Ping An Insurance : China's Ping An to invest in education startup iTutorGroup

iTutorGroup will work with Ping An to promote the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in education and the development of the online education industry, Ping An said in a statement on its social media platform.

iTutorGroup, founded in 1998, offers online language and mathematics tutorial lessons to customers. Between 2012 and 2018, the education platform raised four rounds of funding. It was valued at about $1.6 billion prior to Ping An's investment.

Ping An, the country's largest insurer by market value, did not disclose the amount of investment but said it would use its technologies to enhance the individualisation and intelligence of iTutorGroup's educational products.

Ping An posted a 77 percent jump in first-quarter net profit on strong investment returns driven by a capital market recovery.

