PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY

(601318)
Ping An Insurance : Fintech Unit May Apply for Singapore Digital Bank License -Bloomberg

09/05/2019 | 11:53pm EDT

-- Ping An Insurance Co.'s fintech unit is considering to apply for Singapore's new digital banking licenses, Bloomberg reports, citing an unnamed source.

-- OneConnect is looking to secure a wholesale license which would allow it to provide banking services to small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore, Bloomberg reports.

-- Singapore plans to award up to five digital banking licenses and will accept applications until the end of this year, it reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2jXVXbs

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

