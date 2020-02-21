Ping An Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME
ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME
Pursuant to the "No. 2 Interpretation of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" and the "Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts" of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, the accumulated gross premium incomes of the subsidiaries of the Company for the period from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020 are set out as follows:
(in RMB ten thousand)
January 2020
Subsidiaries
The accumulated gross premium income
Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of
3,490,208
China, Ltd.
Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd.
10,458,761
Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd.
199,131
Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd.
127,458
The details of the accumulated gross health insurance business for the follows:
premium income of the life insurance and abovementioned period are set out as
(in RMB ten thousand)
January 2020
Life Insurance and Health Insurance Business
Individual business
10,604,004
New business
2,654,546
Renewal business
7,949,458
Group business
181,346
New business
179,227
Renewal business
2,119
Total
10,785,350
Notes:
The Company conducts life insurance and health insurance business through Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd. The accumulated gross premium income for life insurance and health insurance business of the Company is the sum of the gross premium income of each of these three subsidiaries.
The Company has categorized the policyholders of the life insurance and health insurance business into individual business and group business.
The details of the accumulated gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. for the abovementioned period are set out as follows:
(in RMB ten thousand)
January 2020
Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance
Company of China, Ltd.
Automobile insurance
2,132,194
Non-automobile insurance
1,179,986
Accident and health insurance
178,028
Total
3,490,208
Investors are advised to take note that the abovementioned information has not been audited.
