Ping An Insurance : Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communication

T H I S L E T T E R I S I M P O R T A N T A N D R E Q U I R E S Y O U R I M M E D I A T E A T T E N T I O N

中國平安保險（集團）股份有限公司

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

30 August 2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

Election of Means and Language of Receipt of Corporate Communication

Pursuant to Rule 2.07A and 2.07B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, we are writing to seek your election in relation to the following matters regarding the corporate communication (''Corporate Communication'') of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the ''Company'') to be despatched in the future. Even if you have previously received a letter from the Company seeking your election regarding the Corporation Communication and have made an election, you are hereby requested to make an election again.

PLEASE NOTE THAT YOUR PREVIOUS ELECTION WILL BE DISREGARDED. IF WE DO NOT RECEIVE YOUR REPLY TO THIS LETTER BY 27 SEPTEMBER 2019, YOU WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE AGREED TO READ THE CORPORATE COMMUNICATION PUBLISHED ON THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE IN PLACE OF RECEIVING PRINTED COPIES.

Corporate Communication includes any document to be issued by the Company for your information or action, including but not limited to: (a) the annual report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular. You may choose:

to read all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website ('' Website Alternative '') in place of receiving printed copies, and receive a printed notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website; or to receive a printed English version of all future Corporate Communication only; or to receive a printed Chinese version of all future Corporate Communication only; or to receive both the printed English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication of the Company.

In order to save costs and protect the environment, we recommend you to take advantage of selecting the Website Alternative. Even if you have chosen the Website Alternative, you reserve the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company (c/o the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited ("H Share Registrar")) by post (Address: 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong) or by email (Email address: pingan@computershare.com.hk) to change your choice. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to the Website Alternative, if for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to any Corporate Communication, please write to the Company's H Share Registrar by email or by post. The Corporate Communication in printed form will be sent to you free of charge as soon as possible.

Please mark (X) in the appropriate box on the enclosed reply form ("Reply Form") and sign and return it to the Company c/o its H Share Registrar at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, using the mailing label at the bottom of the Reply Form (a stamp is not needed if posted in Hong Kong).

If we do not receive the Reply Form from you by 27 September 2019 and until you inform the Company (c/o the Company's H Share Registrar) by reasonable notice in writing by post or by email, you will be deemed to have consented to reading all future Corporate Communication published on the Company's website in place of receiving printed copies. Only a printed notification of the publication of the Corporate Communication on the Company's website will be sent to you in future.

Special Note: The Company earnestly promotes low carbon to protect environment. We recommend investors to download and read the electronic version of the Corporate Communication to reduce printing, thank you! Please note that both the English and Chinese versions of all future Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's website at www.pingan.cn and the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please contact the Company's H Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays).

For and on behalf of

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

Sheng Ruisheng

Joint Company Secretary

02318-2