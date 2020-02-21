Log in
Ping An Insurance of China : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

02/21/2020 | 05:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

Pursuant to the "No. 2 Interpretation of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" and the "Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts" of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, the accumulated gross premium incomes of the subsidiaries of the Company for the period from January 1, 2020 to January 31, 2020 are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January 2020

Subsidiaries

The accumulated gross premium income

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of

3,490,208

China, Ltd.

Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

10,458,761

Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

199,131

Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

127,458

The details of the accumulated gross health insurance business for the follows:

premium income of the life insurance and abovementioned period are set out as

(in RMB ten thousand)

January 2020

Life Insurance and Health Insurance Business

Individual business

10,604,004

New business

2,654,546

Renewal business

7,949,458

Group business

181,346

New business

179,227

Renewal business

2,119

Total

10,785,350

Notes:

  1. The Company conducts life insurance and health insurance business through Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd. The accumulated gross premium income for life insurance and health insurance business of the Company is the sum of the gross premium income of each of these three subsidiaries.
  2. The Company has categorized the policyholders of the life insurance and health insurance business into individual business and group business.

The details of the accumulated gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. for the abovementioned period are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January 2020

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance

Company of China, Ltd.

Automobile insurance

2,132,194

Non-automobile insurance

1,179,986

Accident and health insurance

178,028

Total

3,490,208

Investors are advised to take note that the abovementioned information has not been audited.

By order of the Board

Sheng Ruisheng

Joint Company Secretary

Shenzhen, PRC, February 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ge Ming, Ouyang Hui, Ng Sing Yip, Chu Yiyun and Liu Hong.

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:36:04 UTC
