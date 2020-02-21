Ping An Insurance of China : Reply Slip for Annual General Meeting
0
02/21/2020 | 03:57am EST
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2318)
Reply Slip for 2019 Annual General Meeting
To: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company")
I/We(Note 1)
of
being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2)A shares/H shares of RMB1.00
each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend the 2019 annual general meeting of the Company to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, No. 402, Sili Road, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC or to appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf.
Date:Signature(s):
Notes:
Please insert full name(s) and address(es) as shown in the register of members inBLOCK CAPITALS.
Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). Please also strike out the irrelevant type of shares (A shares or H shares).
The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered to the Company's principal place of business in PRC or Hong Kong on or before Friday, March 20, 2020 by hand, by post or by fax. Failure to submit such return before the above deadline will not preclude a shareholder who meets the conditions of attendance from attending.
The Company's principal place of business in PRC is at 47th, 48th, 108th, 109th, 110th, 111th and 112th Floors, Ping An Finance Center, No. 5033 Yitian Road, Futian District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC (Tel: (86 755) 400 8866 338, Fax: (86 755) 8243 1029). The Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong is at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong (Tel: (852) 2980 1888, Fax: (852) 2956 2192).
Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 08:56:01 UTC