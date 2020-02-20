Ping An Insurance of China : (I) PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS AND (II) PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Log in
02/20/2020 | 06:59am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

    1. PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS
      AND
  2. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

I. PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND

On February 20, 2020, the board of directors (the "Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") proposed to distribute a final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of RMB1.30 (tax inclusive) per share in cash for the year ended December 31, 2019. According to the articles of association of the Company (the "Articles of Association"), the Final Dividend will be denominated and declared in Renminbi. The Final Dividend on A shares of the Company (the "A Shares") will be paid in Renminbi and the Final Dividend on H shares of the Company (the "H Shares") will be paid in Hong Kong dollars. The proposed distribution of the Final Dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

According to the Detailed Rules for Implementation of Share Repurchase by Listed Companies promulgated by the Shanghai Stock Exchange (上海證券交易所《上市公司回購股份實施細則》) and other relevant regulations, the A Shares registered in the Company's repurchased securities account, if any, after the trading hours on the record date of the holders of A Shares (the "A Shareholders") for the Final Dividend (see below), shall not be entitled to the distribution of the Final Dividend.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

The expected timetable for, inter alia, the distribution of Final Dividend as set out below is indicative only. The expected timetable is subject to change, and any such change will be announced in a separate announcement by the Company as and when appropriate:

Closure of the register of members

Record date of A Shareholders for the AGM

Latest time for lodging transfers of the H Shares to qualify for entitlement to attend the AGM

Monday, March 9, 2020

4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020

1

Closure of the register of the holders of H Shares

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 to

(the "H Shareholders") for the AGM

Thursday, April 9, 2020

(both days inclusive)

Record date of H Shareholders for the AGM

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AGM

2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020

Record date of the A Shareholders for the Final

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Dividend

Latest time for lodging transfers of the H Shares

4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020

to qualify for the entitlement of the Final

Dividend

Closure of register of the H Shareholders for the

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 to

Final Dividend

Friday, May 15, 2020 (both days

inclusive)

Record date of H Shareholders for the Final

Friday, May 15, 2020

Dividend

During the above closure periods, no transfer of H Shares will be registered. To be eligible to attend the AGM and to qualify for the Final Dividend, all properly completed transfer documents together with the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the H Share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than the aforementioned latest time.

Payment/distribution

Payment of the Final Dividend for A Shares

Friday, May 8,

2020

Payment of the Final Dividend for H Shares

Monday, June 8,

2020

II. PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

The Board convened the 11th meeting of the 11th session of the Board on February 20, 2020 and approved, among others, the resolution in relation to the amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the Articles of Association.

As the "Resolution regarding the Amendments of the Articles of Association of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Previous Amendments")" considered and approved at the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting held on December 10, 2019 has not been approved by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, the Company intends to make Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association based on the Previous Amendments.

Details of the Proposed Amendments are set out as follows:

2

Articles of Association

Articles of Association

Before Proposed Amendments

After Proposed Amendments

Article 153

Article 153

The strategy and investment committee, audit and

The strategy and investment committee, audit and

risk management committee, nomination

risk management committee, nomination

committee, remuneration committee and related

committee, remuneration committee, related party

party transaction control committee set up under

transaction control committee and consumer

the board of directors shall report to the board of

rights protection committeeset up under the

directors.

board of directors shall report to the board of

directors.

The Proposed Amendments are subject to the shareholders' approval at the AGM by way of special resolution and will become effective upon approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

III. GENERAL

A circular containing, inter alia, details of the proposed distribution of the Final Dividend, the Proposed Amendments and the notice of AGM will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course.

By order of the Board

Sheng Ruisheng

Joint Company Secretary

Shenzhen, PRC, February 20, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the non-executive directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the independent non-executive directors are Ge Ming, Ouyang Hui, Ng Sing Yip, Chu Yiyun and Liu Hong.

3

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 11:58:12 UTC
