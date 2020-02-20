Log in
Ping An Insurance of China : says coronavirus may impact business

02/20/2020

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China's largest insurer by market value, said on Thursday that the coronavirus may have an impact on its business.

Ping An's comments on the virus were included in its annual results, where the company reported a 39% increase in annual net profit on the strength of its retail business, but missed expectations.

The coronavirus outbreak in China has caused widespread disruption to businesses and factory production, raising worries about the country's economic outlook as growth is expected to slow sharply in the first quarter.

The virus "may affect the quality or the yields of the credit assets and investment assets of the group in a degree," Ping An said in its annual report, adding that the extent of the impact would depend on how long the epidemic lasts among other factors.

Ping An, seen by regulators as the only Asian insurer of global stature, made a net profit of 149.4 billion yuan ($21.3 billion) in the year ended December 2019, versus a 107.4 billion yuan profit in 2018.

That compared with the 157.6 billion yuan Refinitiv-compiled SmartEstimate based on a survey with analysts.

Profits were driven by strong retail customer growth.

Operating profit from Ping An's retail business rose 25.7% to 122.80 billion yuan in 2019, from 97.73 billion yuan in 2018, meanwhile numbers of retail customers were up 11.2% from the beginning of 2019 for the year.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Cheng Leng in Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham.Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)

By Zhang Yan and Engen Tham
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. 0.44% 91.1 End-of-day quote.-1.19%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.39% 7.03237 Delayed Quote.0.72%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 1 063 B
EBIT 2019 229 B
Net income 2019 158 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 9,44x
P/E ratio 2020 9,52x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 1 583 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 99,29  CNY
Last Close Price 82,04  CNY
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Yuan Xiang Li Co-Chief Executive Officer
Sin Ying Tan Co-CEO, COO, Executive Director, CIO & Deputy GM
Yong Lin Xie Co-CEO, Executive Director & Deputy GM
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-1.19%226 244
AIA GROUP LIMITED-2.80%123 712
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-10.44%111 463
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.52%40 507
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.03%36 595
HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD.-6.45%16 338
