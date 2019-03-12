Log in
Ping An Insurance : China's Ping An Insurance annual profit jumps 20.6 percent, above estimates

0
03/12/2019 | 05:49am EDT
File photo of company logo of Ping An Insurance Group shown at a news conference following the company's announcement of its annual results in Hong Kong

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, China's largest insurer by market value, posted on Tuesday a forecast-beating 20.6 percent jump in annual net profit, boosted by strong growth in its life and health insurance business.

Ping An, the only Chinese and Asian insurer named among nine peers as global systemically important insurers by regulators, made a net profit of 107.4 billion yuan ($16.01 billion) in the year ended December 2018. That compared with the 101 billion yuan Refinitiv-compiled SmartEstimate, which are weighted in favour of the more accurate analysts.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang in Singapore and Julie Zhu in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 834 B
EBIT 2018 153 B
Net income 2018 104 B
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,53%
P/E ratio 2018 12,01
P/E ratio 2019 9,88
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,32x
Capitalization 1 262 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 86,3  CNY
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY22.62%187 891
AIA GROUP LTD18.15%118 162
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY41.25%109 143
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD6.16%53 676
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.15.34%40 873
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%17 352
