Ping An Insurance : ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

01/16/2019 | 04:39am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF PREMIUM INCOME

This announcement is made in connection with the unaudited accumulated gross premium income of the subsidiaries of the Company to be released on the website of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Pursuant to the "No. 2 Interpretation of Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises" and the "Regulations regarding the Accounting Treatment of Insurance Contracts" of the Ministry of Finance of the PRC, the accumulated gross premium income of the subsidiaries of the Company for the period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January - December 2018

Subsidiaries

The accumulated gross premium income

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd. Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd. Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd.

24,744,392 44,688,452 2,111,208 370,314

The details of the accumulated gross premium income of the life insurance business for the abovementioned period are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January - December 2018

Life Insurance Business

Individual business

45,435,081

New business

15,355,560

Renewal business

30,079,521

Group business

1,734,893

New business

1,730,586

Renewal business

4,307

47,169,974

Total

Notes:

1. The Company conducts life insurance business through Ping An Life Insurance Company of China, Ltd., Ping An Annuity Insurance Company of China, Ltd. and Ping An Health Insurance Company of China, Ltd.. The accumulated gross premium income for life insurance business of the Company is the total of these three subsidiaries.

2. As per the types of policyholders, the Company has categorized the life insurance business into individual business and group business.

The details of the accumulated gross premium income of Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance Company of China, Ltd. for the abovementioned period are set out as follows:

(in RMB ten thousand)

January - December 2018

Ping An Property & Casualty Insurance

Company of China, Ltd.

Automobile insurance

18,176,739

Non-automobile insurance

5,621,129

Accident and health insurance

946,524

Total

24,744,392

Investors are advised to take note that the abovementioned information has not been audited.

By order of the Board

Yao Jun Company Secretary

Shenzhen, PRC, January 16, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Ma Mingzhe, Sun Jianyi, Lee Yuansiong, Ren Huichuan, Yao Jason Bo and Cai Fangfang; the Non-executive Directors are Soopakij Chearavanont, Yang Xiaoping, Liu Chong and Wang Yongjian; the Independent Non-executive Directors are Yip Dicky Peter, Wong Oscar Sai Hung, Sun Dongdong, Ge Ming and Ouyang Hui.

Disclaimer

Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:38:00 UTC
