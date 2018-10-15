PAAMC’s Chairman Jack Wan: uniform standard and layered management should be adopted for pan asset management

Time: October 10 2016 Author: Ping An of China [Size：largemedium small]

PAAMC, founded in 2005, is the asset management arm of Ping An Insurance Group (PAG), and is also one of the first batch of asset management companies approved by the CIRC, with registered capital of RMB1.5 billion. PAAMC, in the era of pan asset management, is not content to manage the insurance funds mandated by its parent company, but opts to become an independent third-party one. That's to say, PAAMC will gradually adopt a model in which clients make their own choice on the trustee regardless of the parent company's funds or the third-party business.

As of June 2016, PAAMC's AUM amounted to RMB2.08 trillion, of which, the third-party business exceeded RMB300 billion, with an average CAGR up to 72% in the past 3 years. 'Though the third-party business accounts for less than 1/5, it makes more than 2/3 contributions to the revenue', said by Jack Wan.

What difficulties will insurance asset management companies meet when participating in the market competition? Is there anything to improve for China's asset management industry? What are the standards to evaluate the investment capability of an institution? Jack Wan gave his views on the above when doing an interview with a journalist from Caixin Media.

Journalist: In the era of pan asset management, insurance asset management companies' proportion of third-party asset management business continues to grow. Could you please brief us on the business development of third-party asset management in PAAMC?

Jack Wan: as far as PAAMC is speaking, the sources of funds for its third-party asset management business are mainly from 1) insurance companies, 2) corporate annuity, and 3) bank's mandate. In addition, we have part of national funds and oversea sovereign funds. Currently, the total AUM of PAAMC exceeded RMB2 trillion, including over RMB300 billion of third-party asset management business, which contributed more than 2/3 contributions to revenue.

Generally speaking, when mainland insurance asset management companies manage their parent company's funds on a commission basis and develop the third-party business at the same time, they tend to consider how to strike a balance between both. However, PAAMC is aimed to become an independent third-party asset management institution. That's to say, PAAMC will gradually adopt a model where clients make their own choice regardless of the parent company's funds or the third-party business. In another word, PA Life and PA P&C are able to actively select who will be the trustee instead of entrusting assets to PAAMC passively, and PAAMC will be simply a candidate. Globally, independent third-party will be a broad development direction, whether for banks or insurance asset management companies.

Journalist: The positioning of an independent third-party can also show PAAMC targets at the pan asset management market as a whole. In recent years, China's asset management market size has seen rapid growth. Banks, securities companies, fund houses and trust companies are all striving for a market share, and insurance asset management companies can only be counted as late-comers. What difficulties have you met in the business development process? Is there anything requiring improvements in China's asset management industry?

Jack Wan: I think the biggest issue in China's pan asset management industry is without a uniform standard. Currently, products issued by insurance asset management companies are insurance asset management products, and products issued by fund houses are fund products, including mutual funds and private funds; in addition, securities companies have securities asset management companies and trust companies have trust plans. Financial institutions under different regulators issue different products and have different investment scopes; however, most of these products are oriented towards the mass, and there should be a uniform standard as well as layered management. I have been advocating that the scope of products issued by pan asset management companies should be dependent on their capabilities instead of industry attributes.

The concept of asset management is about funds and assets. For assets, there should be a carrier, and this carrier is products. The product form, to some degree, determines the investment scope, investment capability, as well as the survival rate and development potential of this asset management institution. In practice, we are most perplexed by limitations on insurance asset management products. Firstly, insurance asset products are not publicly offered; additionally, the investment scope is greatly restricted. As insurance asset management products were geared towards insurance funds in the beginning, their investment scope is in consistent with that of insurance funds. Though the investment scope of insurance funds has been increased in recent years, the threshold remains high. In addition, the review process of some insurance asset management products is still long.

We hope that regulators could 1) set a uniform industry standard; 2) improve the quality and increase the number of excellent qualified institutional investors; and 3) allow qualified institutional investors to issue long-term products, for example, introducing some tax credit policies to increase the source of long-term funds with regard to pensions..

Journalist: The insurance asset management industry should have inherent advantages in long-term funds.

Jack Wan: You are right there. After long-term funds come in, there should be more fund managers. I think it is necessary to increase excellent institutional investors, manage institutional investors by ability, and increase the product and investment scope of these institutional investors. We should classify product and investment scopes as per investment capabilities instead of regulators. If we want to match income and maturity well, there should be fewer restrictions and less control on investment varieties.