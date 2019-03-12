Log in
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/12
69.25 CNY   +0.67%
Ping An Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

03/12/2019 | 07:19am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2018

The Board of Directors of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the audited results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended December 31, 2018. This announcement, containing the full text of the 2018 Annual Report of the Company, complies with the relevant requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") in relation to information to accompany preliminary announcements of annual results.

Both the Chinese and English versions of this results announcement are available on the websites of the Company (www.pingan.cn) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). Printed version of the Company's 2018 Annual Report will be delivered to the holders of H share of the Company and available for viewing on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and of the Company (www.pingan.cn) in late March 2019.

By order of the Board of the Directors

Ma Mingzhe

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Shenzhen, PRC, March 12, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Sun Jianyi, Lee Yuansiong, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Yip Dicky Peter, Wong Oscar Sai Hung, Sun Dongdong, Ge Ming and Ouyang Hui.

Contents

ABOUT US

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

  • i Five-Year Summary

  • 1 Introduction

  • 2 Ping An Milestones

  • 4 Chairman's Statement

  • 6 Business Performance at a Glance

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

  • 8 Customer Development

  • 12 Technology-Powered Business Transformation

  • 16 Business Analysis

  • 16 Performance Overview

  • 20 Life and Health Insurance Business

  • 27 Property and Casualty Insurance Business

  • 32 Investment Portfolio of Insurance Funds

  • 36 Banking Business

  • 42 Asset Management Business

  • 46 Fintech & Healthtech Business

  • 50 Analysis of Embedded Value and

    Operating Profit

  • 61 Liquidity and Capital Resources

  • 66 Risk Management

  • 79 Corporate Sustainability

  • 80 Prospects of Future Development

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

  • 82 Corporate Governance Report

  • 97 Changes in the Share Capital and

    Shareholders' Profile

  • 100 Directors, Supervisors, Senior Management and Employees

  • 118 Report of the Board of Directors

  • 123 Report of the Supervisory Committee

  • 125 Significant Events

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • 147 Independent Auditor's Report

  • 153 Consolidated Statement of Income

  • 154 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive

    Income

  • 155 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

  • 157 Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

  • 158 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  • 159 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

OTHER INFORMATION

  • 316 Honors and Awards

  • 317 Definitions

  • 320 Corporate Information

To the extent any statements made in this report contain information that is not historical, these statements are essentially forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to projections, targets, estimates and business plans that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. Certain statements, such as those including the words or phrases "potential", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", "objective", "intends", "plans", "believes", "will", "may", "should", and similar expressions or variations on such expressions may be considered forward-looking statements.

Readers should be cautioned that a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the performance, operations and results of the Company, and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, exchange rate fluctuations, market shares, competition, environmental risks, changes in legal, financial and regulatory frameworks, international economic and financial market conditions and other risks and factors beyond our control. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement that is contained in this report as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. None of the Company, or any of its employees or affiliates is responsible for, or is making, any representations concerning the future performance of the Company.

Dream Chaser on a New Journey

After 30 years of hard work, with flowers and fruits

To his original aspiration, the dream chaser remains true

He set sail in Shekou to explore modern insurance

He developed integrated finance with determination Now he leads technological innovation with passion

He conducts Ping An Rural Communities Support to contribute to society He promotes Smart City to empower the ecosystem

He seeks technological breakthroughs and advancements

Artificial intelligence, fintech and smart poverty alleviation He enables countless use cases

By proactively applying cutting-edge technologies

This is a new day, a new beginning

He is determined to seize the day And seize the future

The 40th anniversary of reform and opening-up The 70th birthday of the People's Republic of China

At this critical moment, Ping An embarks on a new journey Marching ahead with you, each family, and the nation

To pursue a better future

Ping An strives to become a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. Ping An furthers "finance + technology" and pursues "finance + ecosystem," focusing innovative technologies on two major industries of pan financial assets and pan health care. As an industry and technology leader, Ping An applies technologies to traditional financial businesses and five ecosystems, namely financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services.

For Ping An, now 30 years old, 2019 marks a new starting point. The Company will continue to seek survival via competition and pursue development via innovation. Ping An will provide customers with better services by empowering financial services with technologies, empowering ecosystems with technologies, and empowering financial services with ecosystems. Ping An will proceed with the Ping An Rural Communities Support to eradicate poverty, develop rural communities, and improve people's livelihood.

