Ping An Insurance of China : (I) PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND (II) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS

AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

I. PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

On February 20, 2020, the board of directors (the "Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") proposed to distribute a final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of RMB1.30 (tax inclusive) per share in cash for the year ended December 31, 2019. According to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), the Final Dividend will be denominated and declared in Renminbi. The Final Dividend on A shares of the Company (the "A Shares") will be paid in Renminbi and the Final Dividend on H shares of the Company (the "H Shares") will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The proposed distribution of the Final Dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

According to the Detailed Rules for Implementation of Share Repurchase by Listed Companies promulgated by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上海證券交易所《上市公司回購股份實施細則》) and other relevant regulations, the A Shares registered in the Company's repurchased securities account, if any, after the trading hours on the record date of the holders of A Shares (the "A Shareholders") for the Final Dividend (see below), shall not be entitled to the distribution of the Final Dividend.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for, inter alia, the distribution of Final Dividend as set out below is indicative only. The expected timetable is subject to change, and any such change will be announced in a separate announcement by the Company as and when appropriate: