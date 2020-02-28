Ping An Insurance of China : Launches COVID-19 Smart Image-Reading System to Help Control the Epidemic

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An", the "Company" or the "Group", HKEX: 02318; SSE: 601318) announced that the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) smart image-reading system was launched on 19 February. It was developed by Ping An Smart Healthcare, the smart health care team of subsidiary Ping An Smart City. The system assists doctors with efficient and accurate diagnoses by leveraging Ping An's advantages in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and could help control the epidemic through earlier diagnoses and treatment.

"Since its launch, the smart image-reading system has provided services to more than 1,500 medical institutions. More than 5,000 patients have received smart image-reading services for free. The system can generate smart analysis results in around 15 seconds, with an accuracy rate above 90%", said Geoff Kau, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Ping An Smart City. By comparison, it usually takes radiologists about 15 minutes to read the CT images of a patient suspected of contracting COVID-19.

As COVID-19 is a new disease, medical institutions, especially at the primary level in China, lack diagnosis experience. The Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) had been regarded as the major reference for COVID-19 diagnoses. But as the epidemic continues to spread, the NAT has had several problems, including long detection times and a high proportion of false negative cases. This resulted in some patients missing the chance for early treatment or quarantine.

Computed Tomography (CT) images have been used by many doctors for diagnosis, but there lack radiologists in the epidemic areas to review the volume of CT imaging. Ping An's COVID-19 smart image-reading system aims to close the gap.

Ping An Smart Healthcare used clinical data to train the AI model of the COVID-19 smart image-reading system. The AI analysis engine can conduct a comparative analysis of multiple CT scan images of the same patient and measure the changes in lesions. It helps doctors to track the development of the disease, evaluate the treatment and have prognosis of patients, ultimately it assists doctors to diagnose, triage and evaluate COVID-19 patients swiftly and effectively. Ping An Smart Healthcare's COVID-19 smart image-reading system also supports AI image-reading remotely by medical professionals outside the epidemic areas.

Medical institutions that require COVID-19 smart image-reading services can also gain access on public or private cloud platforms or on premises. At the same time, the public or private cloud platforms support storing and sharing electronic film. The smart image-reading system can also be quickly transplanted to CT equipment with the help of manufacturers to assist diagnosing the COVID-19.

Dr. Xiao Jing, Chief Scientist of Ping An said, "Patients with COVID-19 need multiple CT scans during the treatment. Comparing multiple images is a time-consuming task and it cannot be accurately completed manually. Utilizing Ping An Smart Healthcare's COVID-19 smart image-reading system, it can effectively improve the diagnostic accuracy and the doctor's image-reading efficiency."

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 516 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

In 2019, Ping An ranked 7th in the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th in the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

About Ping An Smart Healthcare

Ping An Smart Healthcare is affiliated to Ping An Smart City, a subsidiary of the Group. It utilizes the Group's three core technologies: AI, blockchain and cloud computing to provide smart integrated health care solutions, including smart medical quality control, smart disease prediction, smart triage and guidance, smart medical imaging screening / diagnosis, smart medical assistance and medical follow-ups and patient education. The solutions also include internet hospitals and compact smart medical communities. The cutting-edge technologies are designed to empower departments of public health administrations, health care institutions, and medical services providers to enhance public medical services.

Ping An Smart Healthcare has clinical decision support models for thousands of diseases, and has developed an excellent and comprehensive medical knowledge graph, covering drugs, diseases, prescriptions, risk factors and experts library.

Ping An Smart Healthcare is available to nearly 800 million people in more than 70 cities in China and Southeast Asia.

