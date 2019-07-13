Log in
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY    601318

PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(601318)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Ping An Insurance : China's Ping An to invest in education startup iTutorGroup

0
07/13/2019 | 03:57am EDT
Company logo of Ping An Insurance Group is shown at a news conference following the company's announcement of its annual results in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) - Ping An Insurance Group Co Of China said on Friday it would invest in online education company iTutorGroup, in a move to expand its "smart education" business.

iTutorGroup will work with Ping An to promote the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in education and the development of the online education industry, Ping An said in a statement on its social media platform.

iTutorGroup, founded in 1998, offers online language and mathematics tutorial lessons to customers. Between 2012 and 2018, the education platform raised four rounds of funding. It was valued at about $1.6 billion prior to Ping An's investment.

Ping An, the country's largest insurer by market value, did not disclose the amount of investment but said it would use its technologies to enhance the individualisation and intelligence of iTutorGroup's educational products.

Ping An posted a 77 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on strong investment returns driven by a capital market recovery.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing, Wang Jing in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 797 B
EBIT 2019 187 B
Net income 2019 135 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,51%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,93x
Capitalization 1 791 B
Chart PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Ping An Insurance Group Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 98,2  CNY
Last Close Price 88,8  CNY
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Zhe Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Li Ji Gu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sin Ying Tan Chief Operating & Information Officer, Deputy GM
Jason Bo Yao CFO, Executive Director & Deputy General Manager
Jian Yi Sun Vice Chairman & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY58.20%227 809
AIA GROUP LTD31.46%129 797
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY50.42%107 385
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO LTD-5.68%44 617
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO.32.50%43 941
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO LTD.--.--%14 579
