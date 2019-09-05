Ping An Insurance : Fintech Unit May Apply for Singapore Digital Bank License -Bloomberg

-- Ping An Insurance Co.'s fintech unit is considering to apply for Singapore's new digital banking licenses, Bloomberg reports, citing an unnamed source.

-- OneConnect is looking to secure a wholesale license which would allow it to provide banking services to small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore, Bloomberg reports.

-- Singapore plans to award up to five digital banking licenses and will accept applications until the end of this year, it reports.

Full story: https://bloom.bg/2jXVXbs

