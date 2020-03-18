Ping An Insurance of China : SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Reference is made to the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated February 24, 2020. The board of directors (the "Board") of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") received the motion made by Shenzhen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd., holding approximately 5.27% equity interest in the Company, pursuant to the recommendation of the Board, for an additional resolution (specified as ordinary resolution 11 below) to be submitted to the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company (the "AGM") for approval by the shareholders of the Company. The additional resolution with clear topic and specific matters satisfied the terms of reference of the AGM, and were in compliance with the provisions of laws, administrative regulations and the Articles of Association of the Company. The Board of the Company approved the additional resolution to be submitted to the AGM for review.

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the AGM of the Company will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC for the purposes of considering and approving the following resolution in addition to the resolutions set out in the previous Notice of Annual General Meeting dated February 24, 2020 of the same meeting:

AS ADDITIONAL ORDINARY RESOLUTION

11. To consider and approve the Resolution regarding the Election of Director of the Company, electing Mr. Lu Min as an executive director of the Company to hold office until the expiry of the term of the 11th Session of the Board.

By order of the Board

Ma Mingzhe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Shenzhen, PRC

March 19, 2020

As at the date of this notice, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Ge Ming, Ouyang Hui, Ng Sing Yip, Chu Yiyun and Liu Hong.