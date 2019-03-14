Ping An Insurance : Form of Proxy for the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting to be held on Monday, April 29, 2019

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2318)

Form of Proxy for the 2019 First H Shareholders' Class Meeting to be held on Monday, April 29, 2019

I/We(Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of(Note 2) H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (the "Company") HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING(Note 3) or

of as my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the 2019 first H shareholders' class meeting of the Company to be held at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 (or immediately following the conclusion of the 2018 annual general meeting and the 2019 first A shareholders' class meeting or any adjournment thereof) at Ping An Hall, Ping An School of Financial Management, No. 402, Sili Road, Guanlan, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, PRC (the "H Shareholders' Class Meeting") (and any adjournment thereof) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the notice convening the H Shareholders' Class Meeting and at the H Shareholders' Class Meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below(Note 4).

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS

For(Note 4)

Against(Note 4)

Abstention(Note 4)

1. To consider and approve the Resolutions regarding the Shares Repurchase Plan of the Company and the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company.

1.01 To consider and approve the Shares Repurchase Plan of the Company.

1.02 To consider and approve the Proposed Grant of General Mandate for the Repurchase of Shares of the Company to the Board with a maximum amount of no more than 10% of the total number shares of the Company in issue.

Date:

Signature(s)(Note 5):

Notes: