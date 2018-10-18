Ping An Cloud Accelerator : Celebrates 1st Cohort Achievements at D-day Event and Empowers Global Startups for Accelerated Growth

“Ping An Cloud Accelerator, Powered by SparkLabs” showcased its dazzling
achievements of its first cohort of 10 companies at the D-day event with
a captivating opening led by Ricky Ou, CPO of Ping An Technology and
General Manger of Ping An Cloud BU, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center in
Shenzhen, China on October 17, 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005466/en/
1st cohort members of Ping An Cloud Accelerator gathered at the D-day event to showcase their achievements. (Photo: Business Wire)
In June 2018, Ping An Cloud Accelerator selected 10 innovative companies
as its 1st cohort members out of 120 applicants from 30
countries around the world, namely UBiAi Technology from Beijing, The
CareVoice from Shanghai, Velotrade from Hong Kong, Funding Xchange from
UK, Gliding Eagle from US, Canopy Cloud and HedgeSPA from Singapore,
Kangpe from Nigeria, vPhrase from India, and FonePay from Pakistan.
After the three-month acceleration journey, the 10 companies have
optimized and upgraded their technologies, products, business models and
market-oriented operations. These companies were mentored by 90 industry
and thought leaders. Accomplishments during the acceleration were: 50%
of the 1st cohort members registered their entities in China;
signed multiple strategic and technical cooperation agreements; and
their total post-money value surged 283%.
For example, HedgeSPA has provided a series of quantitative wealth
investment product management trainings for various Ping An departments
and deployed on Ping An Cloud; Velotrade is cooperating with Shenzhen
Qianhai Financial Assets Exchange, Foton Motor and its over 3,000
suppliers; vPhrase has completed the first pilot project with Lu
International; UBiAi has signed a cooperation framework agreement with
Ping An Technology and partnered with Ping An Property & Casualty’s data
and innovation team; The CareVoice has deployed Ping An Technology’s
face recognition technology, reached cooperation intentions with
multiple Ping An subsidiaries, and co-established the Startup Care
project with Ping An Health Insurance.
“D-day marks the culmination of all the hard work our 10 innovative
companies have accomplished within the last three months. They were able
to bring their cutting-edge solutions to Ping An’s businesses, clients,
and ecosystem and most importantly, Ping An Cloud was the base platform
for these initiatives. As a result, they demonstrated that their
solutions are scalable and can truly create value for their customers,”
said Ricky Ou.
At the D-day event, Ping An Cloud Accelerator also announced that the
recruitment of the 2nd cohort is underway. The new 5-month acceleration
format will continue to empower enterprises with innovative consultancy
and resources, optimize their business models, expand their business
into China, and facilitate the next round of fundraising through D-day
and workshops.
With D-day being both a conclusion and a new start, Ping An Cloud
Accelerator will continue to leverage its technical and financial
strength and its vast resources to accelerate the participating startups
to create greater value and growth.
About Ping An Cloud Accelerator
The “Ping An Cloud Accelerator Powered by SparkLabs” program was
designed to prepare innovative technology companies with aspirations and
commitment to enter the China market. The program was initiated by Ping
An Group, one of the largest insurance and financial institutions
globally, supported by the Futian Government in Shenzhen China, and
sponsored by SparkLabs, a globally renowned accelerator and venture fund.
Applicants who are selected to join the Accelerator program will receive
internal and external expert advice and coaching by global thought
leaders and have access to the international network of SparkLabs. In
addition, the selected companies will be exposed to the Ping An Cloud
services and ecosystem.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005466/en/