders were involved.

The interbank pledged repo rate reflects the cost of borrowing between banks and has recently drawn regulatory attention following the government's takeover of Baoshang Bank. The bank's takeover drove up lending rates in the interbank market, sparking default concerns.

--Grace Zhu

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO. 1.08% 36.47 End-of-day quote.44.72%
PING AN BANK CO LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PING AN BANK CO LTD
01:00aPING AN BANK : Traders of Ping An Bank, China Merchants Bank Barred For One Year
DJ
12:14aPING AN BANK : China central bank suspends some traders at Ping An Bank and Chin..
RE
06/27Asia bankers bet on Alibaba, follow-on fundraising amid trade gloom
RE
04/08Banks to focus on retail clients
AQ
04/04Bank workers see salaries skyrocket
AQ
03/12China's listed banks report net profit growth in 2018
AQ
01/22CHINA PIONEER PHARMA : appoints Luo Chunyi as CEO
AQ
2018Stake in Tencent-backed WeBank to be auctioned after court ruling
RE
2018China Issues Draft Rules for Banks to Set Up Wealth-Management Units
DJ
2018Ping An uses advanced tech to reduce risks
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 129 B
EBIT 2019 88 932 M
Net income 2019 28 149 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,22%
P/E ratio 2019 8,59x
P/E ratio 2020 7,58x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,85x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,66x
Capitalization 239 B
Chart PING AN BANK CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Ping An Bank Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,3  CNY
Last Close Price 13,9  CNY
Spread / Highest target 52,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yue Fei Hu President & Executive Director
Wei Qiu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yong Lin Xie Chairman
You Zhi Xiang Chief Financial Officer
Jason Bo Yao Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN BANK CO LTD34 673
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD1.39%181 852
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP15.09%55 138
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 158
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK18.06%49 266
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-1.12%48 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About