Ping An Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2318)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018
The Board of Directors of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.
Both the Chinese and English versions of this results announcement are available on the websites of the Company (www.pingan.cn) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). Printed version of the Company's 2018 Annual Report will be delivered to the holders of H share of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and of the Company (www.pingan.cn) in late March 2019.
By order of the Board of the Directors
Ma Mingzhe
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Shenzhen, PRC, March 12, 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Sun Jianyi, Lee Yuansiong, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Yip Dicky Peter, Wong Oscar Sai Hung, Sun Dongdong, Ge Ming and Ouyang Hui.
Contents
ABOUT US
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
8 Customer Development
12 Technology-Powered Business Transformation
16 Business Analysis
16 Performance Overview
20 Life and Health Insurance Business
27 Property and Casualty Insurance Business
32 Investment Portfolio of Insurance Funds
36 Banking Business
42 Asset Management Business
46 Fintech & Healthtech Business
50 Analysis of Embedded Value and
Operating Profit
61 Liquidity and Capital Resources
66 Risk Management
79 Corporate Sustainability
80 Prospects of Future Development
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
82 Corporate Governance Report
97 Changes in the Share Capital and
Shareholders' Profile
100 Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees
118 Report of the Board of Directors
123 Report of the Supervisory Committee
125 Significant Events
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
147 Independent Auditor's Report
153 Consolidated Statement of Income
154 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive
Income
155 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
157 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
-
158 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
159 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
OTHER INFORMATION
To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Certain statements, such as those including the words or phrases "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objective", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", and similar expressions or variations on such expressions may be considered forward-looking statements.
Readers should be cautioned that a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, operations and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, competition, environmental risks, changes in legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market conditions and other risks and factors beyond our control. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in this report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of the Company, or any of its employees or affiliates is responsible for, or is making, any representations concerning the future performance of the Company.
Dream Chaser on a New Journey
After 30 years of hard work, with flowers and fruits
To his original aspiration, the dream chaser remains true
He set sail in Shekou to explore modern insurance
He developed integrated finance with determination Now he leads technological innovation with passion
He conducts Ping An Rural Communities Support to contribute to society He promotes Smart City to empower the ecosystem
He seeks technological breakthroughs and advancements
Artificial intelligence, fintech and smart poverty alleviation He enables countless use cases
By proactively applying cutting-edge technologies
This is a new day, a new beginning
He is determined to seize the day And seize the future
The 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up The 70th birthday of the People's Republic of China
At this critical moment, Ping An embarks on a new journey Marching ahead with you, each family, and the nation
To pursue a better future
Ping An strives to become a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. Ping An furthers "finance + technology" and pursues "finance + ecosystem," focusing innovative technologies on two major industries of pan financial assets and pan health care. As an industry and technology leader, Ping An applies technologies to traditional financial businesses and five ecosystems, namely financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services.
For Ping An, now 30 years old, 2019 marks a new starting point. The Company will continue to seek survival via competition and pursue development via innovation. Ping An will provide customers with better services by empowering financial services with technologies, empowering ecosystems with technologies, and empowering financial services with ecosystems. Ping An will proceed with the Ping An Rural Communities Support to eradicate poverty, develop rural communities, and improve people's livelihood.