Five-Year Summary

2018/

2017/

2016/

2015/

2014/

December

December

December

December

December

(in RMB million)

31, 2018

31, 2017

31, 2016

31, 2015

31, 2014

CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT

Number of internet users (in million)

538.43

436. 39

346. 30

241. 57

137.34

Number of retail customers (in million)

183.96

165. 73

131. 07

109. 10

89.35

Number of contracts per customer (contract)

2.53

2.32

2.21

2.03

1.93

Operating profit per customer (in RMB)

531.25

449.69

N/A

N/A

N/A

Proportion of customers holding multiple contracts with

different subsidiaries (%)

34.6

28.5

24.0

19.0

N/A

Proportion of the Group' s new customers from internet

users within the Group' s five ecosystems (%)

35.6

40.4

22.3

19.4

11.8

GROUP

Operating return on embedded value (%)

23.7

26.7

21.0

19.5

20.0

Embedded value

1,002,456

825,173

637,703

551,514

458,812

Operating profit attributable to shareholders

of the parent company

112,573

94,708

68,252

N/A

N/A

Operating ROE (%)

21.9

22.0

19.0

N/A

N/A

Basic operating earnings per share (in RMB)

6.31

5.31

3.82

N/A

N/A

Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company

556,508

473,351

383,449

334,248

289,564

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent

company

107,404

89,088

62,394

54,203

39,279

Dividend per share(1) (in RMB)

1.72

1.50

0.75

0.53

0.375

Group comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%)

216.4

214.9

210.0

204.9

205.1

LIFE AND HEALTH INSURANCE BUSINESS

Operating return on embedded value (%)

30.8

35.5

27.0

21.4

21.7

Value of new business

72,294

67,357

50,805

38,420

21,966

Embedded value

613,223

496,381

360,312

325,474

264,223

Operating profit

71,345

52,824

40,518

N/A

N/A

Residual margin

786,633

616,319

454,705

330,846

N/A

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio - Ping An Life (%)

218.8

234.1

225.9

219.7

219.9

PROPERTY AND CASUALTY INSURANCE BUSINESS

Net profit

12,274

13,372

12,700

12,650

8,817

Combined ratio (%)

96.0

96.2

95.9

95.6

95.3

Comprehensive solvency margin ratio (%)

223.8

217.5

267.3

269.5

164.5

BANKING BUSINESS

Net profit

24,818

23,189

22,599

21,865

19,802

Net interest margin (%)

2.35

2.37

2.75

2.81

2.57

Cost-to-income ratio (%)

30.32

29. 89

25. 97

31. 31

36.33

Non-performing loan ratio (%)

1.75

1.70

1.74

1.45

1.02

Provision coverage ratio for loans more than 90 days

overdue (%)

159.45

105. 67

98.51

N/A

N/A

Core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (%)

8.54

8.28

8.36

9.03

8.64

ASSET MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

Net profit of trust business

3,012

3,957

2,322

2,888

2,212

Assets held in trust of trust business

534,124

652,756

677,221

558,435

399,849

Net profit of securities business

1,680

2,123

2,215

2,478

924

FINTECH & HEALTHTECH BUSINESS

Operating profit

7,748

5,488

(3,575)

N/A

N/A

Notes: (1) The dividend per share was RMB1.72 in 2018. In addition, the Company distributed the 30th Anniversary Special Dividend of

RMB0.20 per share in the first quarter of 2018.

(2) Some indicators have been disclosed for less than five years. Certain figures have been reclassified or restated to conform to

relevant periods' presentation.

i

Introduction

Ping An strives to become a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. Ping An furthers "finance + technology" and pursues "finance + ecosystem," focusing on two major industries of pan financial assets and pan health care. Ping An applies new technologies to traditional financial businesses and five ecosystems, namely financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services. Ping An is empowering financial services with technologies, empowering ecosystems with technologies, and empowering financial services with ecosystems. Ping An leverages local advantages in line with global corporate governance standards. Ping An provides 184 million retail customers and 538 million internet users with financial products and services under an integrated financial business model of "one customer, multiple products, and one-stop services."

World-leading Technology-powered Retail Financial Services

Group

Pan Financial Assets

Pan Health Care

Finance + Technology

Finance + Ecosystem

Annual Report 2018

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. 1

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:33 UTC