Five-Year Summary
|
2018/
|
2017/
|
2016/
|
2015/
|
2014/
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
December
|
(in RMB million)
|
31, 2018
|
31, 2017
|
31, 2016
|
31, 2015
|
31, 2014
|
CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT
|
Number of internet users (in million)
|
538.43
|
436. 39
|
346. 30
|
241. 57
|
137.34
|
Number of retail customers (in million)
|
183.96
|
165. 73
|
131. 07
|
109. 10
|
89.35
|
Number of contracts per customer (contract)
|
2.53
|
2.32
|
2.21
|
2.03
|
1.93
|
Operating profit per customer (in RMB)
|
531.25
|
449.69
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Proportion of customers holding multiple contracts with
|
different subsidiaries (%)
|
34.6
|
28.5
|
24.0
|
19.0
|
N/A
|
Proportion of the Group' s new customers from internet
|
users within the Group' s five ecosystems (%)
|
35.6
|
40.4
|
22.3
|
19.4
|
11.8
|
GROUP
|
Operating return on embedded value (%)
|
23.7
|
26.7
|
21.0
|
19.5
|
20.0
|
Embedded value
|
1,002,456
|
825,173
|
637,703
|
551,514
|
458,812
|
Operating profit attributable to shareholders
|
of the parent company
|
112,573
|
94,708
|
68,252
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Operating ROE (%)
|
21.9
|
22.0
|
19.0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Basic operating earnings per share (in RMB)
|
6.31
|
5.31
|
3.82
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company
|
556,508
|
473,351
|
383,449
|
334,248
|
289,564
|
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent
|
company
|
107,404
|
89,088
|
62,394
|
54,203
|
39,279
|
Dividend per share(1) (in RMB)
|
1.72
|
1.50
|
0.75
|
0.53
|
0.375
|
Group comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%)
|
216.4
|
214.9
|
210.0
|
204.9
|
205.1
|
LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE BUSINESS
|
Operating return on embedded value (%)
|
30.8
|
35.5
|
27.0
|
21.4
|
21.7
|
Value of new business
|
72,294
|
67,357
|
50,805
|
38,420
|
21,966
|
Embedded value
|
613,223
|
496,381
|
360,312
|
325,474
|
264,223
|
Operating profit
|
71,345
|
52,824
|
40,518
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Residual margin
|
786,633
|
616,319
|
454,705
|
330,846
|
N/A
|
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio - Ping An Life (%)
|
218.8
|
234.1
|
225.9
|
219.7
|
219.9
|
PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS
|
Net profit
|
12,274
|
13,372
|
12,700
|
12,650
|
8,817
|
Combined ratio (%)
|
96.0
|
96.2
|
95.9
|
95.6
|
95.3
|
Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%)
|
223.8
|
217.5
|
267.3
|
269.5
|
164.5
|
BANKING BUSINESS
|
Net profit
|
24,818
|
23,189
|
22,599
|
21,865
|
19,802
|
Net interest margin (%)
|
2.35
|
2.37
|
2.75
|
2.81
|
2.57
|
Cost-to-income ratio (%)
|
30.32
|
29. 89
|
25. 97
|
31. 31
|
36.33
|
Non-performing loan ratio (%)
|
1.75
|
1.70
|
1.74
|
1.45
|
1.02
|
Provision coverage ratio for loans more than 90 days
|
overdue (%)
|
159.45
|
105. 67
|
98.51
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (%)
|
8.54
|
8.28
|
8.36
|
9.03
|
8.64
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS
|
Net profit of trust business
|
3,012
|
3,957
|
2,322
|
2,888
|
2,212
|
Assets held in trust of trust business
|
534,124
|
652,756
|
677,221
|
558,435
|
399,849
|
Net profit of securities business
|
1,680
|
2,123
|
2,215
|
2,478
|
924
|
FINTECH & HEALTHTECH BUSINESS
|
Operating profit
|
7,748
|
5,488
|
(3,575)
|
N/A
|
N/A
Notes: (1) The dividend per share was RMB1.72 in 2018. In addition, the Company distributed the 30th Anniversary Special Dividend of
RMB0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2018.
(2) Some indicators have been disclosed for less than five years. Certain figures have been reclassified or restated to conform to
relevant periods' presentation.
i
Introduction
Ping An strives to become a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. Ping An furthers "finance + technology" and pursues "finance + ecosystem," focusing on two major industries of pan financial assets and pan health care. Ping An applies new technologies to traditional financial businesses and five ecosystems, namely financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services. Ping An is empowering financial services with technologies, empowering ecosystems with technologies, and empowering financial services with ecosystems. Ping An leverages local advantages in line with global corporate governance standards. Ping An provides 184 million retail customers and 538 million internet users with financial products and services under an integrated financial business model of "one customer, multiple products, and one-stop services."
World-leading Technology-powered Retail Financial Services
Group
|
Pan Financial Assets
|
Pan Health Care
|
Finance + Technology
|
Finance + Ecosystem
Annual Report 2018
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. 1